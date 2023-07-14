Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two Quick Things

1.) I don’t know how many of you are true crime fanatics, but I listen to all the podcasts and watch hundreds of youtube videos, and fall asleep every night to someone being murdered- a running joke for me has been that someone has to die for me to be able to fall asleep. At any rate, some pretty big news in a case that I have watched and heard umpteen shows about:

The burlap-wrapped bodies were unearthed near remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore more than a decade ago, terrifying residents and leaving the victims’ families bereft. In all, the remains of nine women, a man and a toddler were discovered.

Since then, investigators have tried to determine whether the killings had been committed by one person or by multiple killers. But for more than a decade the case went nowhere.

Then, on Thursday, Rex Heuermann, an architect who had lived most of his life in Nassau County and worked in Manhattan, was taken into custody, and a bail application said he had been charged in three killings and was the prime suspect in a fourth. Before his arrest, investigators had sifted through clues as simple as a monogrammed belt and as sophisticated as the electronic signals of disposable mobile phones.

By Friday morning, police officers had cordoned off Mr. Heuermann’s home, a small, one-story house with faded red paint, on a block of First Avenue in Massapequa Park, where vehicles and officers converged on the scene.

Obviously this is great news in general, but also great news for true crime nerds like me.

2.) I have been hit with a string of unexpected bills and am also concomitantly dealing with similarly unexpected loss of income. If you ever you were inclined to have the thought “hey, I think I will send John Cole millions so he can spend it on hookers and blow,” now would be an awesome time to do so. I regret to inform you that I have aged out of hookers and blow, but should you want to shower me with filthy lucre, here is the link.

Also, while posting this, it appears we do not have a true crime tag, which is interesting. Think over 20 years we would have accrued one.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      “How can there be ‘true crimes’ when I’m always being accused of fake crimes?”

      –Donald The Truth Trump

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gin & Tonic

      Under the right circumstances I might confess to a lot of time spent getting high at Gilgo Beach.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Those who recall the Dixie Fire that consumed a million acres of California along with Chez Levenson West, it began two years ago on July 13 and was officially extinguished October 25. There’s still a lot of snow in the mountains ATM and that’s the difference between a wet year and a deep drought year. No fire.

      Also, this being Bastille Day, sing La Marseillaise and toast France with a glass of something bubbly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      @Gin & Tonic:   My goodness we are learning a lot today about your mid-spent youth.  In the last thread you mentioned spending time in Pahrump, which is famous only for its legal brothels…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      I like true white collar crime, so cases like Theranos and Alex Jones/Sandy Hook and Enron- that sort of thing. The True Crime industry should do more of it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dangerman

      Anyone into True Crime probably would already know about it …

      … but “Your Own Backyard” is an amazing listen. It’s about the disappearance of Kristin Smart from Cal Poly, SLO, and it was in the news about a year ago because the bastard finally got convicted.

      In a strange twist given I live in one of most peaceful spots around, I used to visit “The Shack” when it was owned by Scott and Laci Peterson. Great place. I kinda remember her a little bit; I remember him a little bit more for some odd reason.

      It was around for a while after them but it, like most eating places in SLO not named the Madonna Inn or McDonalds (which, curiously, is a short iron from the Madonna Inn) or similar, is no longer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hoosierspud

      I love that true crime stuff, too. (I watch the Muder Channel as my husband calls it; Investigation Discovery). I blame my grandma and her detective magazines. I read about this particular case in Vanity Fair quite a while ago. They focused a lot on the escort who escaped in the middle of the night and pounded on neighbors’ doors screaming that someone was trying to kill her.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay:

      The thing about White Collar Crime is that there’s rarely a lot of mystery about whodunit.  It’s all about whether anyone will bother to bring a case and if they’ll be able to convince a jury and appeals courts.  That’s not to say it isn’t worth following, but it’s not as exciting, at least to most True Crime fans.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JPL

      Although I like gritty mysteries, I’ve only read a few true crime novels.   The one that I remember the most is the story about Candy Montgomery killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax.   She pled self-defense due to some childhood trauma.   When I moved to GA, I volunteered with a person who knew her from church.   Candy had originaly moved to Marietta GA from Texas after the verdict.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Dangerman: ​One of those cases I presumed would never be solved, good on the investigators who finally ran it to ground (and it’s not as though the only true suspect didn’t sound really, well, suspect).

      Did not know the Scott Peterson angle, Sheesh.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OGLiberal

      I’m with Cole…I fall asleep to true crime podcasts.  I’m also in the NY Metro area, went to school on Long Island and worked at Jones Beach Theater for 2 Summers during my college time – just a quick ride away from where all these bodies were found.  (The Oak Beach Inn was still open when I was there – I never went but “OBI” was locally famous)  The LISK case has always been one I’ve followed.  I’ve always suspected law enforcement.  This guy isn’t law enforcement.  But I think so many folks involved in the investigation early on and in the years that followed were so corrupt – including stuff with prostitutes – that they didn’t push too far with this stuff for fear of them gettting caught for their stuff by happenstance.  And they were just prositutes so, whatever…right?  Lots of dead bodies out there – my guess is that this guy is just responsible for the ones in burlap.  He might be responsible for others but would have changed dumping location after the Gilgo four were found.  His DNA was with at least one body, his wife’s DNA was with three of them, his car – which they just confiscated – was seen by a witness with one of the victims.  Seems like lots of balls dropped here and for selfish, self-preserving reasons.  Could be wrong.  Anyway, new LE guy came in about 2-years ago – from NYC – and re-ignited the investigation.  This guy:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodney_K._Harrison

      Almost 100% certain he was not involved in anything to do with Shannan Gilbert, whose tragic death kick off the search that led to many, many other bodies but was likely not a victim of any serial killer.  He’s also probably not responsible for some of the others found, either.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Almost Retired: My time at Gilgo was approximately a million years ago. I lived nearby, and it was/is a beach for locals. Pahrump was in this millennium; IIRC, it was pretty much the only place you can get something to eat within an hour’s drive of Badwater. I was there with my son, who was, I think, 19 at the time, so the other “pleasures” of that place were not savored.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Roger Moore:

      Agree. I like boring, dogged true crime. Paper crimes. Theranos was fun because there were (nerdy) “celebrities” in it – George Schultz!  That old coot, making a fool of himself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Kay: Anyone with a few chemistry credits under their belt could have told you that what she was promising was impossible. But our TPTB are innumerate and science illiterate

      Warrior monk also got taken in by a pretty (?) babe.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OGLiberal

      @trollhattan: That was the thing about the Smart case.  You had one dude you know did it but you didn’t have the evidence.  When you have family helping you hide the body and whatever else (suspect that the help extended beyond dad, who was also convicted), killing somebody gets a bit easier.  Plus, LE and campus officials being like, “oh, she’s not missing…she’s a college kid…she just went on Spring break/broke up with boyfriend and is upset/on her period”, sense of urgency didn’t help.  Dude’s dorm room was sanitized before any LE did anything with it.

      Yes, I am a true crime junky.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Dangerman:

      Anyone who’s really interested in True Crime should give the LA Times Homicide Report a quick spin.  It’s a fairly bare bones site, but it lists every homicide in LA County dating back to 2000 (though it seems to be a few months late in reporting recent homicides) with a map and some search tools.  If you live in the LA area, it’s fascinating to see how many killings there have been in your neighborhood.  While it wasn’t my main purpose in moving, I seem to have moved into safer neighborhoods over the past 20 years.  It’s a great public service by the paper, and it seems like the kind of thing every big city newspaper should do.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      I can’t help but notice that true crime as a genre is typically ‘look what happened to these normal white people, wasn’t it weird?’ as told by a white director.  It tends to try to establish a sense of understanding for a particular category of crime while completely ignoring all other crime and the reasons why most of that other crime happens, because, well, the audience tends to be at least a little bit complicit in it.

      I find the whole category as it exists to be a bit unsettling. 

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JPL

      @Martin: OMG that is so right.   The only book that I read on True Crime was about Candy Montgomery.   I watched the first Mendendez brothers trial, and realized that there was something addictive about but not in a good way.

      During the trump years I developed a habit of reading terror books in order to sleep.  It was less horifying than what was happening all around us.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @schrodingers_cat:

      TBF, it was more biology than chemistry that was the big problem with Theranos.  My understanding from talking to people who know more about this than I do is that the biggest problem is that finger sticks just aren’t a good choice for a lot of diagnostic procedures.  It turns out you get wildly varying results from stick to stick because it matters exactly where in the finger you sample blood from.  Everyone who knew anything about blood tests knew this, which is why Theranos didn’t have anyone who knew anything about blood tests on its board.  This seems like a good cautionary message anyone should get from the Theranos case: stay away from companies that avoid having subject matter experts on their board.

      Reply

