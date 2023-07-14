1.) I don’t know how many of you are true crime fanatics, but I listen to all the podcasts and watch hundreds of youtube videos, and fall asleep every night to someone being murdered- a running joke for me has been that someone has to die for me to be able to fall asleep. At any rate, some pretty big news in a case that I have watched and heard umpteen shows about:

The burlap-wrapped bodies were unearthed near remote Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore more than a decade ago, terrifying residents and leaving the victims’ families bereft. In all, the remains of nine women, a man and a toddler were discovered. Since then, investigators have tried to determine whether the killings had been committed by one person or by multiple killers. But for more than a decade the case went nowhere. Then, on Thursday, Rex Heuermann, an architect who had lived most of his life in Nassau County and worked in Manhattan, was taken into custody, and a bail application said he had been charged in three killings and was the prime suspect in a fourth. Before his arrest, investigators had sifted through clues as simple as a monogrammed belt and as sophisticated as the electronic signals of disposable mobile phones. By Friday morning, police officers had cordoned off Mr. Heuermann’s home, a small, one-story house with faded red paint, on a block of First Avenue in Massapequa Park, where vehicles and officers converged on the scene.

Obviously this is great news in general, but also great news for true crime nerds like me.

