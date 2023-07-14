i don’t know who but there’s one particular person who is very relieved rn https://t.co/uLxix5K6hr
— post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) July 13, 2023
JUST IN: The Secret Service ends its investigation into bag of cocaine found at the White House without finding a suspect, sources say https://t.co/d56CtSQb2H
— CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2023
… Secret Service officials combed through “security systems” and indexed “several hundreds individuals” who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, according to the USSS statement. The Secret Service said FBI lab results from the packaging found “insufficient DNA” and could not retrieve any fingerprints.
“Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals,” a statement from the USSS said.
Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.
“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the agency’s statement said. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”
A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the leading theory remains that it was left by one of the hundreds of visitors who entered the West Wing that weekend for tours and were asked to leave their phones inside those cubbies…
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters that the Secret Service informed members in their briefing that it had narrowed its list of suspects down to 500 people. Greene, who said part of the briefing was classified, said she asked Secret Service if they would drug test those individuals and she said their answer was no.
The list includes a mixture of staffers and others on a tour, according to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, but the Secret Service would not provide specifics.
Boebert said the cocaine was found in locker number 50 and the key to that locker is missing. A number of members raised issues with the locker system and how it needs to be more secure…
Don’t be silly, nobody would sell Boebert cocaine. A mixture of lactose and cornstarch, sure, but the real stuff? C’mon!…
(My personal bet would be either a member of the Secret Service, or a GOP ratf*cker. Possibly both!)
does anyone know the number for the white house lost & found, its very important
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 5, 2023
There is no such thing as a sober Ivy Leaguer.
— A. Bartaway????????? (@Bartaway) July 6, 2023
When Jr dies we’ll be able to freebase his ashes. https://t.co/qJh9gOfmx0
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) July 8, 2023
This is like when a woman is murdered and her husband's search history is full of things like "ways to commit murder." https://t.co/sNFCEfBFJR
— agraybee.bsky.social (@agraybee) July 7, 2023
racist Miami finance bros voting for Biden by Huey Long margins because of this meme https://t.co/s8qDXMZDCJ
— knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) July 7, 2023
If you brought cocaine into the White House earlier this month, or any point since 1985ish, I would love to talk.
Anonymity GUARANTEED.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) July 13, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings