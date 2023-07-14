Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Secret Service officials combed through “security systems” and indexed “several hundreds individuals” who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, according to the USSS statement. The Secret Service said FBI lab results from the packaging found “insufficient DNA” and could not retrieve any fingerprints.

“Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals,” a statement from the USSS said.

Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the agency’s statement said. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that the leading theory remains that it was left by one of the hundreds of visitors who entered the West Wing that weekend for tours and were asked to leave their phones inside those cubbies…

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters that the Secret Service informed members in their briefing that it had narrowed its list of suspects down to 500 people. Greene, who said part of the briefing was classified, said she asked Secret Service if they would drug test those individuals and she said their answer was no.

The list includes a mixture of staffers and others on a tour, according to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, but the Secret Service would not provide specifics.

Boebert said the cocaine was found in locker number 50 and the key to that locker is missing. A number of members raised issues with the locker system and how it needs to be more secure…

Don’t be silly, nobody would sell Boebert cocaine. A mixture of lactose and cornstarch, sure, but the real stuff? C’mon!…

(My personal bet would be either a member of the Secret Service, or a GOP ratf*cker. Possibly both!)

