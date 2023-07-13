Does sound like @SpeakerMcCarthy and the Freedom Caucus are on slightly better terms right now than they were post-debt ceiling brawl. @chiproytx told me that McCarthy has been "pretty open kimono" with them as of late.https://t.co/PYasDq2h8e — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) July 13, 2023



… The hard-line House Freedom Caucus’ latest revolt against McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is over the National Defense Authorization Act, the law that authorizes the annual budget for the U.S. military. That bill has historically passed with bipartisan support, and Republicans and Democrats had reached broad consensus on this year’s version, with plans to pass it by the end of the week. But Freedom Caucus members demanded a slew of controversial last-minute amendments, including measures that would ban the military from reimbursing service members who travel for abortions and prohibit the armed forces from paying for gender-affirming care. If Republicans approve these amendments, Democrats have promised to pull their support from the defense spending bill, forcing Republicans to pass it by themselves…



On Monday, 21 of their members sent McCarthy a letter with a list of demands for the government funding bill — and a threat to vote against the defense bill if they don’t get what they want. The letter, organized by Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Policy Chairman Chip Roy (R-Texas), demanded that McCarthy abandon the agreement he struck with Biden to avoid a debt default earlier this summer and authorize spending at lower levels. Roy shrugged when asked about concerns that the Freedom Caucus might lead to a government shutdown… Even if House conservatives succeed in making their favored changes to the spending bill, though, the current fight is unlikely to end in their victory. The Senate is still in Democrats’ hands, as is the White House, and Democratic negotiators will insist on stripping out the most controversial measures before allowing the bill to become law. McCarthy’s most important allies recognize that reality. “The final NDAA bill, it will be bipartisan,” House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “No matter what we come out of here with, we’re going to sit down and negotiate with a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president. So the bill is going to move.” “We’re working hard, harder in my opinion than we should have to work, but everything’s hard in this Congress,” Cole added ruefully a minute earlier…

Freedom Caucus members aren’t particularly worried about political blowback from a government shutdown. In fact, many of them believe that triggering shutdowns has worked for them in the past. In 2013, Roy was Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) chief of staff and helped convince House Republicans to force a 17-day shutdown in an attempt to repeal Obamacare. At the time, House GOP leaders hoped that rank-and-file Republicans would feel the pain and never want to shut down the government again. But the stunt had no obvious political ramifications — Republicans did extremely well in the next midterm elections — and hard-line Republicans internalized the opposite lesson. “When we went into that shutdown, we referred to it as a ‘touch the stove’ moment,” said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist who worked for GOP House leadership at the time. “And the reality is they didn’t get burned. It’s not that they didn’t learn their lesson — they learned the wrong lesson.” The Freedom Caucus helped drive then-Speaker John Boehner into retirement in 2015, then blocked McCarthy from becoming speaker not long afterward because they didn’t trust his conservative bona fides. They even caused havoc for then-President Trump at times, demanding his Obamacare repeal plan move hard to the right to earn their support. But their power to cause chaos has grown this year because of the House GOP’s razor-thin majority. Republican leaders can afford to lose just four of their members on any House vote, allowing the dozen or so lawmakers on the far right of their caucus to disrupt the chamber at any time…

