Late Night Open Thread: The Tantrum Caucus Holds Another Public Recital

Like toddlers on a sugar bender, torturing musical instruments and clutching at their overpriced tutus. Stunts only of interest to a very small circle of followers, but hey, those few are all they care about.

The hard-line House Freedom Caucus’ latest revolt against McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is over the National Defense Authorization Act, the law that authorizes the annual budget for the U.S. military.

That bill has historically passed with bipartisan support, and Republicans and Democrats had reached broad consensus on this year’s version, with plans to pass it by the end of the week. But Freedom Caucus members demanded a slew of controversial last-minute amendments, including measures that would ban the military from reimbursing service members who travel for abortions and prohibit the armed forces from paying for gender-affirming care. If Republicans approve these amendments, Democrats have promised to pull their support from the defense spending bill, forcing Republicans to pass it by themselves…

On Monday, 21 of their members sent McCarthy a letter with a list of demands for the government funding bill — and a threat to vote against the defense bill if they don’t get what they want. The letter, organized by Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Policy Chairman Chip Roy (R-Texas), demanded that McCarthy abandon the agreement he struck with Biden to avoid a debt default earlier this summer and authorize spending at lower levels.

Roy shrugged when asked about concerns that the Freedom Caucus might lead to a government shutdown…

Even if House conservatives succeed in making their favored changes to the spending bill, though, the current fight is unlikely to end in their victory. The Senate is still in Democrats’ hands, as is the White House, and Democratic negotiators will insist on stripping out the most controversial measures before allowing the bill to become law.

McCarthy’s most important allies recognize that reality. “The final NDAA bill, it will be bipartisan,” House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “No matter what we come out of here with, we’re going to sit down and negotiate with a Democratic Senate and a Democratic president. So the bill is going to move.”

“We’re working hard, harder in my opinion than we should have to work, but everything’s hard in this Congress,” Cole added ruefully a minute earlier…

Freedom Caucus members aren’t particularly worried about political blowback from a government shutdown. In fact, many of them believe that triggering shutdowns has worked for them in the past. In 2013, Roy was Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) chief of staff and helped convince House Republicans to force a 17-day shutdown in an attempt to repeal Obamacare.

At the time, House GOP leaders hoped that rank-and-file Republicans would feel the pain and never want to shut down the government again. But the stunt had no obvious political ramifications — Republicans did extremely well in the next midterm elections — and hard-line Republicans internalized the opposite lesson.

“When we went into that shutdown, we referred to it as a ‘touch the stove’ moment,” said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist who worked for GOP House leadership at the time. “And the reality is they didn’t get burned. It’s not that they didn’t learn their lesson — they learned the wrong lesson.”

The Freedom Caucus helped drive then-Speaker John Boehner into retirement in 2015, then blocked McCarthy from becoming speaker not long afterward because they didn’t trust his conservative bona fides. They even caused havoc for then-President Trump at times, demanding his Obamacare repeal plan move hard to the right to earn their support.

But their power to cause chaos has grown this year because of the House GOP’s razor-thin majority. Republican leaders can afford to lose just four of their members on any House vote, allowing the dozen or so lawmakers on the far right of their caucus to disrupt the chamber at any time…

  BellyCat
  Captain C
  dexwood
  frosty
  Geminid
  J R in WV
  Jackie
  Mai Naem mobileI
  Martin
  Maxim
  mrmoshpotato
  patrick II
  SFAW
  SpaceUnit
  The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      patrick II

      including measures that would ban the military from reimbursing service members who travel for abortions and prohibit the armed forces from paying for gender-affirming care.

      Despite what Alito told us, his abortion decision was never going to be a states-rights only issue and the extermination of the right of privacy was never going to be just about abortion.

      J R in WV

      Hi, guys! I’m done with the 8 hour chemo infusions and have an appointment next week with an oncologist…

      I think there’s some preoperative stuff, originally surgery was scheduled in early September to take out the tumor and everything where it might reoccur.

      I’m feeling OK, reading a lot, spending time with puppies, lurking the comment threads. Keying a comment with my little tablet kinda sucks.

      But I’m hanging in there,  great view of ferns and humming birbs in the ravine behind the house.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      Just wondering how striking down Obergerfell would  actually practically work is making my head hurt. A gay couple gets married while it was legal and has kids. Now they want a divorce. Are they getting a divorce or not getting a divorce since its not legal. What about a widow/widower? SS survivors benefits? Are they legal in one state and not another. So many more issues. These people are ridiculous.

      Geminid

      A government shutdown this fall would certainly cause a lot of problems. I can see one potential silver lining to that cloud, though. Government shutdowns impact Virginia more than most states, and it’s an election year here. Voters will have a great opportunity to take their frustrations out on Republicans running for the House of Delegates and Senate.

      Martin

      I know ‘colored people’ feels like a step back, but it really isn’t. It’s desperate. They’re desperate. They’re losing and they know it. Sure, it’d be nice if they’d stop digging, but digging is what their electorate sent them to do.

