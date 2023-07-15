Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Bark louder, little dog.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

This fight is for everything.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / The Diplomat (Open Thread)

The Diplomat (Open Thread)

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

My favorite Biden diplomatic appointment is U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman. A gay human rights lawyer who brought his husband and children to his post in Budapest, Pressman’s appointment is, as described by Politico, “an implicit rebuke of Orbán’s strongman, culture wars agenda.” Pressman is famous for trolling the Hungarian government’s anti-LGBTQ agenda on social media sites.

The newspapers cover him regularly — “Clown diplomacy,” one declared. State-owned and Orbán-friendly TV channels are similarly obsessed, portraying the American ambassador as a secretive colonial overlord sent to meddle in Hungary’s internal affairs.

And in a country that recently banned the portrayal of LGBTQ+ content to minors, Pressman has put his personal life on display, posting photos of his partner and their two kids as they arrived to present his diplomatic credentials.

“I think it speaks for itself,” Pressman said. “Sometimes the power of example,” he added, “is the most powerful way we can communicate about shared values and concerns.”

This week, Pressman is throwing a massive party at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest to mark the end of Budapest Pride:

“Candidly, we’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the interest in participation from Hungarian LGBT families and their allies—and I expect about 1,000 people there, making it what we’re told will be the largest event of its kind in history in Hungary,” Pressman told The Daily Beast. “And I think now’s a really important moment for the United States and the international community writ large to stand with this community that is increasingly being used in a divisive and political way that is in tension with the commitments this government has made to upholding international human rights…”

Despite the personal attacks, he’s not taking criticisms of his actions personally. “This is really not about me, and it’s never been about me,” he said. “It’s about the United States’ longstanding commitment and President Biden’s personal commitment to stand up proudly and strongly for the fundamental human rights of all people everywhere, including LGBT people—including LGBT people in Hungary.”

Pressman invited Orbán government officials but doesn’t really expect them to show. Maybe in Biden’s second term, he could appoint Pressman as ambassador to Florida.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Andrew Abshier
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • BR
  • Cameron
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • HumboldtBlue
  • John S.
  • Kathleen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Maxim
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • Miss Bianca
  • mrmoshpotato
  • p.a.
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • ShadeTail
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Maybe in Biden’s second term, he could appoint Pressman as ambassador to Florida.

      If Floriduh hasn’t gone the way of Atlantis.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      p.a.

      It’s a nice story and a deserved thumb in Orban’s eye.

      Hungary as a NATO member is problematic.  IDK how much Orban can or wants to align himself with PootyPoot’s “savior of white cis christopath civilization” schtick.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      OT, but has anyone noticed the little Tommy Tuberville is a pencil-necked putz?  Skinny little neck with slumping shoulders.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cameron

      I appreciate your suggestion for Ambassador Pressman’s future.  DeSantisland really does depressingly resemble Orbanworld.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Alison Rose: Now I’m imagining a mashup between the stereotypical European Jungle Explorer outfit (pith helmet, etc.) and every over-the-top stereotype for gay fashion wear.

      I think there’s costume potential there.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      frosty

      Maybe in Biden’s second term, he could appoint Pressman as ambassador to Florida.

      Zing! Snuck that one in at the end, didn’t you, BC? Kudos!!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      frosty

      @HumboldtBlue: ​
       HBD to Linda: the singer my friend and I (over the top fans) dubbed Our Lady Of The Voice. Saw her at the Troubadour and the Palomino Club and a couple of other places around LA before she hit the stadium circuit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @HumboldtBlue: I grew up listening to her music because my mom was a huge fan, and now I am too. Saw a documentary a while back on Ronstadt’s work with groups that teach traditional Mexican music and dance to San Fran area kids. She’s a legend.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Repeating from the caboose of the old thread.

      Rep. Katie Porter narrowly leads the wide open race for California’s Senate seat, a new poll reported Friday. Porter, D-Orange County, was the choice of 19% of likely voters, just ahead of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles, at 16% and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, at 13%, a June survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found.
      The other voter preferences were scattered among several candidates, topped by Republican Eric Early at 7%. Six percent were undecided.
      PPIC also found in a June poll that in the race for the White House, 50% of the state’s likely Republican voters support former President Donald Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailed with 24%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 6%. In the general election, President Joe Biden would trounce Trump in California, 57% to 31%. Biden beat Trump in the state 63.5% to 34% in 2020.
      The Senate survey, conducted last month, showed the race remains highly competitive. The three Democrats are vying to succeed veteran Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who plans to retire when her term ends in January 2025. The top two finishers in the March 2024 primary will compete for the seat in November. Among Republican candidates, six are each receiving 10% of the vote. “It seems most likely that two Democrats will make the top two,” said Mark Baldassare, PPIC statewide survey director, in a blog post.
      The contest between Porter, Schiff and Lee is expected to remain in a tight. Their voting records are similar and each is regarded as having a strong base of support. The PPIC results were similar to a May Berkeley-IGS poll that found Porter also with a slight lead over Schiff and Lee. The poll analysis noted that “the race remains a wide open affair.”
      Porter’s campaign reported raising $3.2 million in the second quarter of the year and enters the summer with $10.4 million on hand. Lee, who is regarded as a favorite of grassroots progressives, raised about $1 million in the second quarter. Schiff’s campaign outraised them both, hauling in $8.1 million during the spring quarter. He had $29.5 million on hand.
      Schiff was in the news when the PPIC poll was taken. The Republican-controlled House voted June 21 to censure him for his role in investigations of Trump. Schiff called the action a “badge of honor.”https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/election/california-elections/article277330488.html#storylink=cpy​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      So Hungary is now the Floriduh of Central Europe?

      Interesting to note that we toured Budapest in 2010 during a Danube cruise, and one of the places we saw was the biggest synagogue in Europe. How much business it sees these days is questionable, since Hungary’s Jews were targeted for elimination in late 1944 and early 1945. There’s a memorial to them in the form of a bunch of shoes along the riverbank.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: It’s so sad and ironic she lost her instrument–that unique and lovely voice. Parkinson’s is hell.

      Some of her recordings are simply timeless, and her body of work has few equals. I mean, who covers Roy Orbison and pulls it off?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Mike in NC: To be fair to Orbán, Florida under DeSantis is copying Hungary, not the other way around.

      I was in Budapest about 15 years prior to your visit. It’s a beautiful city, but I found the overall vibe deeply weird.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Just stopped at my favorite breakfast burrito place on my way home from work and the nice lady who runs it asked about the book I had with me.  It’s titled Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt and as I told her as simply as possible it’s sort of like the movie Get Out only instead of Racism being the big monster underlying everything, in this book it is Transphobia.  I’m really enjoying it so far, though I hear it goes to some incredibly dark and explicit places so major trigger warnings, but according to many of the reviews I read, it does a great job of portraying the very real terror of navigating the world as a Trans/NB person and is also still very engaging and at times fun etc.

      Anyways, after I told her what it was about I paused to start prepping myself mentally in case the woman turned out to be Conservative or responded problematically…but fortunately she was like “Oh that sounds great.  I have a friend who was a Transgender child and they are so supportive and all this shit happening now is just so cruel and terrible…”  I was very glad to hear it, because I always liked this lady and would’ve been really sad if she had said some f*ck-sh*t.  And then I  would’ve never gone there again.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Andrew Abshier

      Back when South Africa had the apartheid government, Presidents of both parties made it a point to name black diplomats to the ambassador post in Pretoria.   An openly gay ambassador in Orban’s Hungary has the same energy.  It sounds like Mr. Pressman is rolling with the punches and keeping his head up.  That is setting a good example.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: It is. She did an interview about losing her ability to sing some years back  — I think with Terry Gross? She (Ronstadt) is so humble about her talent. She knew something was wrong but doctors didn’t believe her at first.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kathleen

      @Betty Cracker: I highly recommend her memoir Simple Dreams. She’s an elegant and eloquent writer. Not a gossip filled tell all either, though she does share in incident involving her friends and Jim Morrison. I think she included it because of what he did to her friends.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Miss Bianca

      @trollhattan: Hoping for Schiff or Lee to pull it out over Porter – her district seems kind of iffy for Dems, and we need all the Dems in the House we can get.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @West of the Rockies:  I get serious “Wade Hampton” and “Nathan Bedford Forrest” vibes from Tuberville.

      And I notice, though he MUST have coached Black players, NONE have stepped up to defend him in any way.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Alison Rose

      Adam may have this in the update tonight, but I love this photo of Zelenskyy and Zelenska(*) with the President and First Lady of South Korea in the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv. What a stunning place!

      (*Since the nomenclature in Ukraine uses different last name endings for men and women, can you still pluralize a couple with the man’s name, e.g. the Zelenskyys? I don’t want to say “Zelenskyy and his wife” like she’s no one because she’s awesome, or to say “…and Olena” because that type of phrasing always bugs me. Yes, I am overthinking this. It’s my forté.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BR

      @trollhattan: ​
      As Brachiator said, I think I’m going to go with the youngest candidate here. I’ve been lucky to have had multiple of the Dem candidates for senate as representatives, and they’re all excellent. But the Dem senate needs to pass the generational torch.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mike in Pasadena

      @Mike in NC: It is not only one of the biggest, it’s one of the most innovatively decorated and furnished (if we’re talking about the same synagogue). American movie stars, I think Tony Curtis or others donated heavily to its restoration. A beautiful building inside and out.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.