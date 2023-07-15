Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I really should read my own blog.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

This really is a full service blog.

Saturday Morning Funnies Open Thread

Saturday Morning Open Thread:
Yup!

And Pence’s parade was only the second saddest Iowa primary candidate appearance this week…

    14Comments

      George

      Apparently that was not Mike Pence at all, which does not detract from that kid making a helluva throw.

      NotMax

      Because had nothing better to do, spent a spell ruminating regarding Smiths named Jack.

      Whispering. (Presented by Fox!)

      Whistling.

      Searching for a W word to apply to the current one. Watchful? Wily? Willful?

      (Actually like Veracious, but for the slightly differing initial sound unless spoken by Ensign Chekov.)     ;)

      gene108

      The girl has a cannon for an arm. Threw it on rope and a direct hit to the head.

      ************

      Why is Ron wearing a sweater vest in fucking July?

      That’s just weird in much of the northern hemisphere, including Iowa.

      Betty Cracker

      @gene108: This is the only time I’ll ever defend Ron Fucking DeSantis, but he is a Florida native, and if it’s under 70 degrees, outerwear is required.

      Another Scott

      @George: Yeah, it’s not Pence.  I mean, he doesn’t even look like him (Pence is stiff and shorter and has a bigger belly).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Betty Cracker

      The Tampa Bay Times had an alarming report about the private army DeSantis is standing up at taxpayer expense:

      Many were told they would volunteer for a revived State Guard with a nonmilitary mission: help Floridians in times of need or disaster.

      Instead, the state’s National Guard trained the volunteers for combat. Khakis and polos were replaced by camouflaged uniforms. Volunteers assured they could keep their facial hair were ordered to shave. And they were drilled on how to rappel with ropes, navigate through the woods and respond to incidents under military command.

      When DeSantis announced in 2021 that he wanted to revive the long-dormant State Guard, he vowed it would help Floridians during emergencies. But in the year since its launch, key personnel and a defined mission remain elusive. The state is looking for the program’s third leader in eight months. According to records reviewed by the Times/Herald and interviews with program volunteers, a number of recruits quit after the first training class last month because they feared it was becoming too militaristic.

      The State Guard reports directly to the governor. I’m sure this is fine. [insert dog in burning coffee shop meme here]

      Baud

      I feel like a stick in the mud, but hitting random passerbys with water balloons kind of sucks.  I don’t think she should be arrested or anything, but I’m confident I wouldn’t take pleasure if some dude hit Kamala with a water balloon. (I realize that’s not really Pence).

      Another Scott

      @Baud: He wasn’t a passerby.  It’s a NY thing.

      (repost from another jackal in an earlier thread) IndyStar.com:

      It was Nassau County [NY] Executive Bruce Blakeman who took a well-tossed water balloon to the back of his cranium during a Fourth of July parade in Stewart Manor, NY.

      “The water balloons and soaker guns are a long tradition at the Stewart Manor parade,” Blakeman said on Facebook, adding that he had fun during the annual event. The girl who threw the balloon at him with such ferocity, Blakeman joked, has a possible future career with the New York Yankees or Mets.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Kay

      “For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs and announcing $39 billion in debt relief for another 804,000 borrowers. By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans. This Administration will not stop fighting to level the playing field in higher education.”
      Today’s action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s implementation of the payment count adjustment announced in April 2022. That action addressed historical inaccuracies in the count of payments that qualify toward forgiveness under IDR plans. Under the Higher Education Act and the Department’s regulations, a borrower is eligible for forgiveness after making 240 or 300 monthly payments—the equivalent of 20 or 25 years on an IDR plan or the standard repayment plan, with the number of required payments varying based upon when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled. Inaccurate payment counts have resulted in borrowers losing hard-earned progress toward loan forgiveness. This action also addresses concerns about practices by loan servicers that put borrowers into forbearance in violation of Department rules. The Department previously began discharging loans for borrowers who reached forgiveness for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) through these changes.

      So first they did the public service loans (those were screwed up by DeVos – she refused to discharge the debt) then they did a huge block of students who were ripped off by for-profit scam colleges, then they did disabled people. The IDR people are now up.

      Reply

