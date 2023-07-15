??????????????????
Friday Fun: Mike Pence takes a direct hit from a water balloonpic.twitter.com/loeMq9p52X
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 14, 2023
Fantastic week for President Biden:
– Inflation way down
– Illegal border crossings way down
– Successful NATO summit
– 3 federal judges confirmed (139 total)
– $39 billion student loan forgiveness announced through IDR fix
– Massive $72 million Q2 fundraising haul
— The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 15, 2023
And Pence’s parade was only the second saddest Iowa primary candidate appearance this week…
So he shows up at a Dairy Queen with his name on his vest and still nobody notices or pays attention to him. Maybe they think he’s Glenn Youngkin. pic.twitter.com/hWVvurs1gI
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings