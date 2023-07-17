At a No Labels event in New Hampshire, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he “hasn’t made decision” on a 2024 independent run but rejects the idea he’d be a spoiler. "I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled, I’ve been in races to win. And if I get in a race, I’m gonna win." pic.twitter.com/SYGJ9JXC6Y — The Recount (@therecount) July 17, 2023

Joe Manchin can’t resist media attention any more than I can resist potato chips, and this wouldn’t be the first time he traded a short-term dopamine hit for a long-term political survival problem. But I can’t see Manchin actually committing to a No Labels run — he’d torch whatever credibility (bankability) he still has, in return for… what? An excuse not to contest his Senate seat with Jim Justice?

Here in NH, Joe Manchin says he'll decide on No Labels presidential run "next year," suggesting he's "not taking anything off the table" despite concerns of national Dems that his 3rd-party run could boost Trump back into WH. "Let’s see what happens." https://t.co/ohEOoOFpPS — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) July 17, 2023

No Labels is absolutely ‘serious’ (about collecting all the moneys, from (mostly deluded) big and small donors, to throw the 2024 election to the GOP. Joe Manchin, I get the feeling, is just enjoying whatever spotlight he can trap. The media is only too happy to have another Dems in disarray! story for their blessedly shrinking files of same…

No Labels is taking another new, notable step advancing toward a potential third-party presidential bid in 2024, organizing a campaign-style event in New Hampshire on Monday featuring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The move comes as the Washington-based advocacy organization looks to recruit a Democrat and a Republican to form a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024 — a prospect that could send an unpredictable jolt through the 2024 presidential race, which as of now is trending toward a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. No Labels’ founder and CEO, Nancy Jacobson, told NBC News that No Labels is near its fundraising goal of $70 million, which will go toward its efforts to gain ballot access for its would-be presidential ticket in all 50 states. No Labels is scheduled to hold a convention next April in Dallas, where it’ll formally nominate its presidential ticket. Manchin continued to leave open the door to a third-party presidential run with No Labels, repeatedly declining to rule it out in an interview with NBC News…

Manchin wasn’t the only party-bucking politician on the trail Monday: Republican Jon Huntsman, the former U.S. ambassador to China and Utah governor, also joined Manchin in New Hampshire. Ahead of their trip, No Labels heralded the pair as the headliners of its “Common Sense Townhall” Monday night at Saint Anselm College, a common waypoint for presidential contenders. The two spoke earlier at a diner in Manchester to a group of guests who received private invitations. Huntsman, who sought the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, told NBC News he has “no plans at this point” to run on a third-party ticket in 2024. No Labels’ leaders, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat-turned-independent, and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, continue to remain mum about possible candidates, though two sources familiar with the group’s deliberations told NBC News that the ticket could include individuals who have not previously been elected to public office…

Huntsman, I can’t even guess about his intentions. I’m prone to suspicion of generationally wealthy Mormon politicians, but there’s always the chance Huntsman is more of a George Romney than a sociopath like Willard Romney? (In which case, he won’t take the No Labels bait, of course.)

Joe Manchin loves power. If he runs for president next year on a third party ticket, he'll give up all his power and potentially hand the election to Donald Trump. So why would he risk it all on a vanity run? My latest article:https://t.co/5GNlWllJRc — Jeremy Fassler (@J_fassler) July 13, 2023

… Historian Richard Hofstadter wrote that third parties are like bees: once they sting, they die. No Labels could hardly find a more dangerous stinger than Joe Manchin, whose barb resembles that of a hornet’s more than a honeybee’s… Manchin or no, whoever No Labels runs will lose. But third parties and their standard bearers, at least in the 21st century, have less interest in building lasting political coalitions than in harming major party candidates, sometimes with seismic impacts. If Gary Sellers, a former “Nader Raider” is to be believed, Ralph Nader ran for president in 2000 “because Gore wouldn’t return his phone calls.” While Nader is not solely responsible for costing Gore the presidency, he made enough of an impact that politicians with whom he had worked to pass consumer protection laws gave him the cold shoulder. “Ralph Nader is not going to be welcome anywhere,” then-Senator Biden said after the election. This makes Manchin’s flirtation with No Labels so confounding. Whether or not he retains his Senate seat, by throwing the presidency to a Republican, his name, like Nader’s, will be mud in Washington — so why would a man so addicted to power be willing to trade it all away? To extend Hofstadter’s analogy, Manchin would be trading his hornet’s barb for a honeybee’s: once he stings, he’ll die.