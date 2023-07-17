Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grifters Gonna Grift Open Thread: No Labels, and Damned Few Ethics

Joe Manchin can’t resist media attention any more than I can resist potato chips, and this wouldn’t be the first time he traded a short-term dopamine hit for a long-term political survival problem. But I can’t see Manchin actually committing to a No Labels run — he’d torch whatever credibility (bankability) he still has, in return for… what? An excuse not to contest his Senate seat with Jim Justice?

No Labels is absolutely ‘serious’ (about collecting all the moneys, from (mostly deluded) big and small donors, to throw the 2024 election to the GOP. Joe Manchin, I get the feeling, is just enjoying whatever spotlight he can trap. The media is only too happy to have another Dems in disarray! story for their blessedly shrinking files of same…

No Labels is taking another new, notable step advancing toward a potential third-party presidential bid in 2024, organizing a campaign-style event in New Hampshire on Monday featuring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

The move comes as the Washington-based advocacy organization looks to recruit a Democrat and a Republican to form a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024 — a prospect that could send an unpredictable jolt through the 2024 presidential race, which as of now is trending toward a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

No Labels’ founder and CEO, Nancy Jacobson, told NBC News that No Labels is near its fundraising goal of $70 million, which will go toward its efforts to gain ballot access for its would-be presidential ticket in all 50 states. No Labels is scheduled to hold a convention next April in Dallas, where it’ll formally nominate its presidential ticket.

Manchin continued to leave open the door to a third-party presidential run with No Labels, repeatedly declining to rule it out in an interview with NBC News…

Manchin wasn’t the only party-bucking politician on the trail Monday: Republican Jon Huntsman, the former U.S. ambassador to China and Utah governor, also joined Manchin in New Hampshire. Ahead of their trip, No Labels heralded the pair as the headliners of its “Common Sense Townhall” Monday night at Saint Anselm College, a common waypoint for presidential contenders. The two spoke earlier at a diner in Manchester to a group of guests who received private invitations.

Huntsman, who sought the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, told NBC News he has “no plans at this point” to run on a third-party ticket in 2024.

No Labels’ leaders, including former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, a Democrat-turned-independent, and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, continue to remain mum about possible candidates, though two sources familiar with the group’s deliberations told NBC News that the ticket could include individuals who have not previously been elected to public office…

Huntsman, I can’t even guess about his intentions. I’m prone to suspicion of generationally wealthy Mormon politicians, but there’s always the chance Huntsman is more of a George Romney than a sociopath like Willard Romney? (In which case, he won’t take the No Labels bait, of course.)

Historian Richard Hofstadter wrote that third parties are like bees: once they sting, they die. No Labels could hardly find a more dangerous stinger than Joe Manchin, whose barb resembles that of a hornet’s more than a honeybee’s…

Manchin or no, whoever No Labels runs will lose. But third parties and their standard bearers, at least in the 21st century, have less interest in building lasting political coalitions than in harming major party candidates, sometimes with seismic impacts. If Gary Sellers, a former “Nader Raider” is to be believed, Ralph Nader ran for president in 2000 “because Gore wouldn’t return his phone calls.” While Nader is not solely responsible for costing Gore the presidency, he made enough of an impact that politicians with whom he had worked to pass consumer protection laws gave him the cold shoulder. “Ralph Nader is not going to be welcome anywhere,” then-Senator Biden said after the election.

This makes Manchin’s flirtation with No Labels so confounding. Whether or not he retains his Senate seat, by throwing the presidency to a Republican, his name, like Nader’s, will be mud in Washington — so why would a man so addicted to power be willing to trade it all away? To extend Hofstadter’s analogy, Manchin would be trading his hornet’s barb for a honeybee’s: once he stings, he’ll die.

    1. 1.

      Jackie

      I look forward to not needing Manchin’s vote to pass bills! His ego is on par with TIFG.😡

      OMG, I beat Baud!

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      I posted on the earlier, but likely dead thread, that today marks John Lewis’ death six years ago.

      Today, more than ever, we need to lead by his example to make good trouble.

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      As noted many times previously, Manchin’s so certainly gonna lose to Justice that he’s looking around for his next gig, and in that situation any publicity is good publicity.

      Rumor a while ago was that he might go for Gov again.  Maybe still will; I dunno.  But “potential Presidential candidate” would be a useful thing to throw around in a contest against some currently near-unknown state pol.

      And as to “No Labels,” why not just call it “No Positions” and be done?  “We’re open to everything, and we’re for all the good stuff — though not too much of it — and for sure none of the bad stuff!”  Also cross the aisle, work together, stop bickering, solve problems, and get all this icky politics out of politics

      (Also how is Joe Lieberman still alive?  What have we done wrong, O Lord?  Him and Kissinger …?)

    4. 4.

      Carlo Graziani

      This makes Manchin’s flirtation with No Labels so confounding.

      It doesn’t seem confounding at all to me. These are the Democratic Leadership Council people from the 90s. They are still on the same neo-liberal dipshit crack, 25 years after it stopped making any sense at all. They don’t want to be Republicans, but they hate that they’ve lost control of Democratic Party policy primacy, and they think they can use an electoral squeeze play to move the party back to what they conceive of as the “center,” where the Liebermans and Manchins make the rules.

      I doubt that they really have any intention of standing up a candidate for longer than the first few primaries, if that. It’s just a pressure tactic to roll back hippy power in the Democratic party. In a sense, they are in a similar predicament to the Never Trumper Republicans (*): the Democratic base voters by-and-large wouldn’t piss down their throats if their hearts were on fire, but they still think they ought to be in charge of the party if they pay enough. They’re going to find out that’s not how it works, just like the Trump “alternatives” did, and still are.

       

      (*) Not a moral or policy equivalence, just an analogous insoluble conundrum.

    7. 7.

      Ken

      organizing a campaign-style event

      I assume “style” is being used here as in the food industry, where “X style” means “having a few of the same ingredients, but definitely not genuine X”.

    9. 9.

      danielx

      Hey, maybe Manchin thinks TFG will appoint him to a cabinet secretary position if he splits the ticket and TFG wins. Maybe Secretary of Commerce, which would provide plenty of opportunities for graft under a second TFG administration plus plenty of opportunities to bust union balls, figuratively speaking – which is a big thing for WV pols if I recall correctly. Win-win, what’s not to like?

      Depending, of course, on the memory and gratitude of Donald Trump, the which are worthless and nonexistent.

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @Hoppie: I think you may be right. The Senate race looks unwinnable. A poll by the East Carolina U. Center for Survey Research showed Governor Justice leading Manchin 54 to 34%. They are known quantities in West Virginia, and it’s hard to see how Manchin can turn those numbers around.

      I don’t see a 3rd party run appealing to Manchin, even though he’s teasing one. Manchin gets plenty of media attention as a Senator, and it’s an easy, comfortable job to ride out. Then he can stick around DC as a sort of super-lobbyist. I read that ex-Senators retain Senate floor privileges.

      And I think Manchin is aware that a 3rd party run might put Trump back in the White House. Manchin voted to convict Trump in both impeachment trials even though it probably hurt him with his constituents. I can’t see why he’d want to help Trump now.

      Now, Kysten Sinema might run for No Labels, and she’d be a good fit for a party without principles. But that’s a whole ‘nother story.

    11. 11.

      Leto

      http://National Security Council Director of Strategic Communications John F. Kirby explaining how GOP grandstanding is hurting national security. (turn sound on in the top right hand corner of the gif)

    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      The move comes as the Washington-based advocacy organization looks to recruit a Democrat and a Republican to form a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024 — a prospect that could send an unpredictable jolt through the 2024 presidential race…

      Damn. Some media people have access to some freaking powerful psychedelics.

    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Huntsman, I can’t even guess about his intentions.

      as Mo (?) Udall observed, once you get bit by the bug of presidential ambition, the only cure is embalming fluid

      I’m prone to suspicion of generationally wealthy Mormon politicians,

      He wouldn’t be the first scion of wealth and influence, and several religions, to try to work out his daddy issues by running for President, wouldn’t even be the first one to succeed, though in Huntsman’s case, I think that’s vanishingly unlikely

    14. 14.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle: I’ve been corrected: Three yrs ago, Lewis died 2020. That seems impossible! So much has gone haywire for America in only such a short time. Excepting Biden getting elected and Dems winning the Senate, it’s scary to think of what America would look like today…

    16. 16.

      VOR

      Hmm, Manchin’s Senate term is up for re-election in 2024. Could he theoretically pull a Lieberman and run for both Senate from WV and President at the same time?

      (Note: In 2000 Joe Lieberman was Al Gore’s VP candidate. He simultaneously ran for re-election to the Senate from Connecticut and as VP.)

      Manchin would be 77 years old in January 2025. He’s not much younger than Trump or Biden.

