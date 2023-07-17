Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP to a Real One

I regret to inform you all that after eleven to fourteen years of faithful service, my Bledsoe Cold Therapy device has ceased to work. Tomorrow I will call the doctor and ask her to prescribe a new one. I’ve had this one since the shoulder injury with Lily, which is why I say eleven-fourteen years because I don’t really remember when it happened.

The reason I am talking about this is twofold- one, because it’s just fucking bullshit how insurance in this country works and that because I have a job I can just call my doctor and most likely get a new device for “free,” but two, because lots of you, like me, are aging, and daily pain management is vital to quality of life, and I think cold therapy is dramatically underutilized, even in the middle of an opioid epidemic.

For those of you who have chronic pain and have not yet tried cold therapy or ever even heard of it, I highly recommend asking your physician or caregiver. It’s a simply thing- you take an igloo like cooler, fill it with ice water, put a sleeve around the hurting part of your body, turn it on, and it circulates near freezing water continuously through it. Here’s a video of someone using one:

At any rate, the real benefit is that unlike an ice pack, which can cause tissue damage because ice is touching the skin, this thing has near freezing water and you can wear the thing all day if you want. I have had sessions where i have worn it for two hours while working at the computer or watching a movie. And because it can be worn so long, it gets deep down in there and really provides a great deal of relief.

Additionally, if you are like me and simply can not use opioids (I have horrible histamine effects- sweating, itchiness, etc., as well as constipation and general confusion, not to mention I AM A FUCKING ALCOHOLIC AND DON’T NEED THAT BULLSHIT IN MY LIFE), these units are fucking amazing. Also, unlike opioids, which don’t actually relieve pain but make you forget about it, these things provide actual pain relief and help with inflammation.

So, if your knees, shoulder, elbow, etc., chronically hurt, look into one. They are the fucking best.

This concludes tonights AARP infomercial, and you may now continue to your normal blog experience. But seriously- if you have any injuries or surgical interventions, ask for one of these bad boys.

    1. 1.

      Josie

      My middle son was a dancer in high school and seriously injured his ankle. The physical therapist told me to buy a similar device and have him use it each evening before bedtime. It was wonderful, both for relieving pain and for healing. I agree with John’s endorsement.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yet Another Haldane

      Oh, hell yeah. I had a similar device (Cryo-Cuff, I think?) from the physical therapist after an ACL replacement and it was wonderful. Now I’m 20 years older and everything hurts I should get a whole-body version. Or maybe just take ice baths like in Body Heat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Freemark

      Had a version of this supplied by insurance for a month after my rotator cuff surgery. Worked great. Between the nerve block given during surgery and this I never took any of my opioid painkillers. I did get the impression the machine would have been hella expensive to purchase.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Spanky

      @Freemark:

      I did get the impression the machine would have been hella expensive to purchase.

      The Bledsoe, McManus, and a couple others are $190-$200 on Amazon.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BretH

      Next best thing IMO is a cold wrap called “Elasto-Gel”. They’re not cheap but are wonderful in much the same way – the pack is a thick neoprene/memory foam-like substance covered with nylon so the cold never touches your skin directly. The thick foam holds the cold for quite a while.

      You can also toss it in the microwave for three minutes and have instant gentle warmth for a sore or tight back.

      I have had 2 of the 9×30 size for years now and they still work great.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      Does anyone know if these Cold Treatments work well for people with Reynauds Syndrome? My Aunt has Reynauds, and also hates the cold in general.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

       Bledsoe Cold Therapy device

      I didn’t know about this kind of device. Making a note.

      Thanks very much.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RobertDSC-iPhone 8

      For the record, you’re never supposed to put an ice pack directly on the skin. Wrapping it in a towel works fine.

      Reply

