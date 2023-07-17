Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Political Theories

Note sender:



Note different sender:

A point to ponder:

Meanwhile…
    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’m kind of waiting to see which will be the first media outlet to feature pro-choice who are disappointed with Biden and/or are voting Republican.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Kay

      On the general theme, a good addition from Margaret Sullivan:

      The stock market certainly noticed last week when new data showed that inflation had slowed to a mere 3 percent: the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week about 800 points higher than it had started. But did most Americans notice? You could hardly blame citizens if they missed this undoubtedly good news, since much of the mainstream media handled it with a blasé shrug. That was a far cry from the constant, four-alarm coverage when prices were rising quickly last year. Recall, for example, the ubiquitous media images of soaring gas prices at the pump (and granted, that was an important, pocket-book story for most people).

      “Historically, a president running for reelection with a 3% inflation rate and 3.6% unemployment rate would be pretty much a shoo-in,” noted Richard Tofel, the longtime president of ProPublica and an astute, nonpartisan political observer.
      Then his chaser: “Also, historically, the press wasn’t afraid to say when the economy was strong.” Our inflation rate contrasts sharply with other western countries: Nearly 9 percent in the UK; and both Germany and Italy at over 6 percent.

      I maintain the coverage of the Biden economy is but-her-emails levels bad. Negative all out of proportion or reality and lemming-like.

      I’m glad it’s being recognized, but they need to stop doing this. They do not all have to follow the NYTimes political teamwith whatever narrative that company is pushing. They can do their own work.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      NYT “harrumphing.” Indeed.

      President Biden’s trip to Europe this week produced some of America’s biggest diplomatic triumphs in years. Yet news reports were mixed, with the harrumphing led by this New York Times headline: “Despite Successes at NATO Summit, Divisions Remain.”

      This from a summit where Turkey finally (and, to most observers, surprisingly) relented to Sweden’s bid for NATO membership; the alliance members created a NATO-Ukraine Council, which President Volodymyr Zelensky attended; the G7 nations agreed to massive long-term security assistance to Kyiv; Germany and others swelled their lists of heavy weapons to be exported to the Ukraine army; and all the NATO nations revised their long-stated pledges to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense from a “target” to a “minimum.”

      No NATO summit in recent memory has accomplished so much, and with almost no controversy. Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      In anecdotal but funny Biden economy news, I had my middle son the electrician for dinner last night. He’s working on a big infrastructure project in Detroit. He brought two pipefitter co workers who are up from Alabama to work. I asked them how long they expected to work overtime – they are working 6 12’s- and one said “until the Biden money runs out”. I asked if that’s what they all call it and they said yes. The Biden money. lol.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      @NotMax:

      He’s a successful President. It discredits them that they are somehow barred from at least admitting it. They look like they’re being told what to write, either that or just following the leader in a cowardly way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      I know we’ve talked about this before, but I am proud of how well Bidenomics is working!

      • Low & middle class workers are seeing salary increases
      • The racial unemployment gap is tightening
      • Low overall unemployment

      Not all sectors are doing as well, granted, and the TechBro downturn might be impacting some of the breathless NYT reporting.

      My company is growing. Have dozens of openings and dozens of new hires each week. We’ve largely moved to allowing most departments the ability to WFH (if desired), so I think that helps with attracting talent. We had over 600 applicants for 1 opening on my team last month!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      @Kay: That’s funny because at the Uni where I still work (Saints be praised), we called the COVID relief money “Biden Bucks,” or just “Bidens” as in “how many Bidens did the Art School receive?”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      Twitter increases the herd and follow the leader effect for journalists. It’s not good for their work. It’s good for their careers and book sales, but not their work quality.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      @Kay: The Biden money.

      I’ve been calling it Biden Bucks. I like the alliteration, and I love the way it gives him and his administration credit.

      Obama care was called that to try to diminish the ACA; however, some of the normies I know now associate the Healthcare expansion with Obama.

      Thanks, Obama! (and Biden 😊)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

      Ha! The southern tradespeople come up and try to get into a MI or OH local because the pay scale is much better. Depending on the union, they have to put together 4 years up here before they can bid to enter (sometimes additional requirements) so these two pipefitters are trying that, staying in a camper.  They were super polite – ma’ming me to death  :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Mousebumples: The TechBro downturn is over, as far as I can tell. Hit the sector hard in the first quarter of the year but they got off with one round of layoffs and austerity.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I don’t know what the answer is to the lousy job that the national press does. The big players are all owned by billionaires and many of the name “reporters” or “pundits” or “writers” (I’m not really sure what they are) are millionaires, all completely disconnected from the reality of 99.9944% of the rest of the world. Even when they are supposedly being introspective, they so deeply lack self-awareness it almost funny:

      “Also, historically, the press wasn’t afraid to say when the economy was strong.”

      He, mister reporterman, you forgot to add “…when a Republican held the White House.”

      It helps to work to get better politicians elected. At least that’s positive action.

      Reply

