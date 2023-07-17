Two superyachts are in the news today. The first belongs to Harlan Crow, whose patronage of Clarence Thomas included lavish free yacht vacations to beaches and ports around the world aboard Crow’s 162-foot vessel, the Michaela Rose.

New reporting from ProPublica suggests Crow might have misled the IRS about his yacht’s status as a commercial enterprise, a lie Crow may have spun up to collect tax credits for which he was not eligible. A couple of excerpts:

The rich, as we’ve reported, often deduct millions of dollars from their taxes related to buying and operating their jets and yachts. Crow followed that formula through a company that purported to charter his superyacht. But a closer examination of how Crow used the yacht raises questions about his compliance with the tax code, experts said. Despite Crow’s representations to the IRS, ProPublica reporters could find no evidence that his yacht company was actually a profit-seeking business, as the law requires. “Based on what information is available, this has the look of a textbook billionaire tax scam,” said Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore. “These new details only raise more questions about Mr. Crow’s tax practices, which could begin to explain why he’s been stonewalling the Finance Committee’s investigation for months…” ProPublica interviewed around a dozen former crew members of the Michaela Rose, some of whom spent years aboard the ship, and none said they were aware of the boat ever being chartered. ProPublica also reviewed cruising schedules for three different years. According to the former staff and the schedules, use of the vessel appears to have been limited to Crow’s family, friends and executives of Crow’s company, along with their guests.

Is there a Repub sugar daddy who isn’t a cheating grifter? No wonder the Repub-controlled House was so keen to defund the IRS — they’re terrified that staffing the agency adequately would significantly decrease their donors’ disposable income.

In other shipping news, Spanish activists from the environmental group Futuro Vegetal vandalized a yacht that belongs to Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie when the vessel was moored in Ibiza. From the photo in the CNN report, it looks like the activists spray-painted the boat’s stern to use as a backdrop for a video denouncing the super-wealthy for excessive consumption. The group’s actions are part of a wider effort:

“The action puts the finishing touch to the “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” campaign, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza who demand the prohibition of private jets and the end of luxury emissions,” Futuro Vegetal said. The climate group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has also pledged to target the 1%, saying they want to make it clear that “the rich and their leisure activities that waste essential resources are a luxury that we cannot afford.” Earlier this month XR activists in Spain plugged up holes on 10 golf courses around the country to protest the water use by golf courses during one of Spain’s worst droughts on record.

I don’t know how effective this sort of thing is, but it strikes me as significantly more constructive than vandalizing priceless works of art. Funding for extremely clever forensic auditors at the IRS and enforceable higher tax rates for the fat cats would be more constructive still!

Open thread.