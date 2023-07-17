Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shipping News (Open Thread)

Two superyachts are in the news today. The first belongs to Harlan Crow, whose patronage of Clarence Thomas included lavish free yacht vacations to beaches and ports around the world aboard Crow’s 162-foot vessel, the Michaela Rose.

New reporting from ProPublica suggests Crow might have misled the IRS about his yacht’s status as a commercial enterprise, a lie Crow may have spun up to collect tax credits for which he was not eligible. A couple of excerpts:

The rich, as we’ve reported, often deduct millions of dollars from their taxes related to buying and operating their jets and yachts. Crow followed that formula through a company that purported to charter his superyacht. But a closer examination of how Crow used the yacht raises questions about his compliance with the tax code, experts said. Despite Crow’s representations to the IRS, ProPublica reporters could find no evidence that his yacht company was actually a profit-seeking business, as the law requires.

“Based on what information is available, this has the look of a textbook billionaire tax scam,” said Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore. “These new details only raise more questions about Mr. Crow’s tax practices, which could begin to explain why he’s been stonewalling the Finance Committee’s investigation for months…”

ProPublica interviewed around a dozen former crew members of the Michaela Rose, some of whom spent years aboard the ship, and none said they were aware of the boat ever being chartered. ProPublica also reviewed cruising schedules for three different years. According to the former staff and the schedules, use of the vessel appears to have been limited to Crow’s family, friends and executives of Crow’s company, along with their guests.

Is there a Repub sugar daddy who isn’t a cheating grifter? No wonder the Repub-controlled House was so keen to defund the IRS — they’re terrified that staffing the agency adequately would significantly decrease their donors’ disposable income.

In other shipping news, Spanish activists from the environmental group Futuro Vegetal vandalized a yacht that belongs to Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie when the vessel was moored in Ibiza. From the photo in the CNN report, it looks like the activists spray-painted the boat’s stern to use as a backdrop for a video denouncing the super-wealthy for excessive consumption. The group’s actions are part of a wider effort:

“The action puts the finishing touch to the “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” campaign, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza who demand the prohibition of private jets and the end of luxury emissions,” Futuro Vegetal said.

The climate group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has also pledged to target the 1%, saying they want to make it clear that “the rich and their leisure activities that waste essential resources are a luxury that we cannot afford.”

Earlier this month XR activists in Spain plugged up holes on 10 golf courses around the country to protest the water use by golf courses during one of Spain’s worst droughts on record.

I don’t know how effective this sort of thing is, but it strikes me as significantly more constructive than vandalizing priceless works of art. Funding for extremely clever forensic auditors at the IRS and enforceable higher tax rates for the fat cats would be more constructive still!

Open thread.

    34Comments

    9. 9.

      Steve in the ATL

      Is there a Repub sugar daddy who isn’t a cheating grifter?

      Is there a billionaire who isn’t a cheating grifter?

      No one gets that rich without being a bastard.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      I just saw this timely post on Mastodon.

      MariusRime

      Remember guys, sort your rubbish and recycle your plastic bottles, don’t use your cars, use public transport instead …

      yeah, right …

      “The top 20 billionaires analyzed by Wilk and Barros emitted around 8,000 metric tons of CO2 annually in 2018, while average citizens worldwide had a carbon footprint of around 4 tons— and 15 tons in the United States.

      An astounding two-thirds of these super-rich emissions are created by their superyachts. ”
      tinyurl.com/27rk5tpu

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bupalos

      I fully support anything and everything up to and including sinking these monstrosities of gluttony.

      The only downside as climate action is it feels a tweensy bit like trying to convince oneself that the exceptional others are the cause. When it’s really just all of us.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: this is the kind of stupid whataboutism I’m talking about being the downside of targeting billionaires.

      That someone else is worse than you doesn’t make you ok.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      Does the my-vehicle-is-really-a-business deduction translate to lower tax levels? Like, if I let a friend “charter” my car for a couple hours, can I deduct my car payments and fuel costs from my taxes? How about Uber and Lyft drivers?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      In other shipping news, the Black Sea Grain Initiative expires at midnight tonight. Today Russia formally objected to its continuation.

      Turkish President Reccip Erdogan says his Foreign Minister will speak to Russia’s about the matter today, and that he will speak to Putin “if neccesary.” Putin is still scheduled to visit Turkiye next month

      Ukraine has shipped 32 million tons of grain and oil seed through the Black Sea since the deal began last August.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Steve in the ATL: No one gets that rich without being a bastard.

      Pretty sure most of them get that rich by being members of the lucky sperm club, but I suppose that doesn’t preclude being a bastard in either sense of the word.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      Our own Tom Levenson weighs in.

      Tom Levenson

      If Harlan Crow’s yacht was a business, as he has claimed in his tax filings, then I don’t see how Clarence Thomas’s freebies on the high seas aren’t payments, hence income, hence tax fraud by Thomas.

      If Crow’s yacht wasn’t a business, that all might still be true–but Crow too, is a tax cheat.

      Either way, the two of them have been stealing from the American taxpayer for decades

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: The article is alarming if accurate because if those relatively sleek yachts pollute that much, just think of what the typical naval or  cargo vessels put out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      p.a.

      It’s all good as long as a billionaire who you barely know doesn’t offer you the spare seat on his private jet to get to another billionaire’s dock for your yacht trip.

      That would be wrong.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      I love that they just buy the yachts because they are desperate to spend some money on something and they have everything else. Come on. They don’t care about being “at sea”. It’s a floating mansion.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      Is there a Repub sugar daddy who isn’t a cheating grifter? No wonder the Repub-controlled House was so keen to defund the IRS — they’re terrified that staffing the agency adequately would significantly decrease their donors’ disposable income.

      Nah. Some of the ultra rich are just rapaciously greedy scum. They would still be very comfortable if the IRS was able to go after them more aggressively.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anyway

      Earlier this month XR activists in Spain plugged up holes on 10 golf courses around the country to protest the water use by golf courses during one of Spain’s worst droughts on record.

      Bwahaha! yeah I know, vandalism of public prop… blablabla  — LOLOL!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bupalos

      @Baud: the author you’re boosting there starts in by denigrating individual action in snide terms. This is pretty explicit whataboutism. It’s not too far from the way Al Gore’s personal consumption was used to tarnish his message.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dirge

      @Bupalos: …bit like trying to convince oneself that the exceptional others are the cause. When it’s really just all of us.

      Is it though?  How much have “exceptional others” relative to “all of us” contributed to climate change denial lobbying and propaganda over the last 60 years or so, and how much has that contributed to climate change relative to the counterfactual?  I think that’s probably a pretty large effect.

      Granted, that 20 assholes are emitting at egregious rates is a drop in the ocean, but it’s also just a tiny symbolic representation of their vast responsibility for the problem.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      smith

      @Brachiator: That’s what’s so morally repugnant about the mobster-oligarchs: They have so much money that even if they paid their fair share in taxes they’d still have so much they wouldn’t know what to do with it. Somehow they think it’s a matter of principle to them to leech off the rest of us. Only little people pay taxes, and there’s no way they’ll let anyone think they’re little!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      Here’s a picture of it:

      The 49.23m/161’6″ motor yacht ‘Michaela Rose’ was built by Fr. Schweers Shipyard in Germany at their Bardenfleth shipyard. Her interior is styled by design house Diana Yacht Design and she was completed in 1984. This luxury vessel’s exterior design is the work of Diana Yacht Design and she was last refitted in 2008.

      In Germany. They couldn’t even get a US built yacht.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sdhays

      @p.a.: You know, liberals talk a good game about conservation, but when a Supreme Court Justice does his part for climate change and takes a private jet seat that would have been wasted on his way to a “nature retreat” with his friends/people he never met before that also would have been empty if he hadn’t gone!? Criticism!

      Such hypocrites!

      Reply

