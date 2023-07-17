Serengeti National Park

One more mammal, but also some birds! We stopped near a very muddy and fetid pool which was teeming with hippos. We tried our best to stay upwind of this olfactory insult, but occasionally some of the stench would waft our way, and I have to say that a hog farm sewage lagoon actually smells more pleasant than this place. But in front of the miasma were some life birds, a pair of Black Crakes (Zapornia flavirostra), mucking about and, like us, keeping a safe distance from the septic tank o’hippos. Unlike most members of the rail family, these guys forage in the daytime and in the open. And this was the only sighting of this species that I had on the trip. Click here for larger image.