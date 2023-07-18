Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Coates vs. the Book Banners

Coates vs. the Book Banners

26 Comments

This post is in: 

The chair of a high school English department in South Carolina approved AP English teacher Mary Wood’s request to use Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book, Between the World and Me, for a lesson. But some parents’ snowflake children complained that the book made them feel “uncomfortable” and “ashamed to be Caucasian,” so district officials ordered the lesson halted in February.

Yesterday, the parents who value education showed up wearing blue (the school color) to support Ms. Wood. Ta-Nehisi Coates showed up too! He sat next to Wood to demonstrate his support.

Good for Mr. Coates. Here’s an excerpt from a story about the meeting in the Post & Courier:

One of those speakers, Tess Pratt, the chairwoman of Chapin High School’s English department, told the board that she had ordered the copies of Coates’ book for Wood’s class, and recounted her experience taking the assigned copies of “Between the World and Me” away from students after district officials stopped the lesson.

“I became a high school English teacher 30 years ago because I believe that every human being has a story … I have dedicated my entire life to sharing such stories, both fiction and non-fiction with my students,” she said, choking up. “I have shared my own stories with my students throughout these years and invited them to do the same with me.”

“On the day that I took Ta-Nehisi Coates’ books out of the hands of Ms. Wood’s students, I silenced his story,” she continued. “Even though this was a decision that was not mine, I will regret that moment in front of those students for the rest of my life, because it was wrong.”

Good for Ms. Pratt for owning that. Good for all those parents and students for showing up.

The meeting ended inconclusively (no vote on resuming the lesson), but at least there was pushback on the book banners, and the sane people had their say too. God knows the Moms for Liberty types never shut the fuck up, so it’s up to the rest of us to show up and support educators.

Open thread.

    26Comments

    4. 4.

      MattF

      @Baud: Yep. And ‘Moms For Liberty’ is a textbook example of a bad actor who walked on stage with their own script when no one was watching. Pushback is essential.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Josie

      I don’t understand why the students who were “uncomfortable” could not be given an alternate book and assignments. It is a constant source of amazement that schools require teachers to earn essentially a master’s degree to prepare for their jobs and then do not permit them to make the decisions about what and how to teach. I hope someone outside this school offers to provide the book for those students who want to read it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old School

      To think that children might be taught that white people have been imperfect!

      What kind of world are we living in?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldster

      I am impressed that TNC showed up in person. He has always struck me as someone who is uncomfortable with in-person confrontation, or at least someone who tried to avoid it.

      He’s at a stage in his career where he could very easily turn his back on the US and live off his MacArthur in France.

      So I am glad he overcame whatever reluctance he usually has in order to support the teacher.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      @Josie: Isn’t this an AP course?  I don’t think people taking college level courses (supposedly) should be the one’s controlling the curriculum.  If they/their parents didn’t like it they could have signed up for the regular English class I figure.  In all honesty I seriously doubt it’s the students that are driving these complaints.  It’s their MAGA/racist parents.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      Coates’ book is terrific, and it damn well fucking should make white readers uncomfortable and ashamed. Because the racism he experiences and that he talks to his son about (the book is essentially him writing a letter to his son about the history and lived experience of being a Black man in America) is the fault and crime of white society. And it is just as important for white kids to learn that as it is for Black kids.

      I’m gonna be pompous and just quote from my own review of the book, because I appreciated it so much and feel very strongly about the importance of white folks reading it:

      But it’s not just the beauty gliding over the surface that makes me want to put this book in so many hands. What Coates writes about here, speaking to his young son, is still so immediate and urgent even while it is sadly miles from a new revelation. The violence, both literal and intangible, visited upon Black citizens of this country, the disdain for their humanity, the barbaric lack of recognition of their value and the barbaric ends to which such intentional ignorance often leads, is still part of this nation’s story. It is past but also present and surely future, even after countless horrific examples of the destruction of community and prosperity and possibility of an entire people. And how do we ever hope to reach a time where this isn’t the case, when people still think that a Black president ended racism and a racist president ought to have been made ruler for life? I don’t know, and Coates doesn’t offer any coddling to white readers by claiming to know himself. His work is not concerned with our comfort, but with trying to claw back some comfort for himself, his family, his child, his communities. And so this work ought to be read by the rest of us, because it is incumbent upon those of us who have benefitted from the centuries of harm done to Black people to force ourselves to reckon with the work due from us to attempt to make the future not mirror the past.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gvg

      I don’t even understand why the kids who were made uncomfortable have to have alternate assignments. How can you not know somebody in the past was bad? You aren’t responsible, even if it was your own parent. Unless you want to do those things too.

      I was never given alternate assignments. Who is teaching them they are responsible for the past? it’s the future they need to worry about. They must be getting this false idea at home.

      Well racism does have a big component of tribal guilt and collective responsibility that always works against the lower status groups, however this is not actually what the law says. I think that is the fundamental wrong idea that needs to be named and destroyed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      pluky

      @Josie: It’s AP English, like college equivalent! Kids that can’t handle texts that challenge their preconceptions shouldn’t be there.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lapassionara

      @Alison Rose: well done!

      and for the student who felt uncomfortable, well suck it up, cupcake. Learn to handle that feeling, because your life will be full of uncomfortable moments. Tough!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      VOR

      I predict in 2024 there will be a coordinated push to put slates of “Moms for Liberty” fellow travelers onto school boards. There were attempts in 2022 in several of my local school board elections pushing anti-vax, anti-max, anti-lockdown candidates. There will be more of these in 2024. Someone is funding this stuff.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      japa21

      @zhena gogolia: I have never been ashamed to be Caucasian. I have been ashamed of some people that share that trait with me.  However, I also have never been proud to be a Caucasian.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      I am, quite frankly, amazed by all the parents who seem to deeply give a damn about what books their kids read. I mean, SuzMom went to “Meet the Teacher” night every year, but she was not deeply invested in making sure I read (or did not read) any specific books/content. And she used to teach high school English.

      I also cannot muster too much feeling about what’s on the official list for my Spawns. Whatever they are assigned to read will be, I am sure, worth reading. (Tho I was assigned The Red Badge of Courage my sophomore year of high school, and I tried to read it, found it boring AF, and gave up.) Like, is someone going to tell these parents that kids are allowed — nay, encouraged! — to read books outside of class?!

      Good on Coates, of course.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I saw this snippet – haven’t read the full link, yet.

      Looks like Cannon’s open to helping TIFG out😡

      ”Judge Aileen Cannon says the proposal of a mid-December documents trial is “a bit rushed,” CNN reports.”

      “Cannon did not decide on a trial date but said she plans to “promptly” issue an order on the matter.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      So:  the “ashamed to be Caucasian” kids (OK, their dipshit parents), and their supporters, complained to someone who shot the complaint straight up to the School Board, instead of having the courage to start with their teacher and school leadership.  Turned it into a political issue, post haste.

      How interesting.

      Also, I think the “ashamed” kids should have had their asses tossed out of AP English.  They may not belong there.  That would have made the dipshit parents think twice. The “ashamed” were probably just doing it to look good on a college application, and they (and their dipshit parents) interfered — actively — with their fellow students getting an education.

      Although, they are all getting an education.  In book banning.  So maybe this will work out better in the long run.

      I’d be curious how many of the AP students acquired another copy of TNC’s book, and finished it.  Please let copies be in their libraries.  Along with Maus, and all manner of other “disturbing” books.

      Reply

