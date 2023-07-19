Remember: Sharing is caring!

Natural immunity is like your first layer of sunscreen — it helps protect you for a time. But it’s a long summer, and repeat infections increase your risk of Long COVID. Find free updated COVID vaccines at https://t.co/jDq2UIHFmT. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/YvLcAuvacf — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) June 21, 2023

… We also expect that vaccine manufacturers planning to offer updated COVID-19 vaccines are preparing an ample supply of doses for the 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccination campaign that is sufficient to support wide and timely access to the vaccine. Further, we expect that vaccine manufacturers will remain ready to support potential surges in demand and evolving circumstances of COVID-19. Manufacturers are advised that they should plan the updated COVID-19 vaccine supply and regulatory submissions so that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can take regulatory action and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) can make recommendations on vaccination by the latter part of September...



This whole post is really good — I owe someone a thank you for the link to Katelyn Jetelina, Your Local Epidemiologist:

Yesterday, the New York Times suggested the pandemic is over. We are in a very different place. And, I understand the desire for a “thank goodness that’s done” mindset. And I hope COVID-19 isn’t always on top of your mind. But COVID-19 is still around. I hope you continue to join me on the scientific discovery ride. Here is your state of affairs. United States

After a few quiet months, COVID-19 is increasing in the Southern and Western United States. Three early indicators—wastewater, ED visits, and test positivity— are increasing uniformly, albeit from low absolute levels. Using back-of-the-napkin math, this equates to ~1 in 1,180 people infected today. If you squint really hard, hospitalizations are starting to increase, too… This isn’t surprising; we’ve consistently seen a Southern summer wave throughout the pandemic. While the latest Omicron subvariant soup may partly drive this uptick, it’s more likely behavior; people moving inside due to ridiculous heat… Since late January 2023, excess deaths have reached pre-pandemic levels. This has been a massive reprieve…



International surveillance

Zooming out, eyes are on two particular places around the globe:

– Okinawa, Japan. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase exponentially, surpassing their winter wave and overwhelming hospitals. This is driven by XBB, changing behavior (big holiday), and a large pool of susceptible people— it’s been about six months since their last wave. Everyone is waiting to see if this transpires outside of Okinawa… – Dominican Republic: A new Omicron variant— FL1.5.1— is showing its teeth by exponentially increasing quickly. This variant has the same spike protein as what’s currently circulating (XBB) but several non-spike mutations. It’s in its infancy, so it’s unclear if (and how) it will impact real-world metrics. It’s one to keep an eye on… Bottom line

COVID-19 is increasing; don’t be surprised to hear more people getting infected around you. I already am. This isn’t enough reason to change my personal behaviors, but that time may come this fall…

US: Hospital emergency department visits for COVID up 10.7% in one week. Alaska, Florida, and Hawaii reporting percentages that were higher than other states.https://t.co/oJXmp1RTFa — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) July 17, 2023

Biobot now showing a few weeks of increases. Current estimates: 🔸️280,000 new cases/day

🔸️1 in every 1180 people were infected today

🔸️1 in every 118 people currently infected. pic.twitter.com/JoNuzu7L4R — JWeiland (@JPWeiland) July 14, 2023



(link) ====== “You can’t depend on others when the world is competing for a resource.” Demand for Covid vaccines is down but global south researchers have learned their lesson & press ahead w mRNA vaccine development for disease X. My latest @washingtonpost ?? https://t.co/4w0FLUmhIv — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) July 16, 2023

One of China’s most populous provinces has deleted mortality data that offered an indication of the heavy death toll from Beijing’s relaxation of Covid-19 controls at the end of last year. The statistics reported by Zhejiang province on Thursday showed the number of cremations in the wealthy coastal region during the first quarter of the year jumped 73 per cent from a year earlier to 171,000. The figure was well above the 99,000 and 91,000 deaths reported in the same period in 2022 and 2021 respectively. By Monday, with the statistics attracting attention on Chinese social media, Zhejiang had pulled the information offline. Hospitals and crematoria were inundated with Covid patients after Beijing reversed its pandemic policy in December, but Chinese officials have not published detailed and accurate statistics that would allow researchers to better assess the deadly spread of the virus through the population. For nearly two weeks in December the country reported no Covid-19 deaths in daily updates, even as bodies piled up in hospitals and crematoria. Then Chinese health authorities narrowed the definition of what constituted a Covid death and told local governments to keep “Covid-19” off death certificates to limit reported numbers. In early January the World Health Organization accused China of underrepresenting the severity of its coronavirus outbreak and the real number of deaths… But seven months later China has not released any excess death data. Aside from rough estimates of annual deaths by the state planning agency, the local-level cremation data is China’s only publicly available statistic for tracking the number of deaths in the country. Nearly everyone who dies in urban areas is cremated as burials are banned. Since the fourth quarter, statistics on the number of cremations have been systematically left off the dozens of quarterly reports published by local and national civil affairs bureaus. Some areas have even refrained from publishing the reports themselves, which also include information on the number of marriages, divorces and other population changes… China’s most recent data on Covid deaths comes from a mid-January report by the National Health Commission, which said nearly 60,000 people had died from the virus in healthcare facilities during the first five weeks of reopening. Research groups such as Airfinity estimate Covid deaths during those early weeks were roughly 10 times the NHC figures.

I did not know that In-N-Out was another ‘Christian’ / GOP-supporting chain:

In-N-Out Burger, the beloved California-based fast food chain, has issued new workplace guidelines that will ban its employees in several states from wearing protective masks. The use of face coverings is currently optional for restaurant employees. But starting Aug. 14, workers in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Colorado will not be allowed to mask as a preventive measure against spreading the coronavirus. According to a company memo announcing the policy change, the only exception granted will be for employees with valid medical reasons. In-N-Out’s California and Oregon establishments are exempt from the new policy due to prevailing state laws that safeguard workers’ rights, including the freedom to wear a face covering unless it would create a safety hazard. “We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals,” In-N-Out said in a letter to its employees. The chain emphasized that this measure would encourage “clear and effective” interactions with customers and fellow staff members… During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sole San Francisco In-N-Out, located at Fisherman’s Wharf, was closed temporarily after it allowed indoor dining without verifying proof of vaccination. In Contra Costa County, the chain shuttered all five of its locations for indoor dining rather than complying with the county’s vaccine mandate… In-N-Out, which opened its first location in a Los Angeles suburb in 1948 and remained exclusive to Southern California until the early 1990s, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with plans to expand its operations further around the country. The company is historically known as one of the highest-profile donors of the California Republican Party and is also famous for referencing Bible verses on its packaging.

Spoke to @innoutburger again today and they said they're taking the feedback from everyone calling and are letting their executives know. Public pressure is powerful friends. Let them know they're going to lose customers. Speak out. #BoycottInnOut https://t.co/IzOMTzSO8R — Myra Batchelder #KeepMasksInHealthCare (@myrabatchelder) July 15, 2023

When America’s Worst People gather, be sure that Rand Paul will have shoved his way into the crowd…