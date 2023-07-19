I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

A Biden campaign official shares that "Dark Brandon"-themed merchandise like this amounted for more than half of all sales revenue at the Biden campaign's online store https://t.co/5ZtjNLTrKH — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 14, 2023

And we are at 140 judges now confirmed! Rachel Bloomekatz's nomination has been waiting over a year to be confirmed. Because we won GA and got to 51 Senators, we were able to put a 40 year old civil rights lawyer on a lifetime Circuit Court of Appeals seat. https://t.co/7ynl9tcvR1 — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 18, 2023





Today, Congressional Democrats re-introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, legislation that would improve ballot access, secure our elections, get dark money out of politics, and end partisan gerrymandering. Congress must send this bill to my desk. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 18, 2023

“We are in the midst of a 9-1-1 emergency in our democracy—and I’ve seen it up close.” You need to watch @SenatorWarnock lay out why it’s so important we pass the Freedom to Vote Act. pic.twitter.com/pgUxjMmCHg — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 18, 2023

I’m reintroducing the Freedom to Vote Act with Democratic colleagues. This legislation, which includes my DISCLOSE Act, reaffirms our commitment to the principle of “one person one vote” by protecting ballot access and getting dark money out of politics. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 18, 2023

Good luck to the GOP in dealing with this. pic.twitter.com/FkP5zt27Ll — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 18, 2023

Sure has been a long time since anyone’s heard anything from Mark Meadows https://t.co/pcmasXxqFg — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) July 18, 2023