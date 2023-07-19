Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Everybody saw this coming.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A consequence of cucumbers

T R E 4 5 O N

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

After roe, women are no longer free.

We still have time to mess this up!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

No Justins, No Peace

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Using the Tools We’re Given

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Using the Tools We’re Given

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • DB11
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • evodevo
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Sanjeevs
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • There go two miscreants
  • tobie
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      That MTG speech is something else.  It’s like she’s triple dog daring the “both sides are the same” crowd to admit their were wrong.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SFAW

      Whenever I start thinking there might be a single rational person in the ranks of RWMFs, I only need to read stuff like Levin’s to disabuse myself of that idea.

      Just kidding: I never start thinking that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      “We are in the midst of a 9-1-1 emergency in our democracy—and I’ve seen it up close.”

      I agree with the great Senator Warnock from the Great State of Georgia.

      But, as someone here says often (Kay? Betty?): Don’t tell me; show me.  If we’re in such an emergency, what is leadership doing about it? As Adam has noted, why are Senate Dems still honoring Republican blue slips? Or, why isn’t there any real discussion of fixing the the SC within the probable lifetimes of our grandchildren? I mean, my gods, why is DeJoy still heading up the USPS? (I know, that last one is almost small ball at this point…)

      Maybe we’re not in a 9-1-1 emergency…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      More storms. Lost power again early this AM… 4 times and counting. Never for more than 5 or 10 seconds, just long enough to make me have to reset all the clocks.

      Blech.

      And to top it all off, our land line telephone which has been dead to us for over a month (with the exception of one 24 hour period) has been ringing off the hook with every other lightening strike.

      Double Blech.

      And I can’t get a cell signal here. If I need to talk to someone I have to drive 6 miles and park underneath a cell tower. If anybody needs to talk to me, they have to drive here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      Special election in Wisconsin yesterday for State Assembly –

      Waukesha County Dems🇺🇲 (@Waukeshadems) tweeted at 8:51 PM on Tue, Jul 18, 2023:

      While Bob may have come up short. The Waukesha Dems knocked doors and turned out the voters to WIN MENOMONEE FALLS! Huge shout out to the team and volunteers that did this! https://t.co/O8YSViOPMz

      (https://twitter.com/Waukeshadems/status/1681481738340401153?t=bke2wEwTQyrJ3BpV4RXsiw&s=03)

       

      Interested MKE Citizen (@Citizen_MKE) tweeted at 8:53 PM on Tue, Jul 18, 2023:

      Fun fact: Of the 7 municipalities that have voters in the 24th district, Dem Bob Tatterson won 5 of them

       

      8 months ago, Evers did not win a single one.

      (https://twitter.com/Citizen_MKE/status/1681482351996444673?t=f6z98-9I5ZQr6mhclcaR4w&s=03)

      This was the election to replace the Republican who beat Jodi Habush Sinykin for the open State Senate seat. Unsurprisingly, the seat is VERY gerrymandered.

      https://decisiondeskhq.com/election-results-wisconsin-state-assembly-24-special-election/

      Hopefully, the upcoming NEW SUPREME COURT can force fair maps soon. Justice Janet Protasiewicz will be seated on August 1.

      Eta – Results by municipality:

      Grafton Town (R+27)
      Grafton Village (D+ 3 votes, D+0.1)
      Mequon City (D+3)
      Menomonee Falls Village (D+ 9 votes, D+0.4)
      Germantown Town (D+ 3 votes D+6)
      Germantown Village (R+17)
      Port Washington City, where there was previously a 0 voter ward that now has 2 voters, both of whom voted for Tatterson

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Chief Oshkosh: I mean, my gods, why is DeJoy still heading up the USPS? (I know, that last one is almost small ball at this point…)

      Depends. Are cute little chicks still dying because you can no longer trust the USPS to get them there on time?

      I wonder this too. I thought the last thing I heard was that there were now enough Democratic votes on the Board of Governors to vote him out. But it seems to me that was at least a year ago. Since then … ?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      eclare

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I lost power in Memphis last night around 4:30 AM.  There was an explosion outside my house, I saw green and blue light, and then the power went out.  Still out.  The predicted high today is 97.

      Storms came through earlier last night, around 90k customers without power.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      @Mousebumples: Port Washington City, where there was previously a 0 voter ward that now has 2 voters,

      “And now a word with the man who is at the center of this by-election mystery, the voter himself. And he is a Mr. E. Blackadder…”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      @eclare: I lost power in Memphis last night around 4:30 AM. There was an explosion outside my house, I saw green and blue light, and then the power went out. Still out. The predicted high today is 97.

      When that happened to us, it was a transformer that had been hit by lightning.  (But then the ruined transformer went up in flames, so the fire department soon showed up, followed by the electrical company worker… in the middle of a hurricane-related downpour.)

      I was given to understand that ‘blown transformers’ are rather more dangerous than just random ‘lost power’ — don’t know if this is universally true, but you might want to communicate the ‘blue light / explosion’ part to whatever drone answers your local power-outage emergency line?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      Haven’t heard any thunder as yet but we’re socked in courtesy of tropical storm Calvin. Raining and blowing outside pretty intensely. Supposed to move off some time Wednesday night.

      Easy listening: Stormy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eclare

      @Anne Laurie:

      It just doesn’t make sense for a transformer to be where the light was.  And the outage reporting system is automated, no humans.  Been sitting in my car and charging my phone, guess I’ll go back in now.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: I wish she wasn’t anywhere near our national government, but since she is, I truly appreciate her being out there barking away and highlighting the very real differences.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      Three of the Michigan 16 charged with election fraud are public officials- a mayor, a county clerk and a school board member. Very important we root out those people. I care less about the Republican Party officials.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      evodevo

      @OzarkHillbilly: Gee…welcome to rural KY – we landliners are on a first name basis with the AT&T repair crews they send out once a month to fix the line where it runs a couple miles through heavy woods.  It clears up when the weather clears, so by the time they get out here, it’s functioning.  Then, as soon as it starts raining, it goes out again…and we call again…and round and round for 35 yrs…

      Reply
    43. 43.

      NotMax

      Freshly found fun fillip. The closing paragraph of an article from 1872 (.pdf file) tickled my fancy.

      By the addition of these two animals to the Menagerie the Zoological Society have now been able to exhibit side by side specimen of four (out the the six certainly known) living species of Rhinoceros—a wonderful advance when we consider that a very few years ago the Indian Rhinoceros unicornis was alone known in Europe in a living state. The two species remaining to be obtained are the Javan Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros sondaicus), a smaller representative of the One-horned Indian, and the White Rhinoceros of Africa (Rhinoceros simus). It need hardly be added that any correspondents of NATURE who may be able to assist in supplying these desiderata will not only be conferring a benefit of science, but will be liberally dealt with by the Council of the Society.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jeffro

      In today’s NYT, Thomas Edsall has a good roundup of recent research into the increasing polarization “calcification” (described as ‘polarization-plus‘) of our politics.

      (Here’s a gift link). It’s called Gut-Level Hatred Is Consuming Our Politics

      Divisions between Democrats and Republicans have expanded far beyond the traditional fault lines based on race, education, gender, the urban-rural divide and economic ideology.
      Polarization now encompasses sharp disagreements over the significance of patriotism and nationalism as well as a fundamental split between those seeking to restore perceived past glories and those who embrace the future.Democrats are determined not only to block any drive to restore the America of 1963 — one year before passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — but also to press the liberal agenda forward.

      Um, more like ‘press to restore people’s basic rights’, but whatever.

      Toward the end of the 20th century, Republicans moved rightward at a faster pace than Democrats moved leftward. In recent decades, however, Democrats have accelerated their shift toward more liberal positions while Republican movement to the right has slowed, in part because the party had reached the outer boundaries of conservatism.

      Boy howdy, that’s one way to put it!  LOL

      Seriously though: yes, we have shifted left and are now a center-left party instead of centrist mush.  The GOP has jumped off the right side of the boat and is swimming in its own deep ocean of insanity.  But I digress…

      There is a discussion of what one of the researchers call “anti-antiracism” (hmm, is there a simpler name for this, perhaps?) but there is a little bit of a distinction there that’s interesting: anti-antiracism helps the overt racists pull in quieter sympathizers by constantly, loudly, and negatively portraying the efforts of the antiracists while glossing over the efforts of the racists.  ie, what Fox does on a daily hourly by-the-minute basis.  That’s why it’s important to ignore the anti-antiracists and keep pointing out what the racists are up to.

      And finally, there’s one section that notes recent research by some Irish psychologists on how quickly and accurately people pick up on partisan signals.

      The authors demonstrate not only how ingrained polarization has become, but also how attuned voters have become to signals of partisanship and how adept they now are at using cues to determine whether a stranger is a Democrat or Republican.
      “Learning a single attitude (e.g., one’s standpoint toward abortion rights),” they write, “allows people to estimate an interlocutor’s partisan identity with striking accuracy. Additionally, we show that people not only use attitudes to categorize others as in-group and out-group members, but also to evaluate a person more or less favorably.”
      The three conducted survey experiments testing whether Americans could determine the partisanship of people who agreed or disagreed with any one of the following eight statements:

      (you can probably guess what the eight statements involved, right?  abortion rights, guns, welfare, etc)

      The results?
      “Participants were able to categorize a person as Democrat or Republican based on a single attitude with remarkable accuracy (reflected by a correlation index of r = .90).”

      I feel like the Rs are the one who are better at pulling people in based on a single issue, but maybe not.  Thoughts?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      UncleEbeneezer

      NBC News confirms: Ex-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been cooperating with the Special Counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Reminder: Trump called Ducey after he certified Biden’s 2020 election win in the state.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      jonas

      Greatest headline ever just spotted over at cnn.com: “Third Indictment of Former President Could Be Deep Stain on His Legacy.”

      Tell me about it. Is *that* ever an embarrassing section of the presidential library to have to curate!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.