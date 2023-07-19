These are America’s 10 worst states to live and work in for 2023 according to CNBC. All are red. 1. Texas

2. Oklahoma

3. Louisiana

4. South Carolina

5. Alabama

6. Missouri

7. Indiana

8. Tennessee

9. Arkansas

10. Florida

To be fair, I only know Indiana, Crossroads of America, as the ever-rerolling mile of scenery stretched between Detroit and Chicago. So I’m probably biased in assuming every Hoosier is an aspiring Mike Pence, but…

… Each year, as part of our overall assessment of state business climates, CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business study considers how welcoming each state is to workers and their families. Life, Health and Inclusion is one of the study’s ten categories of competitiveness. And this year, with the nationwide worker shortage so severe, the category is taking on increased importance in our methodology. We consider multiple quality of life factors, including crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. We also look at the quality and availability of childcare, which is one of the most important factors in getting parents back into the workforce. Casting the widest possible net for workers means not turning anyone away. So we consider inclusiveness in state laws by measuring protections against discrimination, as well as voting rights. And with surveys showing a substantial percentage of women considering abortion restrictions when making a choice of where to live in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights are part of this year’s equation as well…

Only time I ever set foot in Texas was an excruciating layover at the George Bush International Airport, twenty-some years ago, and airports are never much respite even when they’re *not* undergoing major remodeling and/or in Texas…

The Houston Chronicle didn’t run to Cancun when the grid went down. You did. pic.twitter.com/iwPFn8Gc2z — Carolyn Gonzalez (@CaylinSoo) July 17, 2023

No shockers on the Ten Best States list — Connecticut, Massachusetts / Colorado (tie), Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maine, and Vermont.

Thus, the neverending argument: Does living in a prosperous, pretty state make people less conservative? Or does being a liberal state make it more likely its denizens will be prosperous, especially if they have access to natural beauties?