Lighter Fare Open Thread: Our Northernmost Southern State, and Similar Rankings

To be fair, I only know Indiana, Crossroads of America, as the ever-rerolling mile of scenery stretched between Detroit and Chicago. So I’m probably biased in assuming every Hoosier is an aspiring Mike Pence, but…

Each year, as part of our overall assessment of state business climates, CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business study considers how welcoming each state is to workers and their families.

Life, Health and Inclusion is one of the study’s ten categories of competitiveness. And this year, with the nationwide worker shortage so severe, the category is taking on increased importance in our methodology.

We consider multiple quality of life factors, including crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. We also look at the quality and availability of childcare, which is one of the most important factors in getting parents back into the workforce.

Casting the widest possible net for workers means not turning anyone away. So we consider inclusiveness in state laws by measuring protections against discrimination, as well as voting rights. And with surveys showing a substantial percentage of women considering abortion restrictions when making a choice of where to live in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights are part of this year’s equation as well…

Only time I ever set foot in Texas was an excruciating layover at the George Bush International Airport, twenty-some years ago, and airports are never much respite even when they’re *not* undergoing major remodeling and/or in Texas…

No shockers on the Ten Best States list — Connecticut, Massachusetts / Colorado (tie), Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maine, and Vermont.

Thus, the neverending argument: Does living in a prosperous, pretty state make people less conservative? Or does being a liberal state make it more likely its denizens will be prosperous, especially if they have access to natural beauties?

    28 Comments

    5. 5.

      Edmund dantes

      I mean some of those best northern states exported a lot of their really shitty citizens and business owners (running away from those worker friendly regulations)  to the South.

       

      lol

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      @pacem appellant: also CA very big, very diverse (in many respects), very complex.  Note number of smaller states in the list, several of them fairly homogenous in many respects.  Were CA more like a larger version of OR or WA, it mighta made it, but …

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      @pacem appellant: Housing and homelessness. CA also has a lot of poverty because we have a LOT of recent immigrants. A fair bit of that is related to housing.

      Basically, we need to build a fuckton of housing and then see what happens. The state is trying. Cities are resisting.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @bbleh: Unlike most other states in the “rust belt,” Indiana was settled primarily from the south.

      Well, yeah, that’s the explanation I usually got when I was living in Michigan.  (Of course, there was also a considerable migration from the more problematic regions of The South to Michigan, but that didn’t happen until after the First World War, and for rather different economic reasons.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John S.

      No qualms with these lists. Moved from FL to WA last year, and the immediate improvement in quality of life is noticeable.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      @bbleh: Neither Oregon nor Washington are all that homogenous, though the divisions are more centralized than California, with its odd pockets of red here and there.

      Oregon is “blue” mostly because of Portland: much of the rest of the state is very right wing, and Eastern Oregon is Fucking Crazy Right Wing.

      In Washington (my state), the geological/climate/political fault line is the Cascade Mountains: everything west is pretty liberal, particularly along the Puget Sound coast; everything east is very right wing.

      (Eastern Washington Republicans went from conservative-but-not-crazy to OMG-Completely-Nuts in an astonishingly short amount of time after Trump won in 2016.  I mean, they went down the rabbit hole like they’d been waiting for the chance to do so all their lives.  It was mind blowing.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dangerman

      Been to or through 4 of them. Stayed a night in 1 or 2 of them. Stayed 2 or more nights in zero of them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      @CaseyL: right, OR and WA were why I said “several.” (I’d guess that, because their population concentrations are heavily in the west, when people move to those states, and take these surveys, that’s where they move to and what they’re reacting to.)  But they’re still not as big or diverse (considering especially population distribution) as Cal. Note also NY didn’t make the list, and I would guess for at least some of the same reasons.

      The one that jumped out at me was MN — it’s got big cities but it’s also got relatively heavily populated rural areas.  But there are data out of MN that suggest that all the chewy progressive goodness isn’t confined to the cities.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      Many states are divided east vs west. My state, WA, is decidedly divided rural vs suburban. King County keeps us Blue. I’m amazed overall we’re in the Top 10.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      No disrespect to our blogfather or any of the other fine folks on this blog that live in WV, but how the heck did that state not end up on the bottom ten list?  People are fleeing that place in droves.

      And before anyone flames me I was born there.  My right wing kook of a brother lives there and even he’s begun itching to leave.  I looked around when I was six and bolted for the Pennsylvania border on my tricycle.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cameron

      @RepubAnon: I believe Florida is already dead last – Texas has some awful shit, but it’s not commiting economic seppuku like Florida.  The #1 ranking means (I think) “the best of the worst.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      The quality of life issues in a red state like Indiana (where I live now) vs a blue state like Illinois (where I lived for the first 54 years of my life) are subtle, but add up to significantly less well-being. Trouble is, most people don’t know better since they’ve lived here all their lives. Voting, property tax assessments, schools, roads, government services: all slightly  harder to deal with and lower quality in a state that hasn’t appeared to teach critical thinking skills for at least 50 years.  And it wears people down just getting through the day. There are times it’s very obvious that this state despises most of the citizens who live here.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SpaceUnit

      @Honus:

      I’m guessing that West Virginia just barely squeaked past Florida.  To be fair, I’d take WV over FL in a heartbeat if I were forced to choose.  I’m allergic to Florida.

      Reply

