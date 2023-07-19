?@GregAbbott_TX? strung razor wire in the river to stop migrants. What he stopped was US Border Patrol from rescuing drowning kids: Texas border razor wire hinders agents, endangers migrants https://t.co/xWoHkqKxEX
— Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) July 16, 2023
News broke last week:
EAGLE PASS — Razor wire put up by the state of Texas along the Rio Grande is blocking Border Patrol agents from reaching at-risk migrants — including families with infants and unaccompanied children — and increasing the risk of drownings, according to a Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Hearst Newspapers.
The warning is a new sign of escalating tension between state and federal officials over Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security program, Operation Lone Star, and it comes as the governor is putting a wall of buoys in the river despite concerns from immigration advocates that it will further endanger migrants…
The state has strung wire along much of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, a section of the border that has seen a surge of Venezuelan and Cuban migrants over the past year. It has gone up across gates that the Border Patrol uses to quickly reach the river, according to the document.
The wire is preventing agents from getting to asylum-seekers — some of whom have said they have been stuck in the river for hours and days, exposed to the elements with little to no help from Texas Department of Public Safety officers, according to the document…
The document was dated just days before four migrants, including an infant, drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. Officials have not said the wire played a role in the drownings. A Texas DPS spokesman has said the migrants were found floating along the river by state officials July 1.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, meanwhile, has effectively shut down key designated areas that CBP identified as staging points to get asylum-seekers out of the elements, including extreme heat, and process and transport them to detention centers, the document says.
CBP did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the memo. Asked for a copy of the full document, agency officials said the records were not under its “purview.”
“The absence of razor wire makes the job of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers more dangerous and difficult,” said Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott’s press secretary. “The real problem is that President Biden’s open border policies have unleashed chaos on the border that’s unsustainable.” …
Poncho Nevárez, a former Democratic state representative from Eagle Pass, said he allowed the Texas National Guard to put wire up on his land more than a year ago and is “about to ask them to take it off.”
Nevárez said soon after the wire went up, he found a 17-year-old pregnant girl who had made it through to his land, barefoot and crying, carrying a 3-year-old child.
“Right off the bat, we saw how ineffective it was,” said Nevárez, a former chairman of the House’s Homeland Security & Public Safety committee…
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, said Abbott has gone too far and is “interfering with Border Patrol’s ability to do its job and to save people’s lives.” He said the razor wire is already dangerous and now the state is putting barriers in the water that will make the situation worse.
On Monday, Abbott put a barrier of buoys and netting into the Rio Grande to block migrants from crossing from Mexico into Texas despite legal challenges to the plan…
The Houston Chronicle just published the full original email from paramedic Nicholas Wingate.
Nicholas Wingate, a paramedic and trooper with the Texas DPS, raised concerns about the treatment of people trying to come into the country, saying security officers were being ordered to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande. https://t.co/myP6Zet4Nq
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 18, 2023
Of course, this is absolutely horrifying — but I’m sure Governor Abbott considers it a win for him, and his supporters.
early feedback on here to the "we're cutting up kids in concertina wire" revelations not promising https://t.co/zcEy6SIQvU
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 18, 2023
State Rep. Charlie Geren, who knows on which side his bread is buttered:
During a visit to the border in Eagle Pass today, we watched brave @TxDPS troopers assist a migrant mother with a baby suffering from heat exhaustion. They called EMS immediately.
To say DPS refuses to help those in need as they secure our border is an outright lie. @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/QlIRKTFmx5
— Charlie Geren (@charliegeren) July 18, 2023
Those troopers from other states, they just don’t know our ways!
Days ago, Olivarez approvingly retweeted a guy thanking DPS for keeping migrants physically seperated from the “border patrol saviors” who would take them into custody https://t.co/fGIvJKVfXg
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 19, 2023
If it weren’t for hypocrisy, would these people have any ethics at all?
Here's the same spokesperson a few days later, following a bloody story on what that means, saying the opposite. pic.twitter.com/IC07HlJpCb
— Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 18, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings