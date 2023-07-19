Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Heat Wave is Terrifying

by

The current heat wave is terrifying to me, and what scares me even more is that it is only going to get worse. It is going to get hotter for longer, the weather is going to get more violent, and honestly large portions of places where people live now are going to be basically incapable of sustaining human life.

Joelle likes to bike to and from work, and yesterday she waited at the office until 8pm her time in Tempe to ride home. I talked to her on facetime right after she got home, and she looked like she had just run a triathlon and had the 1000 yard stare that combat troops get after too much time on the front line. She had hair going everywhere, was flushed, and had a quart of Italian Ice cradled between her tits to cool down.

This climate change is horrifying.

    2. 2.

      Bobby Thomson

      I was calling for divestment in Arizona back in the 80s.  The church has millennia of a head start in body count but golf is catching up.

    3. 3.

      azlib

      I am in Scottsdale and it has been over 110F for 20 days with no end in sight. There was a report by the power companies saying if we have a major power outage over 800,000 people will be adversely affected and a lot of people will die of the heat. They say the probablility of such an event is very low, but they are preparing for the eventuality.

    4. 4.

      azlib

      Oh, and 110F days are not that uncommon, but to have  a heat wave this long is quite unusual. We usually get what are called monsoon rains this time of year which cool things of a bit, but so far no storms at all.

    8. 8.

      Yarrow

      what scares me even more is that it is only going to get worse. It is going to get hotter for longer, the weather is going to get more violent, and honestly large portions of places where people live now are going to be basically incapable of sustaining human life.

      Yes. You’re not moving to Arizona, are you? That’s crazy. The Great Lakes region will be king in the coming water wars. Move there.

    9. 9.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Yep.

      So far this summer it’s ok here North of Denver, but not sure how many years that’ll be the case.

    10. 10.

      hrprogressive

      Human civilization will become unrecognizable by 2050, and probably won’t really exist by 2100.

      So, enjoy whatever you can, while you can.

      While also dodging COVID and Fascists.

    11. 11.

      BR

      The climate we’re experiencing in 2023 is the result of emissions from about two decades ago, because it takes a couple decades for emissions to work their way through the global ecosystem. 2003 was before the massive boom in coal emissions in China, India, and elsewhere, and the wealthy parts of the world haven’t decreased in that time either. It’s mind boggling to think what 2043 will look like, and whatever it looks like, it’s *baked in already*.

    12. 12.

      Martin

      @Yarrow: Great Lakes region is going to be dealing with fires before you know it. The 100th meridian which divides the dry west from the east is now basically in Iowa. It’s going to take some years of sustained dryness for those forests to be ready to burn, but that’s coming. It’s not how much or little it rains as much as its how the relative humidity changes. That’s really what happened here in California – humidity dropped on an ongoing basis, and that’s what drives the big fires. How they start is based on prior rains and low vegetation growth.

      Fun story: Oregon officials were going to study the issue but canceled that out of fear the insurers would use that information to leave the state, so they’re just gonna yolo it, I guess.

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Yarrow: The Great Lakes region will be king in the coming water wars. Move there.

      I’ve only been in one great lake, but I can attest that Lake Go Blue! totally slapped as a kid, and still totally slaps.

    14. 14.

      BR

      @Martin: ​
      Yeah, like a decade ago everyone was thinking PNW and Canada were going to be fine because they get so much rain, but what it’s looking like is that the ecosystems there depend on all that rain and cool weather and humidity, and when it changes even a little then the equilibrium gets restored through fire, and some of that land becomes savanna (eventually).

    15. 15.

      Cameron

      I grew up in Saudi Arabia, so summertime temps over 110 weren’t uncommon.  Being a desert country, there wasn’t much humidity, so it was more comfortable wandering outside there in summer than it is here in Florida.  Of course, if you did it for very long, you had a good chance of getting heat stroke or worse.

