The current heat wave is terrifying to me, and what scares me even more is that it is only going to get worse. It is going to get hotter for longer, the weather is going to get more violent, and honestly large portions of places where people live now are going to be basically incapable of sustaining human life.

Joelle likes to bike to and from work, and yesterday she waited at the office until 8pm her time in Tempe to ride home. I talked to her on facetime right after she got home, and she looked like she had just run a triathlon and had the 1000 yard stare that combat troops get after too much time on the front line. She had hair going everywhere, was flushed, and had a quart of Italian Ice cradled between her tits to cool down.

This climate change is horrifying.