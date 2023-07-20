Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We’re not going back!

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

This blog will pay for itself.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: Cheering the Women’s World Cup

Late Night Open Thread: Cheering the Women’s World Cup

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Okay, apologies, I wimped out on individually-posting the Women’s World Cup games the way I did for the other WC, because it turns out there’s only so much scheduling I can endure. (Due respect to WaterGirl, for setting up the links in the sidebar.)

But here’s some random stories that I thought might be of interest, to those of you following the WWC…


The Wall Street Journal has its eye on the real prize:


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • gene108
  • guachi
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JWR
  • Martin

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I like that ad. Prove the jerks wrong who say the women’s game isn’t as exciting.

      But it’s frustrating that people will pay attention during the WWC, and then forget women’s soccer exists otherwise. But alas! Here’s hoping we get one last Cup for Pinoe <3

      Reply
    2. 2.

      gene108

      Canada’s “No nickname” is better than the “Stars and Stripes” the USA has.

      Just total lack of effort by USWNT marketing department.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      I never watch the mens World Cup, always watch women’s. The men constant flopping drives me fucking crazy. Just play the goddamn game. Women are much more sportsmanlike which makes it more enjoyable for me.

      Doesn’t hurt that the US is, as usual, clear favorites. Title IX has been so good for the US, and it doesn’t get the appreciation that it deserves.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      I’ve been watching previews for two hours, and it dawned on me that women’s football wouldn’t look anything like this in 2023 if it weren’t for Title IX. I can’t think of a more important piece of legislation in the sporting world that has seeded and grown so many sports played by women.

      It wasn’t even called the Women’s World Cup in 1991 in China, it was some bullshit name like the FIFA women’s tournament of fish and chips or some such nonsense, and they played for the M&M trophy, I kid you not.

      Eight nations are making their debut at the cup, including poor Vietnam who got drawn with the US, the Netherlanders and Portugal. They’ll be lucky to score.

      Ireland are debutantes as well, as are, surprisingly, Portugal.

      Marta, at age 37, is back for Brazil and Rapine and Morgan both have the chance to make history and tie Pele as players who have won three world cups. If the US do win it — and that’s no given, the rest of the world has caught up — they will be the first football team to ever win the cup three times straight.

      ESPN has a great breakdown of each team and each group. This is gonna be a great tourney, so many good teams, so many experienced and skilled players.

      No haka from the Ferns.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      Seven teams have played in all nine cups — Nigeria, Japan, Brazil, Norway, United States, Germany

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      @gene108:

      Nigeria surprised me, Japan didn’t, Japan were winners in 2011, lost in the finals to the US in 2015 and the quarterfinals four years ago.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JWR

      @Martin:

      Title IX has been so good for the US, and it doesn’t get the appreciation that it deserves.

      Current SCOTUS: “We’ll get right on that!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      guachi

      Women’s Tour de France also starts soon, on Sunday. Current World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten, 40, is in her final season. Marianne Vos, one of the greatest female athletes of all time, will also be riding. Several good Americans will be riding such as Veronica Ewers and Megan Jastrab.

      Women’s cycling needs support. It’s only been a few years since there were minimum salaries greater than zero.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.