This French ad for the Women's World Cup is brilliant.pic.twitter.com/HnqlnT6YEV — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 17, 2023

Okay, apologies, I wimped out on individually-posting the Women’s World Cup games the way I did for the other WC, because it turns out there’s only so much scheduling I can endure. (Due respect to WaterGirl, for setting up the links in the sidebar.)

But here’s some random stories that I thought might be of interest, to those of you following the WWC…

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will generate $500 million and break even financially, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at the opening news conference. That’s significant for the women's tournament for a few reasons:

(1/4) ?? pic.twitter.com/8txKxAVDNh — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) July 19, 2023



The Wall Street Journal has its eye on the real prize:

3) Major WWC media rights + sponsorships are being sold separately for the first time. For years it mostly was bundled with the men's World Cup and sold for one price, which meant that the broadcasters essentially got the women's event for free. (3/4) — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) July 19, 2023





4) FIFA expenses surged: It more than tripled prize money, expanded the tournament to 32 teams. 5) Awarding the tourney to Australia/NZ meant broadcast rights would be worth less due to time zones unfavorable in US + Europe. (4/4)https://t.co/29OJFgcefn — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) July 19, 2023

World Cup Ready ???? pic.twitter.com/IDxe6VgDo9 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 18, 2023