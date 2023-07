Had a very nice day today. I drove over to visit Joelle’s mother in Ohio, and it was a perfect day for driving- 75 degrees, blue skies, nice breeze, and no humidity. We went to lunch, got back, and I spent a couple hours cleaning her pool. Then I just lounged in the pool for a bit, picked up some sweet corn for dad and Gerald, and drove home.

Day well spent.

Also, I am still accumulating resources for our Spanish group.