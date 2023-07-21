Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

This really is a full service blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Cole is on a roll !

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Women’s World Cup – Group 1 of 3

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Annie
  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • MobiusKlein
  • Scout211
  • scribbler
  • SpaceUnit
  • Victor Matheson
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Victor Matheson

      I am headed to Australia next week, so I will be at the Columbia/S. Korea match. Not expecting much from that one, but Australia/Canada the next week should be fun.

      Go USA. I figure they have as good a shot as anyone despite missing a couple of players due to injury. But I wouldn’t bet on the US against the field.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Remember, if you comment in these posts, it will show up in recent comments.  So even though they aren’t on the front page anymore, you can still have conversations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Annie

      Really happy for New Zealand!  I want the U.S. to win but would love it if one of the underdogs made a  good run.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Annie:

      It’s a pretty wide open tournament. Germany, England, France and Japan all have legitimate shots at the cup and considering we’re off to a banger of a start with two entertaining games from the hosts, it should be a helluva ride.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      Canada dominates the first 20 minutes, but it’s the Super Falcons (not Eagles as I typed earlier) who have the first dangerous shot on goal. Good action, great pace.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      OK, game two, and you other cup watchers better show up or someone is gonna report me as the guy mumbling to himself acting weird.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HumboldtBlue

      Philippines robbed with a terrible penalty call.

      The Swiss did come into form, they were clearly pressing the Philippines and their No. 9 missed a cross served up on a plate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HumboldtBlue

      Swiss are too big, too strong. Philippines went for the early heavy pressure and rush to snag a goal and almost got one.

      But the holey cheeses wore them down.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HumboldtBlue

      Spain are too fast, too skilled, too technical and too much for Costa Rica.

      It’s 3-0 at half, and it could be worse, the game has been played, not only in Costa Rica’s half, within five yards of their 18-yard box.

      Spain are fun to watch but sweet mother of faking it, they dive more than Greg Louganis.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HumboldtBlue

      @scribbler:

      Ain’t nobody else doing it, but that’s OK, I’m fine, here, alone… ahem.

      Whole gang of late nighters/early risers (Betty Cracker will catch you at the crack of dawn, just sayin’)  are out there trying to pretend a World Cup isn’t on the line.

      The US plays today, so we’ll soon see some hot takes from this august commentariat.

      I will say, Spain looked good.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      HumboldtBlue

      OK, US v Vietnam (poor Vietnam, they’re gonna struggle mightily in this game and in this group). Get some goals and a lead, and then close the game out and get out with three points and no injuries.

      What the hell is up with those jackets? They look like they were designed by Tesla.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      It just occurred to me that all I have to do is change the published time and the soccer thread can show up on the front page.  Maybe that will get you some more company!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      @WaterGirl:

      I was gonna email you and ask for an open soccer thread at like 7 pm eastern time. We take it from there.

      @Baud:

      Lol, it was definitely a foul, and it went uncalled, but it wasn’t a red card.

      @Jackie:

      Someone has to do it!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eclare

      Yay USA!

      After being wo power since 4:30 am on Wed, it came back this afternoon.  Happy to be able to watch on a big screen.  Watching soccer on a phone is not ideal.

      And yeah, A/C is good too.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SpaceUnit

      World Swimming Championships are also taking place now in Japan.  Pool racing begins on Sunday.

      They’ve held the open water events already.  US’s Katie Grimes took the bronze in the 10K ( 6miles! ), finishing just 4.5 seconds behind the 1st place winner.  She’s just 17 years old and improving at a shocking rate.  I’m expecting her to take the gold next year at the Paris Olympics.  She will also be heading up the US team in the 400 IM.  That girl is a badass.  The 200 IM is a blast once you’ve learned how to swim it but the 400 is like doing penance for all mankind’s sins.

      Men’s team is without Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew but should still do pretty well.  Connor Foster will have his hands full with Frenchman Leon Marchand in both IM’s.  Ryan Murphy is in good form.

      The women’s events are where the action is at this year.  I’m hoping Raygun Smith will set a new world record in the 200 back.  Expect to se fireworks in the 200 and 400 freestyle.  Canada’s got a firecracker named Summer Macintosh setting world records all over the place.  Australia’s Ariarne Titmus will have something to say as well.

      It ought to be good.  Okay go back to talking about soccer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.