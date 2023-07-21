Update: originally posted on July 13 at 13:36. Reposting tonight for the match. The post will still be available in the sidebar.
I am headed to Australia next week, so I will be at the Columbia/S. Korea match. Not expecting much from that one, but Australia/Canada the next week should be fun.
Go USA. I figure they have as good a shot as anyone despite missing a couple of players due to injury. But I wouldn’t bet on the US against the field.
It all starts at midnight PST!
@HumboldtBlue:
Hooray for West Coast timezones
Indeed.
Really happy for New Zealand! I want the U.S. to win but would love it if one of the underdogs made a good run.
It’s a pretty wide open tournament. Germany, England, France and Japan all have legitimate shots at the cup and considering we’re off to a banger of a start with two entertaining games from the hosts, it should be a helluva ride.
The Canucks v the Super Eagles!
This should be fun.
Canada dominates the first 20 minutes, but it’s the Super Falcons (not Eagles as I typed earlier) who have the first dangerous shot on goal. Good action, great pace.
And all of a sudden, Nigeria responds with 10 good minutes of pressure in the Canada end.
-
That’s a penalty.
And yes, it appears I am here by myself, that’s ok, I don’t need you guys, I don’t need anyone, I’m just here dancing on my own.
What a huge save!!!!!
And what a weakly taken penalty. That could be huge.
That is not a handball.
Canada threw away three points. Nigeria had their chances as well. That was a good match.
OK, game two, and you other cup watchers better show up or someone is gonna report me as the guy mumbling to himself acting weird.
Philippines robbed with a terrible penalty call.
The Swiss did come into form, they were clearly pressing the Philippines and their No. 9 missed a cross served up on a plate.
Swiss are too big, too strong. Philippines went for the early heavy pressure and rush to snag a goal and almost got one.
But the holey cheeses wore them down.
Spain are too fast, too skilled, too technical and too much for Costa Rica.
It’s 3-0 at half, and it could be worse, the game has been played, not only in Costa Rica’s half, within five yards of their 18-yard box.
Spain are fun to watch but sweet mother of faking it, they dive more than Greg Louganis.
@HumboldtBlue: Just want to say good on you for keeping the comments thread running all on your own. You’re a great play by play man. Keep it going!
Ain’t nobody else doing it, but that’s OK, I’m fine, here, alone… ahem.
Whole gang of late nighters/early risers (Betty Cracker will catch you at the crack of dawn, just sayin’) are out there trying to pretend a World Cup isn’t on the line.
The US plays today, so we’ll soon see some hot takes from this august commentariat.
I will say, Spain looked good.
Go USA!!!
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
OK, US v Vietnam (poor Vietnam, they’re gonna struggle mightily in this game and in this group). Get some goals and a lead, and then close the game out and get out with three points and no injuries.
What the hell is up with those jackets? They look like they were designed by Tesla.
-
@HumboldtBlue: You can be our very own Jackals play-by-play sportscaster! And color commentator 😁🥰
I have a hard time posting and watching in real time.
-
USA! USA! USA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
-
C’mon. Where’s the red flag?
-
Following via the Google score box and Twitter. LET’S GO LADIES!
This is the toughest match up for the US, Vietnam is really tricky and undefeated (clip)
Looks like this is going to be an ugly game.
-
I was gonna email you and ask for an open soccer thread at like 7 pm eastern time. We take it from there.
Lol, it was definitely a foul, and it went uncalled, but it wasn’t a red card.
Someone has to do it!
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLL
-
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!
ETA: lol. GMTA
-
@Alison Rose: It’s live and free on the Fox Sports app on iOS. And google play, too, probably.
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Or any local Fox station.
I can’t believe I can’t find you a stream.
That Vietnam midfield is being overrun.
@Baud: Yes, that’s how I’m watching but not everyone has local channels if they only stream.
Yay USA!
After being wo power since 4:30 am on Wed, it came back this afternoon. Happy to be able to watch on a big screen. Watching soccer on a phone is not ideal.
And yeah, A/C is good too.
@HumboldtBlue: No soccer at that link.
@Baud: I don’t have cable.
You don’t have a TV with an antenna?
-
@Alison Rose: Can you get the Fox Sports app on your device?
42.
@eclare: That’s a long time to be without power. Glad it’s back.
@Scout211: I tried that, it was very laggy and annoying.
Got pretty hot in here last night. Thanks.
They keep missing. Ugh.
World Swimming Championships are also taking place now in Japan. Pool racing begins on Sunday.
They’ve held the open water events already. US’s Katie Grimes took the bronze in the 10K ( 6miles! ), finishing just 4.5 seconds behind the 1st place winner. She’s just 17 years old and improving at a shocking rate. I’m expecting her to take the gold next year at the Paris Olympics. She will also be heading up the US team in the 400 IM. That girl is a badass. The 200 IM is a blast once you’ve learned how to swim it but the 400 is like doing penance for all mankind’s sins.
Men’s team is without Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew but should still do pretty well. Connor Foster will have his hands full with Frenchman Leon Marchand in both IM’s. Ryan Murphy is in good form.
The women’s events are where the action is at this year. I’m hoping Raygun Smith will set a new world record in the 200 back. Expect to se fireworks in the 200 and 400 freestyle. Canada’s got a firecracker named Summer Macintosh setting world records all over the place. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus will have something to say as well.
It ought to be good. Okay go back to talking about soccer.
If your local Fox station has an app or a website, you might try that.
-
@HumboldtBlue: None of those work, every stream I click on makes me click on a still frame video that takes me to a site I have to log into.
It’s fine, people.
