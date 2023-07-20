I went to a Congressional hearing and a Pornhub ad broke out. https://t.co/AxNOxPx9Og — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 19, 2023

Once again, MTG (inadvertently) leaps to President Biden’s aid. The whole ‘Did Joe order the IRS to ignore his failson’s tax cheating?!?’ Outrage Oversight Committee Hearing got derailed when Big Marj decided to whip out her revenge-porn posterboards.

Per the Daily Beast, “Marjorie Taylor Greene Inflicts Hunter Biden Nudes on Congress”:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) briefly sent Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing into chaos when she displayed nude photos of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaging in sexual activities, prompting committee Democrats to deem her latest attention-grabbing stunt inappropriate. Wednesday’s hearing was centered on the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the criminal probe into Hunter Biden, which resulted in a plea deal on tax charges, was mishandled by the Justice Department, who they claim gave preferential treatment to the younger Biden. For the first few hours, the hearing largely went as expected. Republicans touted the whistleblowers’ testimony as extremely credible while using it as a launching point for further speculation about the “Biden crime family” and allegations of foreign bribery schemes. Democrats, meanwhile, labeled the entire investigation into the Bidens as an “exercise in futility and embarrassment,” noting that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has yet to provide any evidence of the president’s wrongdoing. It wasn’t until Greene got her chance to ask questions, however, that the hearing really turned into a circus of the absurd. Armed with a series of posterboards emblazoned with X-rated images from the younger Biden’s infamous laptop, the MAGA congresswoman asked the two witnesses if they believed the president’s son’s involvement with prostitutes violated any federal laws… Even after Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pointed out that Greene was nearly two minutes over her time, the congresswoman kept asking Ziegler about a potential IRS investigation into “Hunter Biden making sex tapes” and “online pornography.” She then waved around yet another large nude photo of the presidential scion, prompting gasps from the crowd and an objection from Raskin… Asking for a point of order, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) complained about Greene publicizing images that “are not actually even allegations much less evidence of anything.” Conceding that it was a “good point,” Comer went on to say that the material had been “on the internet long before I became chairman of this committee” and therefore was already publicized…

Jim Comer is so in over his pudgy little head, whenever we see him. Did the GOP ‘leadership’ know he was this incapable of keeping his troops in line, or were they just throwing the most rabid little cannon fodder into an unwinnable fight?



Nothing against dicks or dick pics — I have admired a few of each, in my time — but IMO this particular kink is of interest only to a very small percentage of the population…

Gym’s excited to see Hunter Biden’s penis. Look at his face!! pic.twitter.com/c6nCcE1ODP — Seth ???? (@SethMcFarland87) July 20, 2023



(Well, we already knew Gym likes to watch.)

It’s a Fine Southern Tradition, I guess:

Marjorie Taylor Greene really trying to use the Mann Act – a law specifically created to take down Black heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson – to take down Hunter Biden. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 19, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene just sent this email to her constituents (yes this using official, taxpayer-funded resources). I clicked the link so you don't have to, it is exactly what you think pic.twitter.com/5AwOqj8pFV — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) July 19, 2023

It's actually insane. They aren't even alleging some sort of policy/scandal reason as a justification for posting nudes of a non-politician. It's just gratuitous revenge porn for the sake of being cruel. https://t.co/vjDyYuO4vW — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) July 20, 2023

How this comes across to normal people:

Man, I don’t care what party you support but Hunter Biden should only ever evoke sympathy. Sure he’s a privileged elite failson and I would have done a better job on the Amtrak board, but if your family hasn’t been touched by tragedy or addiction, sit the fuck down and shut up. — Meatslab Himbo RPG (@RPG_volley) July 19, 2023

Somebody should really hook MTG up with a reputable escort service, before she goes full incel with her no doubt extensive weaponry collection…

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a national disgrace. pic.twitter.com/yW2jcz103P — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 20, 2023