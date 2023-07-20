Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Marjorie Taylor Greene, BDE (Big *Divorced* Energy)

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Marjorie Taylor Greene, BDE (Big *Divorced* Energy)

41 Comments

Once again, MTG (inadvertently) leaps to President Biden’s aid. The whole ‘Did Joe order the IRS to ignore his failson’s tax cheating?!?’ Outrage Oversight Committee Hearing got derailed when Big Marj decided to whip out her revenge-porn posterboards.

Per the Daily Beast, “Marjorie Taylor Greene Inflicts Hunter Biden Nudes on Congress”:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) briefly sent Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing into chaos when she displayed nude photos of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaging in sexual activities, prompting committee Democrats to deem her latest attention-grabbing stunt inappropriate.

Wednesday’s hearing was centered on the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the criminal probe into Hunter Biden, which resulted in a plea deal on tax charges, was mishandled by the Justice Department, who they claim gave preferential treatment to the younger Biden.

For the first few hours, the hearing largely went as expected. Republicans touted the whistleblowers’ testimony as extremely credible while using it as a launching point for further speculation about the “Biden crime family” and allegations of foreign bribery schemes. Democrats, meanwhile, labeled the entire investigation into the Bidens as an “exercise in futility and embarrassment,” noting that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has yet to provide any evidence of the president’s wrongdoing.

It wasn’t until Greene got her chance to ask questions, however, that the hearing really turned into a circus of the absurd.

Armed with a series of posterboards emblazoned with X-rated images from the younger Biden’s infamous laptop, the MAGA congresswoman asked the two witnesses if they believed the president’s son’s involvement with prostitutes violated any federal laws…

Even after Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pointed out that Greene was nearly two minutes over her time, the congresswoman kept asking Ziegler about a potential IRS investigation into “Hunter Biden making sex tapes” and “online pornography.” She then waved around yet another large nude photo of the presidential scion, prompting gasps from the crowd and an objection from Raskin…

Asking for a point of order, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) complained about Greene publicizing images that “are not actually even allegations much less evidence of anything.” Conceding that it was a “good point,” Comer went on to say that the material had been “on the internet long before I became chairman of this committee” and therefore was already publicized…

Jim Comer is so in over his pudgy little head, whenever we see him. Did the GOP ‘leadership’ know he was this incapable of keeping his troops in line, or were they just throwing the most rabid little cannon fodder into an unwinnable fight?

Nothing against dicks or dick pics — I have admired a few of each, in my time — but IMO this particular kink is of interest only to a very small percentage of the population…


(Well, we already knew Gym likes to watch.)

It’s a Fine Southern Tradition, I guess:

How this comes across to normal people:

Somebody should really hook MTG up with a reputable escort service, before she goes full incel with her no doubt extensive weaponry collection…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … BlueVirginia.US:

      RICHMOND, VA – Today, Virginia Democrats unveiled the biggest, earliest voter turnout project in Virginia legislative history – The Majority Project. The combined effort of the House Democratic Caucus, Senate Democratic Caucus, and the Democratic Party of Virginia is an unprecedented coordinated effort, utilizing every available medium to drive absentee and early voting for the 2023 state legislative elections. The program began its work in May of 2023 and is formally launching today.

      The Majority Project has over 100 staff members already in the field in districts across the Commonwealth. The seven-figure early and absentee vote effort includes a state of the art “relational organizing” program, a robust field program, and a combination of collaborative door-to-door and phone-to-phone efforts designed to get Democrats to the polls in record numbers this November.

      This program builds on already-energized Virginia voters. After the overturn of Roe v. Wade last year, hundreds of thousands of Virginians got engaged and signed up for the Permanent Absentee Voter List. The Majority Project kicked off the earliest voter turnout operation in Virginia history to warn voters of what’s at stake if MAGA extremists take full control of Richmond, including the very real threat of an abortion ban.

      “The Virginia Democrats’ campaign launched on a scale that has never been seen before in the Commonwealth,” said House Democratic Caucus Leader Don Scott. “Democrats have been ahead of the curve on early and absentee voting for years now, and that is because we are investing in people over corporations and standing up for women’s rights and the rights of Virginians all across the Commonwealth. We’ve already got people hitting the doors everyday hearing from Virginians which issues matter most to them, and we’re going to keep up that work and win in November.”

      “This is about keeping rights in the hands of Virginians and not taking them away this November,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Senator Mamie E. Locke. “Senate Democrats are meeting voters at their doors on these key issues such as protecting reproductive rights, funding our public schools and our teachers, and preventing gun violence. Secure your vote is a fallacy because MAGA Republicans are determined to take away these very rights. Democrats want people to vote for candidates who are fighting for issues that matter to them. We will continue to push early voting in hopes to keep our Senate majority. This majority is the only thing standing in the way of Glenn Youngin and his MAGA Republican plan for our Commonwealth or should I say, Youngkin’s plan for our nation.”

      “Our party is entirely unified in this unprecedented and laser-focused effort,” said DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker. “The Majority Project is a perfect example of how Democrats invest in the future of Virginia at every level. Across the Commonwealth, from local offices to the General Assembly, we’re working together to build a Commonwealth for everyone.”

      House Democratic Caucus Chair Charniele Herring said, “Democrats have been fighting for voter access, made it a priority in the majority, and this campaign only highlights our commitment. We’ve got a winning slate of brilliant candidates across the Commonwealth, a fully equipped staff already doing the work to back them up, and the support and momentum of voters all across the Commonwealth. Virginians are motivated to show up and elect legislators who will safeguard access to abortion, fully fund our public schools, and fight for hardworking Virginians.”

      ***

      Good, good.

      The GQP cannot win a fair fight, and cannot come close without riling up the lizard brains of their people. Expect more outrageous stuff from the elected MAGAs and their hangers-on as the primaries and other elections approach.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bethanyanne

      I’m not sure I could drink myself dumb enough for Empty G’s point to make sense. Here’s a nude pic – it could be of Hunter Biden – those could be prostitutes – which are illegal in places – therefore: gotcha!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      So it’s horrifying and unseemly and sinful for kids to see a fully clothed drag queen reading a book in the library, but A-OK for them to see giant nude photos of a dude while Mom and Dad are watching the news. Cool story, GOP.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony G

      I’m starting to think that Marjorie Taylor Greene is even crazier than Lauren Boebert — but I’ll give Ms. Boebert a chance to show what she can do.  It’s a very exciting competition!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      FWIW, I am not really comfortable with calling Hunter a “failson.”  It seems pretty cruel; contrasts him with the sainted Beau.

      They’d be doing this anyway, but it is really to distract from anyone going after the corrupt Trump family (even the aunt!!), and all the other grifting on the GOP side.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jimmiraybob

      So, you’re a third grader in civics class and the teacher turns on C-Span to demonstrate a congressional committee hearing and, whammo, a Hunter penis.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      This is kind of amusing, because weren’t some pundits making noises about MTG being a power behind the throne, and on to more serious things?

      Introducing naked photos of the President’s child on the floor of the House.  I think I might have to check out some foreign publications to see what they make of that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      @dc: That’s what I’m wondering.

      Plus, any email subscribers under 18… Kevin has absolutely no control over her disgusting behavior. She’ll run tattling straight to daddy/TIFG.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      Revenge porn is a federal civil violation under VAWA. Hunter might be able to sue MTG in federal court for damages.

      In DC, first degree publication is a felony punishable by up to 3 years. Going to assume a C-SPAN feed would be accepted as evidence.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Miss Bianca

      @Another Scott: This sounds like the sort of effort that Kay has been advocating – paying organizers, not media consultants!

      The CO state Democratic Party is launching a similar effort with particular attention to certain districts, like CO-3 (Boebert) and CO-8 (Caraveo, who squeaked out a win over a MAGAt)

      ETA: With regard to the dick pics…smdh.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Can Greene be sued by Hunter Biden for this? Or does him being a public figure prevent that? Does Greene have immunity as MoC

      ETA: Martin answered my question

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cameron

      I don’t give a tin-plated shit about pics of Hunter’s johnson.  When is she going to cough up the pics of the Jewish space lasers?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Maybe. Depends on whether a judge buys the argument that this was distributed as part of her job in Congress, which I think would be a tough but not impossible sell. The emailing to her her supporters makes that harder, IMO.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Majorie Taylor Greene brandishing Hunter nudes during a hearing really should be a bigger scandal.

      That would play into their hands. They want amplification. Anything to take the focus off Dump’ indictments. What’s that old sayin: when you wrestle a pig in the mud you end up dirty and making the pig happy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      Hey fellow Californians, Temecula Valley School District just got to the find out of FAFO. This was announced yesterday by Governor Newsom.

      California to fine school district $1.5 million for rejecting materials mentioning Harvey Milk

      The governor announced the penalty less than 24 hours after a nearly six-hour school board meeting that dissolved into shouts and jeers multiple times.

      LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $1.5 million fine against the Temecula Valley Unified School District less than a day after conservative board members voted to reject a state-endorsed curriculum that includes a short biography of gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

      On top of the fine, the district east of Los Angeles will have to pay the $1.6 million shipping costs associated with sending the materials to the district, which he previously vowed to do if the board did not approve the material.

      “After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago,” Newsom said Wednesday in a statement.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Over at LG&M, the consensus is that this disgusting conduct is covered by the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution.  Sigh.  In any case, I don’t think Hunger *is* a public figure.  To be one, you have to actually court publicity, I would think.  And he’s never done that IIRC.  But I could be wrong.

      I mean, otherwise, if Faux Noize wanted to slander somebody, all they have to do is *first* run a story about their life, and then the next day, they can claim they eat babies, right?  Doesn’t seem like that can be right.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      tobie

      I don’t know how to deal with MTG and the rabble that eats up her every word. I’m living amongst these folks right now and they just lap up the whole crime family, sex trafficking rhetoric. It’s a foregone conclusion for them. They don’t need proof.

      I normally like Sen Chris Murphy but hearing him take the populist line tonight that many are frustrated with our democracy because it only serves the elites was so disappointing. No, that’s not why rural and exurban whites are flocking to extremists like MTG. They have no problem with the Harlan Crowes of the world. It’s diverse metro America that they hate.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Revenge for the commercial and also a vicious attempt to provoke Hunter Biden into a relapse just to embarrass his father. The constant hammering on Biden the younger is relentless and a deliberate attempt to push him back into using.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ken

      Did the GOP ‘leadership’ know [Comer] was this incapable of keeping his troops in line

      They looked up “oversight” in a dictionary, saw that the first definitions were “an omission or error due to carelessness” and “failure to notice; lack of proper attention”, and said “That’s Comer!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      @Another Scott: thank you!  I bookmarked that article in order and just might be looking for a part-time side hustle with The Majority Project next week.

      But first…hiking and kayaking (and probably sweating my brains out) in SW Virginia this weekend!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle: I’m more than a little disappointed that what little coverage there was of her disgusting antics just noted the nudie nudie nudie nature of the pics…and didn’t ask, “Where is Kevin McCarthy?  What’s his reaction?  Why in the world would he put this walking puke-bucket in charge of anything?”

      Or, as we sometimes do here, picture it in the reverse?  Can anyone imagine the reaction (from the GOP, the press, Fox News) if a Democratic House member decided to go after any of the trumps by waving around pictures of them in the nude?  In the freakin’ House?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      satby

      @tobie: As any divorce lawyer can tell you, the surest way to crush an opponent is to threaten the children. H. Biden isn’t a child, but since childhood has been through almost every major trauma except war that a human could suffer. The Republicans’ attacks on Joe don’t land, so they’ll torture his mentally fragile son instead.

      There’s no bottom.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      Washingtonian magazine came up with a roundup of other inane things that happened on the floor of Congress but honestly, not one of them approaches MTG’s antics.
      Think Marjorie Taylor Greene Showing Naked Hunter Biden Photos Was Bad? Don’t Forget About These Ridiculous Political Stunts
      Let us remind you of a song called “Twinkle, Twinkle Kenneth Starr.”

      ….  Greene is known for attention-grabbing claims and sensationalism, but the dick pic stunt was particularly outrageous, and drew condemnation from Democrats within seconds.

      Still, she isn’t the first representative to turn the legislative branch into a circus. Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising, bizarre, and just plain dumb political stunts that have taken place in the Senate and the House.

      [Yeah, let’s both sides this one, and make it sound like it happens all the time.  Weak.  Note that, but for the KFC, all the stunts were by Republicans.]

      The other episodes were:

      Ted Cruz’s (mis)reading of Green Eggs and Ham, and later reading a children’s book, Antiracist Baby, at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

      Jim Inhofe’s snowball

      Duncan Hunter vaping to protest a ban on its use on airliners, which passed anyway

      Steve Cohen (our only Democrat in the roundup) eating a bucket of KFC Chicken to call Bill Barr a chicken for refusing to testify before the House judiciary committee

      Rand Paul and his copying machine: “wheeling a copier machine over to the House in an attempt to find and distribute a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

      Lauren Boebert setting off House metal detectors with her gun and

      this one was kind of funny — like any of us remember Mike Pappas:

      The Clintons’ Whitewater controversy was eclipsed by the Monica Lewinsky scandal and may seem like distant history now, but it did lead to one memorable oddball stunt on the House floor. In 1998, Republican congressman Mike Pappas took the stand to deliver an admiring, cringe-worthy song about the independent counsel charged with investigating Bill and Hillary’s failed Arkansas real estate venture. “Twinkle Twinkle Kenneth Starr,” began the ode, “now we see how brave you are.” Pappas soon lost a re-election bid. His opponent ran ads calling him “out of tune,” and “out of touch.”

      and last:

      John Boehner handing out checks from lobbyists on the House floor
      In 1995, then-representative Boehner admitted to giving out campaign checks from a tobacco PAC to incumbent fellow Republicans in plain view, right on the House floor. Boehner’s move was condemned as shameless, but wasn’t a political stunt per se. He apologized and claimed “it was a matter of convenience.”

      My point:  not one of these rises to the cruelty and derision and just plain impropriety and ickiness of MTG’s showing dick pics. Not one.

      I hope Speaker Emerita Pelosi and others can make Greene regret her actions, and soon.

      You do not want to normalize this behavior, or let it slide.  This is taking it to another level.

      I think Biden should play that campaign ad about his effectiveness on repeat.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bill Arnold

      @Chetan Murthy:
      Yep. It probably is the case that use of revenge porn for political purposes is protected by the speech and debate clause when done in a hearing, particularly with the current SCOTUS.
      Understanding the Speech or Debate Clause (Todd Garvey, Legislative Attorney, December 1, 2017)

      Examining judicial precedent regarding acts that are “legislative,” it would appear that Members enjoy protection under the Clause when:
      – speaking or acting on the House or Senate floor;
      – introducing and voting on bills and resolutions;
      – preparing and submitting committee reports;
      – speaking or acting at committee meetings and hearings;
      – conducting official investigations and issuing subpoenas;
      – engaging in fact-finding and information-gathering for legislative purposes.

      Reply

