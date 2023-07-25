Cenote Kankirixche, Mexico

After lunch we realized that visiting the two other temples we wanted to see probably wasn’t in the cards if we wanted to be able to swim in a cool cenote. We still had a ways to go to get to the cenote and I really wanted to make sure we didn’t get stuck driving jungle roads at night. The road surfaces are usually fine but there are no lights and it would be majorly stressful driving. So we headed straight to Cenote Kankirixche, (check out the beautiful picture at the link, because I sadly didn’t get any good pics from inside), one of the neatest cenotes in the Yucatan.

I’m glad we went when we did because the last stretch of road was narrow, bumpy and often rock-lined on both sides. We arrived just as the sun was going down. After parking, donning our neoprene booties and swimsuits, we were ready to swim.