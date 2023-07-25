When firms like Morgan Stanley are praising a Democrat’s handling of the economy, things must REALLY be going well! #Bidenomics pic.twitter.com/emXM8llMgE

"Biden’s Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act is “driving a boom in large-scale infrastructure,” wrote Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley. In addition to infrastructure, “manufacturing construction has shown broad strength,” she wrote"

The consensus view now…is that there is no recession coming for the American economy.

A year ago…the consensus view was that a recession was definitely coming…and that the only question was whether it was a soft or hard landing.

?????

— Dominic Chu ?????? (@TheDomino) July 19, 2023