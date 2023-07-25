Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Second rate reporter says what?

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Battle won, war still ongoing.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Economy, Still Bangin’

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Economy, Still Bangin’

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Count on the FTFNYTimes

Meanwhile… Hot take from a ‘Senior Fellow & Director, Center on Opportunity and Social Mobility @AEI‘:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cervantes
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • John Barleycorn
  • Lapassionara
  • MattF
  • p.a.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      A year ago…the consensus view wishful thinking was that a recession was definitely coming…and that the only question was whether it was a soft or hard landing

      We are awash in propaganda.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Why isn’t every Democrat advocating for it nationwide?

      The rhetorical crutch of needing to blame or question Dems to advocate for good things continues to be an albatross around our necks.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Love the way media picked up and are using the term “Bidenomics.” Someone working for Joe deserves a raise.

      Re the Scott Winship tweet, how nasty do you have to be to get worked up over the idea that it’s good for kids to have free lunches?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John Barleycorn

      I want to see the success of Bidenomics become conventional wisdom. It might change the discussion during next year’s elections if everyone understands that things are, in broad strokes, going well for the economy and for workers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      We know the usual suspects- Fed, Rethugs- will do what they can to sabotage any successful working-person economy.  And their p.r. arms, from FTFNYT to Fux News to Reich Wing ‘think tanks’ will be right there with support.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Lapassionara

      Our country has forgotten why investing in the nation’s children is important and worth doing.  They just want to see if they can transform what used to be a public good into a “profit center.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Except— it’s all a conspiracy. Just look it up, those ‘jobs’ aren’t really jobs, those ‘people’ getting the jobs are lizards from outer space, and, obvsly, their ‘votes’ aren’t really votes.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      We know the usual suspects- Fed, Rethugs- will do what they can to sabotage any successful working-person economy

       

      And a great many workers will help them because of the “culture war.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      I will also be sad to see it go.  As long as you carefully select who you follow, you (or at least I) don’t see the Nazi/mean tweets.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.