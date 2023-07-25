I'm proud to be a Joe Biden Democrat. pic.twitter.com/EudcQ4kiqm
— The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 25, 2023
When firms like Morgan Stanley are praising a Democrat’s handling of the economy, things must REALLY be going well! #Bidenomics pic.twitter.com/emXM8llMgE
— Nick Knudsen ???? (@NickKnudsenUS) July 24, 2023
(cont.)
"Biden’s Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act is “driving a boom in large-scale infrastructure,” wrote Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley. In addition to infrastructure, “manufacturing construction has shown broad strength,” she wrote"
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 23, 2023
The consensus view now…is that there is no recession coming for the American economy.
A year ago…the consensus view was that a recession was definitely coming…and that the only question was whether it was a soft or hard landing.
?????
— Dominic Chu ?????? (@TheDomino) July 19, 2023
Count on the FTFNYTimes…
hey do you know which outlet it was that spread these things
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 19, 2023
You better contact… the @nytimes … pic.twitter.com/fe0EeEY3GC
— The wind in the Trees (@Psithurismmmmm) July 20, 2023
This is a rhetorical question.
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 17, 2023
Meanwhile… Hot take from a ‘Senior Fellow & Director, Center on Opportunity and Social Mobility @AEI‘:
Why stop with lunch when we have breakfast and dinner too? Why stop with kids? Why stop with food? https://t.co/39wEEOrpFQ
— Scott Winship (@swinshi) July 25, 2023
Investing in children’s nutrition is one of the most cost-effective ways we can improve educational outcomes!
— Jean-Michel Connard ?? (@torriangray) July 25, 2023
