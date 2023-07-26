On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

arrieve

I’ve been lucky enough to travel to many of the places I used to dream about visiting. One of the last places I had never seen and still dreamed of was Machu Picchu. I thought that was never going to happen; it was too far, too difficult, and too expensive, and after the Covid years I’m not as adventurous as I once was.

But I saw that Road Scholar had a ten-day trip to Peru that wasn’t too expensive and after mentally hemming and hawing for weeks, I signed up. Going to Machu Picchu wasn’t going to be any easier on my knees or my back next year, or the year after, and if it was really now or never, I decided to choose now.

And Peru made me fall in love with travel again, despite some bad altitude sickness and a few of the typical misadventures that scholars of the travel genre may someday refer to as arrievesque. There’s a lot more to the country than Lima and Machu Picchu, and I only saw a small part of it, but I hope you enjoy the pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them.