It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I really should read my own blog.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Republicans don’t trust women.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Cole is on a roll !

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Monsters From the Id

*I* want to believe, among other things, that Nancy Mace — who is neither stupid nor a true believer — is ruefully considering the life choices that led to her publicly quizzing a McCarthy-style ‘whistleblower’ about ‘biologics’.

Speaking of little grey horrors…



Nate HochmanMilkshake Duck. Ron DeSaster’s *former* social-media director:

  • Amir Khalid
  • p.a.
  • sdhays

      sdhays

      That Xeet with Senator Batboy gave me a chuckle. But, seriously, we have entire industries dealing with “non-human bodies”. They didn’t come from other planets.

      With nuts like these it’s amazing our “intelligence” agencies manage to get anything right.

      Amir Khalid

      Where have you gone, Fox Mulder? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you, woo woo woo …

      I can’t say I’m all that surprised at the young Republicans embracing Nazism. Can anyone say that, really?

