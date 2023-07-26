Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Let’s finish the job.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Women’s World Cup – Group 2 of 3

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Ha Nguyen
  • HumboldtBlue
  • MobiusKlein

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Philippines did what they tried in the first game — come out fast and snag a goal — except this time it worked.

      1-0

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HumboldtBlue

      The Holey Cheeses v Norway.

      If it looks anything like their first games, Norway is in trouble.

      Wet, cold, and windy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ha Nguyen

      I don’t get the offsides rule for this World Cup.  I could have sworn I saw a Spanish player go offsides before she passed the ball to the goal scorer.  At first, the offsides penalty negated the goal and then there was a review and the referee reversed the goal negation so that Spain got the point.  Don’t offsides count any more?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MobiusKlein

      Are the times wrong on the sheet? I think it does not account for Daylight Savings. I got confused on a few events where the game didn’t show up when I looked

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Ha Nguyen: ​

      Offside still counts, and I am unsure of the goal you are referring to. It may have been that both Spain players were behind the defense when the final pass was made, therefore there is no offside.

      @MobiusKlein:

      I’ve noticed that too, it appears the times listed are an hour off, not sure why.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.