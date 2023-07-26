Originally published Jul 13, 2023 at 13:35
Update: Big game tonight!
by WaterGirl| 11 Comments
HumboldtBlue
Morocco is in trouble… there is the goal for the Germans
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Popp! Popp! Popp!
HumboldtBlue
New Zealand v Panama. If the Ferns win, they’ll make more history and advance to the second round. Panama just needs to show they belong.
The New Zealand national anthem has a lot of echoes of Men of Harlech.
HumboldtBlue
Philippines did what they tried in the first game — come out fast and snag a goal — except this time it worked.
1-0
HumboldtBlue
Philippines with another good chance on goal.
HumboldtBlue
The Holey Cheeses v Norway.
If it looks anything like their first games, Norway is in trouble.
Wet, cold, and windy.
HumboldtBlue
Japan ends this match quickly.
Ha Nguyen
I don’t get the offsides rule for this World Cup. I could have sworn I saw a Spanish player go offsides before she passed the ball to the goal scorer. At first, the offsides penalty negated the goal and then there was a review and the referee reversed the goal negation so that Spain got the point. Don’t offsides count any more?
MobiusKlein
Are the times wrong on the sheet? I think it does not account for Daylight Savings. I got confused on a few events where the game didn’t show up when I looked
Baud
Go USA 🇺🇲⚽🇺🇲⚽🇺🇲⚽
HumboldtBlue
@Ha Nguyen:
Offside still counts, and I am unsure of the goal you are referring to. It may have been that both Spain players were behind the defense when the final pass was made, therefore there is no offside.
I’ve noticed that too, it appears the times listed are an hour off, not sure why.
