Just a quick Rosie update: She’s eating more, starting to put weight back on, and is significantly improved from the weekend and Monday. I, however, am still sleep deprived and exhausted. The other good news is that the oncology vet is excellent and has made it clear that despite the protocols, she’s treating the dog. So if we have to push a treatment back a week or two, then that’s what we’ll do.

The Russians bombarded Odesa today.

Odesa these minutes. Russian forces attacked the city with ballistic missiles, injuring at least 13 civilians. https://t.co/2rSsiqV1dR pic.twitter.com/B1L0azVNki — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 1, 2024

Yet another horrific Russian missile strike on Odesa. A large depo used by Nova Poshta, Ukraine's civilian shipment service, is reported to have been targeted. At least 13 were injured as of now. pic.twitter.com/te4j6LIM6A — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 1, 2024

Russian terrorists seem to have a special plan for Odesa and Kharkiv, calling it the "Russian world." If they can't get it, they target all they can reach. pic.twitter.com/5cpv2c3Dpx — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 1, 2024

They also hit Kharkiv itself and Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast again too:

This morning, russian troops killed two civilians and wounded six others, including an 11-year-old boy, by attacking the small town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with a guided aerial bomb. Another bomb struck Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure and houses. pic.twitter.com/uJusPKwlBl — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) May 1, 2024

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are Preparing Seven New Security Documents for Ukraine: Weapons, Finance, Political Cooperation – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today is a day dedicated to our international work – to the results that Ukraine needs in May and June. We are preparing seven new security documents for our country – bilateral security agreements, including a security agreement with the United States… Weapons, finance, political cooperation – today I worked with the team on specific details of these documents, and we already have preliminary texts of some of these agreements. Each of them will support us this year and the next ones – this is our security architecture for the period until we join NATO. We are filling the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with partners. Obviously, any means of increasing our protection against Russian terror are given special priority. The second issue is the European orientation. Much depends on our activity, as in every previous stage of our EU integration. Ukraine has already fully implemented its part of the commitments so that we can actually start accession negotiations this June. We are working to avoid any delays or misunderstandings on the part of the European Union. We are preparing all the details, all the steps, all the aspects of communication, together with a team of our international experts. And I am grateful to everyone who is helping. This year, we have to maintain the situation and to achieve new goals in every strategic direction. The European Union, the actual start of negotiations, our rapprochement is one of these directions. And, of course, the Global Peace Summit, the first of its kind, which can launch a real movement towards just peace. We are preparing for this summit and this movement. We are working closely with the Swiss side. Today we have agreed on the final details, and we are making every effort to ensure that as many leaders and countries as possible attend the summit. This is a matter of principle. The world can stop any aggressor. If it acts in unity and according to the rules of the majority – no aggression can withstand genuine global pressure. And we must all act together to force Russia into peace. In the coming weeks, there will be a lot of non–public work with partners to make the summit truly meaningful. And one more thing for this day. I have made several personnel changes in the Security Service of Ukraine. Moreover, today I would like to thank the 9th Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine – your precision is inspiring. And our National Guard, all those who are on the front line, all those who, together with other units of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, honorably carry out combat missions. Thank you! And especially to the 3rd and 4th Operational Brigades, the warriors of the Omega Special Forces Center, the 5th Separate Assault Detachment, and the 6th Separate Detachment. I thank everyone who fights for Ukraine, who strengthens Ukraine, who helps Ukraine to bring justice – justice and peace – closer. Glory to Ukraine!

Norway:

Norway will increase military support for Ukraine by NOK 7 billion ($628 million) this year. The majority of the funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and protect the lives of Ukrainians. We are grateful to our Norwegian friends for their unfaltering support.… pic.twitter.com/HxQn4GaO7j — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 1, 2024

Washington, DC:

Imposing New Measures on Russia for its Full-Scale War and Use of Chemical Weapons Against Ukraine – United States Department of State https://t.co/r2rJ6do52h — Jill Dougherty (@jillrussia) May 1, 2024

From the State Department:

The United States is today sanctioning more than 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for both its foreign aggression and internal repression. In this action, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in: development of Russia’s future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and furthering Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine. The Department of State is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia’s use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops. Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re-imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, U.S. Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defense articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia. The Department also is sanctioning three Russian government entities associated with Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies that have contributed to such entities. Among these actions, the Department is also sanctioning an additional three individuals in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny in Russian Penal Colony IK-3. All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, as amended, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation. The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail Russia’s use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine. We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia’s aggression. CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS ACTIVITIES AND PROCUREMENT The Department of State has made a determination under the CBW Act that Russia has used the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). We make this determination in addition to our assessment that Russia has used riot control agents as a method of warfare in Ukraine, also in violation of the CWC. The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident, and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield. Russia’s ongoing disregard for its obligations to the CWC comes from the same playbook as its operations to poison Aleksey Navalny and Sergei and Yulia Skripal with Novichok nerve agents. In coordination with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State is designating three Russian Federation government entities associated with Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies providing support to such entities. The Department of the Treasury is separately designating three entities and two individuals involved in procuring items for military institutes involved in Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs, pursuant to a separate WMD non-proliferation authority. Pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024, the following entities are being designated for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy: RADIOLOGICAL, CHEMICAL, AND BIOLOGICAL DEFENSE TROOPS OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (RCB DEFENSE TROOPS) is a specialized Russian military unit responsible for identification of and decontamination from radioactive, chemical and biological hazards. The RCB DEFENSE TROOPS have been involved in the day-to-day operations of Russia’s chemical weapons program and also have facilitated the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian troops.

is a specialized Russian military unit responsible for identification of and decontamination from radioactive, chemical and biological hazards. The RCB DEFENSE TROOPS have been involved in the day-to-day operations of Russia’s chemical weapons program and also have facilitated the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian troops. SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF APPLIED ACOUSTICS (FGUP NIIPA) is a Russian government scientific research institute that carries out research and development of military products and develops methods for the export of dual-use goods and technologies. FGUP NIIPA has been involved in the procurement and inventory of chemicals that could be used in the production of chemical weapons agents.

is a Russian government scientific research institute that carries out research and development of military products and develops methods for the export of dual-use goods and technologies. FGUP NIIPA has been involved in the procurement and inventory of chemicals that could be used in the production of chemical weapons agents. FEDERAL STATE BUDGETARY INSTITUTION 48TH CENTRAL SCIENTIFIC AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (48TH TSNII) is the leading Russian Ministry of Defense scientific research institute responsible for Russian military protection against infectious diseases and biological threats. 48th TSNII and its facilities are associated with the Russian biological weapons program. 48th TSNII and its branches were previously added to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List on August 27, 2020, and to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) Section 231 List of Specified Persons on March 2, 2021.

There is a lot more at the link.

What’s interesting, is that I covered the question of Russian use of chloropicrin way back in September 2022.

Tatarigami and his Frontintelligence team have a new assessment regarding the battlespace of Ocheretyne and Chasiv Yar. From the Thread Reader App:

Russian forces have gained tactically near Ocheretyne and Chasiv Yar, and have attempted a large assault towards Sivers’k. Frontelligence Insight provides a concise analysis of the current situation in this 🧵thread Before proceeding, please like and share to aid with visibility 2/ According to on-the-ground reports, occasional Russian groups have temporarily crossed the canal at Chasiv Yar but didn’t establish a bridgehead. A geolocated video by @giK1893 shows that Russians tried to set a position in the south of Chasiv Yar at the landbridge crossing According to on-the-ground reports, occasional Russian groups have temporarily crossed the canal at Chasiv Yar but didn’t establish a bridgehead. A geolocated video by @giK1893 shows that Russians tried to set a position in the south of Chasiv Yar at the landbridge crossing 3/ Considering that Russians gathered superior means and forces in the area, it’s a point of concern. It opens an opportunity to advance into the forest on the west side of the canal. If successful, this would provide them with the freedom to choose further assault directions. Considering that Russians gathered superior means and forces in the area, it’s a point of concern. It opens an opportunity to advance into the forest on the west side of the canal. If successful, this would provide them with the freedom to choose further assault directions. 4/ Losing control of the southern part of Chasiv Yar would be negative, opening the road leading to Kostyantynivka, with the small village of Stupochky being the only obstacle in the way. However, we are not currently close to that situation. Losing control of the southern part of Chasiv Yar would be negative, opening the road leading to Kostyantynivka, with the small village of Stupochky being the only obstacle in the way. However, we are not currently close to that situation. 6/ Russian forces continuing to make tactical gains in the Ocheretyne area. Their advancing direction suggests an objective to reach Novooleksandrivka and then Vozdvyzhenka, potentially allowing them to cut off the road connecting the vital towns of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. Russian forces continuing to make tactical gains in the Ocheretyne area. Their advancing direction suggests an objective to reach Novooleksandrivka and then Vozdvyzhenka, potentially allowing them to cut off the road connecting the vital towns of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. 6/ If the @Deepstate_UA’s reported territorial gains are accurate, it indicates that Russian forces have captured fortified positions. If the @Deepstate_UA’s reported territorial gains are accurate, it indicates that Russian forces have captured fortified positions. If you want to support Ukrainian forces in the area, check @jana_skhidna, a volunteer who consistently delivers aid to frontline forces there 7/ In the Bilohorivka-Siversk direction, over the past 48 hours, the enemy has launched multiple assaults from various directions, supported by a series of KAB strikes. Ground reports indicate that approximately 8 KAB hits occurred within 30 minutes. These assaults were repelled In the Bilohorivka-Siversk direction, over the past 48 hours, the enemy has launched multiple assaults from various directions, supported by a series of KAB strikes. Ground reports indicate that approximately 8 KAB hits occurred within 30 minutes. These assaults were repelled 8/ The frontline situation remains complex, but efforts are underway to stabilize it. The arrival of Western ammunition is expected to improve the situation. While Russian forces are making gains, there is no sign of a frontline collapse. 9/ These tactical gains may appear minor, but accumulation can lead to operational success. The goal is to form a multi-echelon double-pincer move. The smaller pincer aims to isolate forces south of Bakhmut, while the larger pincer seeks to encircle the entire grouping of forces These tactical gains may appear minor, but accumulation can lead to operational success. The goal is to form a multi-echelon double-pincer move. The smaller pincer aims to isolate forces south of Bakhmut, while the larger pincer seeks to encircle the entire grouping of forces 10/ Ukraine can slow down and even stop the Russian advance, but not without losing several settlements. Despite shortcomings in strategic and operational planning, senior officers and soldiers at the tactical level are demonstrating personal initiative to fix the situation 11/ For instance, individual officers and soldiers have taken the initiative to get machinery from charity funds and volunteers to build defenses. They also established ad-hoc training to train new soldiers who did not receive adequate training in the official training facilities 12/ Most of these assaults have been countered thanks to infantry, supported by FPV drones, whose ammunition is still being produced in improvised workshops. Innovative ways to bypass EW or enhance FPV flight range are being developed and implemented at the individual level 13/ Overall, thanks to ground-level efforts driven by the personal initiative of brigade officers, soldiers, and sergeants, along with the arrival of Western aid and stabilization measures that we can’t disclose, the situation may improve 14/ An important detail that I forgot to add. There is a risk posed by Russian control over Ocheretyne. This control opens up more opportunities besides Novoolekasndirvka, as it allows access to a road that runs north towards the south of the Kostyantynivka area. An important detail that I forgot to add. There is a risk posed by Russian control over Ocheretyne. This control opens up more opportunities besides Novoolekasndirvka, as it allows access to a road that runs north towards the south of the Kostyantynivka area.

The Avdiivka front:

Bradley IFV of the 47th Brigade firing at the Russian MT-LB with infantry. Related to the attack described in the attached post. https://t.co/DnGbBtTuDL https://t.co/2e9xIRauJL pic.twitter.com/q4Hfix0Zor — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 1, 2024

Kuban, Russian occupied Luhansk:

Missile strike on Russian military training grounds near Kuban, Luhansk region. 100km from the front line. Supposedly ATACMS strike. https://t.co/5HVqgepOE5 pic.twitter.com/MPOcuGCZla — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 1, 2024

Russian Telegram channels post this video. Reportedly, this is a Russian vehicle full of ammunition burning somewhere in occupied Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/OnALetRfeP — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 1, 2024

Georgia:

The brave woman confronts the riot police in Tbilisi saying: "shoot me, kill me! What are you doing to our children! shame on you!" pic.twitter.com/yvctzjxglc — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 1, 2024

3AM in Tbilisi. The riot police are using water cannons to disperse the protesters. Tens of thousands of Georgians remain in front of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/gj0rtZACcY — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) May 1, 2024

STATEMENT!!!! State Dept On Georgia’s Western Trajectory at Risk#NoTorussianlaw pic.twitter.com/PIKl93rgVI — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) May 1, 2024

Russia:

/1. Russian oil refinery in Ryazan was under attack tonight. This is the second time when drones target objects on the territory of this oil refinery (thread about previous strikes attached).

Ryazan oil refinery is located 470 km from the frontline. https://t.co/P8gzFp4PID pic.twitter.com/cXBBBw1lPQ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 1, 2024

/3. Geolocation proof from Ryazan oil refinery. https://t.co/tjNeSlA0IT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 1, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets today. So here’s some adjacent material:

“Rama” and her family pic.twitter.com/orPINSrnW5 — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) April 30, 2024

New life on frontline pic.twitter.com/bHqURZKnXS — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) April 30, 2024

