War for Ukraine Day 799: Odesa Targeted With Ballistic Missiles

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Just a quick Rosie update: She’s eating more, starting to put weight back on, and is significantly improved from the weekend and Monday. I, however, am still sleep deprived and exhausted. The other good news is that the oncology vet is excellent and has made it clear that despite the protocols, she’s treating the dog. So if we have to push a treatment back a week or two, then that’s what we’ll do.

The Russians bombarded Odesa today.

They also hit Kharkiv itself and Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast again too:

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are Preparing Seven New Security Documents for Ukraine: Weapons, Finance, Political Cooperation – Address by the President

1 May 2024 – 20:02

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today is a day dedicated to our international work – to the results that Ukraine needs in May and June.

We are preparing seven new security documents for our country – bilateral security agreements, including a security agreement with the United States… Weapons, finance, political cooperation – today I worked with the team on specific details of these documents, and we already have preliminary texts of some of these agreements. Each of them will support us this year and the next ones – this is our security architecture for the period until we join NATO. We are filling the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for our common security with partners. Obviously, any means of increasing our protection against Russian terror are given special priority.

The second issue is the European orientation. Much depends on our activity, as in every previous stage of our EU integration. Ukraine has already fully implemented its part of the commitments so that we can actually start accession negotiations this June. We are working to avoid any delays or misunderstandings on the part of the European Union. We are preparing all the details, all the steps, all the aspects of communication, together with a team of our international experts. And I am grateful to everyone who is helping. This year, we have to maintain the situation and to achieve new goals in every strategic direction. The European Union, the actual start of negotiations, our rapprochement is one of these directions.

And, of course, the Global Peace Summit, the first of its kind, which can launch a real movement towards just peace. We are preparing for this summit and this movement. We are working closely with the Swiss side. Today we have agreed on the final details, and we are making every effort to ensure that as many leaders and countries as possible attend the summit. This is a matter of principle. The world can stop any aggressor. If it acts in unity and according to the rules of the majority – no aggression can withstand genuine global pressure. And we must all act together to force Russia into peace. In the coming weeks, there will be a lot of non–public work with partners to make the summit truly meaningful.

And one more thing for this day. I have made several personnel changes in the Security Service of Ukraine. Moreover, today I would like to thank the 9th Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine – your precision is inspiring. And our National Guard, all those who are on the front line, all those who, together with other units of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, honorably carry out combat missions. Thank you! And especially to the 3rd and 4th Operational Brigades, the warriors of the Omega Special Forces Center, the 5th Separate Assault Detachment, and the 6th Separate Detachment. I  thank everyone who fights for Ukraine, who strengthens Ukraine, who helps Ukraine to bring justice – justice and peace – closer.

Glory to Ukraine!

Norway:

Norway will increase military support for Ukraine by NOK 7 billion ($628 million) this year.

The majority of the funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and protect the lives of Ukrainians.

We are grateful to our Norwegian friends for their unfaltering support. Together, we will overcome the russian aggressor.

Washington, DC:

From the State Department:

The United States is today sanctioning more than 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for both its foreign aggression and internal repression.

In this action, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in: development of Russia’s future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and furthering Russia’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine.

The Department of State is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia’s use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops. Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re-imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, U.S. Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defense articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia. The Department also is sanctioning three Russian government entities associated with Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies that have contributed to such entities.

Among these actions, the Department is also sanctioning an additional three individuals in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny in Russian Penal Colony IK-3.

All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024as amended, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia’s military-industrial base and curtail Russia’s use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine. We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia’s aggression.

CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS ACTIVITIES AND PROCUREMENT

The Department of State has made a determination under the CBW Act that Russia has used the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian forces in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). We make this determination in addition to our assessment that Russia has used riot control agents as a method of warfare in Ukraine, also in violation of the CWC. The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident, and is probably driven by Russian forces’ desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield. Russia’s ongoing disregard for its obligations to the CWC comes from the same playbook as its operations to poison Aleksey Navalny and Sergei and Yulia Skripal with Novichok nerve agents.

In coordination with the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State is designating three Russian Federation government entities associated with Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies providing support to such entities. The Department of the Treasury is separately designating three entities and two individuals involved in procuring items for military institutes involved in Russia’s chemical and biological weapons programs, pursuant to a separate WMD non-proliferation authority.

Pursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 14024, the following entities are being designated for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy:

  • RADIOLOGICAL, CHEMICAL, AND BIOLOGICAL DEFENSE TROOPS OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (RCB DEFENSE TROOPS) is a specialized Russian military unit responsible for identification of and decontamination from radioactive, chemical and biological hazards. The RCB DEFENSE TROOPS have been involved in the day-to-day operations of Russia’s chemical weapons program and also have facilitated the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin by Russian armed forces against Ukrainian troops.
  • SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF APPLIED ACOUSTICS (FGUP NIIPA) is a Russian government scientific research institute that carries out research and development of military products and develops methods for the export of dual-use goods and technologies. FGUP NIIPA has been involved in the procurement and inventory of chemicals that could be used in the production of chemical weapons agents.
  • FEDERAL STATE BUDGETARY INSTITUTION 48TH CENTRAL SCIENTIFIC AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION (48TH TSNII) is the leading Russian Ministry of Defense scientific research institute responsible for Russian military protection against infectious diseases and biological threats. 48th TSNII and its facilities are associated with the Russian biological weapons program. 48th TSNII and its branches were previously added to the Department of Commerce’s Entity List on August 27, 2020, and to the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) Section 231 List of Specified Persons on March 2, 2021.

There is a lot more at the link.

What’s interesting, is that I covered the question of Russian use of chloropicrin way back in September 2022.

Tatarigami and his Frontintelligence team have a new assessment regarding the battlespace of Ocheretyne and Chasiv Yar. From the Thread Reader App:

Russian forces have gained tactically near Ocheretyne and Chasiv Yar, and have attempted a large assault towards Sivers’k. Frontelligence Insight provides a concise analysis of the current situation in this 🧵thread

Before proceeding, please like and share to aid with visibilityImage

2/ According to on-the-ground reports, occasional Russian groups have temporarily crossed the canal at Chasiv Yar but didn’t establish a bridgehead. A geolocated video by @giK1893 shows that Russians tried to set a position in the south of Chasiv Yar at the landbridge crossingImage
3/ Considering that Russians gathered superior means and forces in the area, it’s a point of concern. It opens an opportunity to advance into the forest on the west side of the canal. If successful, this would provide them with the freedom to choose further assault directions.Image
4/ Losing control of the southern part of Chasiv Yar would be negative, opening the road leading to Kostyantynivka, with the small village of Stupochky being the only obstacle in the way. However, we are not currently close to that situation.Image
6/ Russian forces continuing to make tactical gains in the Ocheretyne area. Their advancing direction suggests an objective to reach Novooleksandrivka and then Vozdvyzhenka, potentially allowing them to cut off the road connecting the vital towns of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka.Image
6/ If the @Deepstate_UA’s reported territorial gains are accurate, it indicates that Russian forces have captured fortified positions.

If you want to support Ukrainian forces in the area, check @jana_skhidna, a volunteer who consistently delivers aid to frontline forces thereImage

7/ In the Bilohorivka-Siversk direction, over the past 48 hours, the enemy has launched multiple assaults from various directions, supported by a series of KAB strikes. Ground reports indicate that approximately 8 KAB hits occurred within 30 minutes. These assaults were repelledImage
8/ The frontline situation remains complex, but efforts are underway to stabilize it. The arrival of Western ammunition is expected to improve the situation. While Russian forces are making gains, there is no sign of a frontline collapse. 
9/ These tactical gains may appear minor, but accumulation can lead to operational success. The goal is to form a multi-echelon double-pincer move. The smaller pincer aims to isolate forces south of Bakhmut, while the larger pincer seeks to encircle the entire grouping of forcesImage
10/ Ukraine can slow down and even stop the Russian advance, but not without losing several settlements. Despite shortcomings in strategic and operational planning, senior officers and soldiers at the tactical level are demonstrating personal initiative to fix the situation 
11/ For instance, individual officers and soldiers have taken the initiative to get machinery from charity funds and volunteers to build defenses. They also established ad-hoc training to train new soldiers who did not receive adequate training in the official training facilities 
12/ Most of these assaults have been countered thanks to infantry, supported by FPV drones, whose ammunition is still being produced in improvised workshops. Innovative ways to bypass EW or enhance FPV flight range are being developed and implemented at the individual level 
13/ Overall, thanks to ground-level efforts driven by the personal initiative of brigade officers, soldiers, and sergeants, along with the arrival of Western aid and stabilization measures that we can’t disclose, the situation may improve 
14/ An important detail that I forgot to add. There is a risk posed by Russian control over Ocheretyne. This control opens up more opportunities besides Novoolekasndirvka, as it allows access to a road that runs north towards the south of the Kostyantynivka area.Image

The Avdiivka front:

Kuban, Russian occupied Luhansk:

Georgia:

Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets today. So here’s some adjacent material:

Open thread!

  • devore
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • teezyskeezy
  • wjca
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      teezyskeezy

      I think the deciding factor in Georgia is how strongly the people in control actually feel affinity for Russia. My guess is not very fucking much, but they feel threats (some personal, some existential to their nation) that make them feel like they should capitulate on this and that right now. However, if the people are strongly motivated, and the officials are of a typical weak venal type, Georgia may spiral out of Russia’s control.  Of course, that could be a big disaster, but still can’t help but sneer delightedly at Russia losing, if that’s the case.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Melancholy Jaques

      What are the issues in Georgia? Did this come out of nowhere or was it developing for a while and I missed it?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      I haven’t followed the Caucuses very much, but how does any pro-Russian party win elections in Georgia after 2008?!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gin & Tonic

      @YY_Sima Qian: The history there is complex, but Georgian Dream (the party) was formed as a reaction against the Saakashvili government, for a variety of issues.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      The current issue is a proposed Law, copied from ruZZia that requires NGO’s etc to register as “Foreign Agents”. In ruZZia it was used, once they had a list, to ban their activities and arrest their Admin and employees.

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      stealth, ruZZian interference, Covid and the economy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Gin & Tonic: I can understand that dynamic, given how problematic a character Saakashvili has always been, but why does anti-Saakashvili have to mean w/ pro-Russia? I would have thought Georgian voters would reject such position out of hand.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      wjca

      @teezyskeezy: That would certainly change the board.

      What would seriously change the board would be a serious attempt by Georgia to push the Russians out of the parts of Georgia (~20% of the country) they have been occupying since 2008.

      I somehow doubt that they have the military firepower to make a serious push.  But if they tried, Russia would be looking at a 2 front war.  And lots more Russian territory in range of even relatively short range weapons.

      Amusing side thought: would Empty Greene oppose a measure labeled Defense of Georgia Act?  I’m guessing she has no clue that the Republic of Georgia exists.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      @YY_Sima Qian: It was not always pro-russian. To me, this looks like a Yanukovych-2013 moment, with a hard right turn that takes the populace by surprise. It remains to be seen whether this plays out more like Ukraine or Belarus.

      Reply

