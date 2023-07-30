



From commentor JAM:

I have become interested in native plants and I’m trying to add only natives from now on, preferably Oklahoma natives. I’ve mostly done that so far by buying native perennial seeds whenever I see them in the local stores, but that strategy has run its course because there aren’t that many widely available. This fall I will be planting seeds I ordered online.

All the flowers in these pictures are native except for the cypress vine, which is from Mexico and S. America. (It can also be invasive, BTW.)

The red sunflower in the top pic is Velvet Queen. I don’t know what the yellow one is but I thought it looked interesting.

Black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia hirta). The rudbeckia was a little surprise that I had forgotten I planted this spring, but it doesn’t match the variety on the seed packet, so I’m not sure what it is.



The red Cypress Vine is just starting to bloom. It’s a morning glory relative that reseeds itself every year.

Mealycup sage (salvia farinacea). The salvias have been growing in my garden for years and they are extremely attractive to all sorts of bees.

I think the bumblebees love hibiscus because they get to sit down to eat. They also sleep inside the flowers when they close in the afternoons.