I have become interested in native plants and I’m trying to add only natives from now on, preferably Oklahoma natives. I’ve mostly done that so far by buying native perennial seeds whenever I see them in the local stores, but that strategy has run its course because there aren’t that many widely available. This fall I will be planting seeds I ordered online.
All the flowers in these pictures are native except for the cypress vine, which is from Mexico and S. America. (It can also be invasive, BTW.)
The red sunflower in the top pic is Velvet Queen. I don’t know what the yellow one is but I thought it looked interesting.
Black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia hirta). The rudbeckia was a little surprise that I had forgotten I planted this spring, but it doesn’t match the variety on the seed packet, so I’m not sure what it is.
The red Cypress Vine is just starting to bloom. It’s a morning glory relative that reseeds itself every year.
Mealycup sage (salvia farinacea). The salvias have been growing in my garden for years and they are extremely attractive to all sorts of bees.
I think the bumblebees love hibiscus because they get to sit down to eat. They also sleep inside the flowers when they close in the afternoons.
This is a new tomato for me called Burgundy Traveler — it has been extremely productive so far.
I wish my neighbor who loved cucumbers hadn’t moved away this year.
I tried to grow catnip from seed sown outdoors last year, but the cats found them and destroyed them at the seedling stage. So when I saw this sickly looking rootbound plant on the clearance table, I decided to try one more time. This time I was able to nurse the plant back to health before the cats found it, although you wouldn’t know that by looking at it now.
This cat is Pierre. The insanely overgrown rootball turned out to be protective, because I’m sure without that they would have pulled it out of the pot.
***********
I know it’s a busy season for us gardeners, but — Send me more photos, people!
We finally got our first ripe full-sized tomatoes this week! A full-sized Momotaro Gold (highly recommended for flavor), and a couple of Cherokee Purples (predictably among the first and last producers every year). Lots of green globes swelling nicely…
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
