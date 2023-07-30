Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Garden Chat: Oklahoma Sun Lovers

Sunday Garden Chat: Oklahoma Sun Lovers

From commentor JAM:

I have become interested in native plants and I’m trying to add only natives from now on, preferably Oklahoma natives. I’ve mostly done that so far by buying native perennial seeds whenever I see them in the local stores, but that strategy has run its course because there aren’t that many widely available. This fall I will be planting seeds I ordered online.

All the flowers in these pictures are native except for the cypress vine, which is from Mexico and S. America. (It can also be invasive, BTW.)

The red sunflower in the top pic is Velvet Queen. I don’t know what the yellow one is but I thought it looked interesting.

Sunday Garden Chat: 1

Black-eyed Susan (rudbeckia hirta). The rudbeckia was a little surprise that I had forgotten I planted this spring, but it doesn’t match the variety on the seed packet, so I’m not sure what it is.
Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers

The red Cypress Vine is just starting to bloom. It’s a morning glory relative that reseeds itself every year.

Sunday Garden Chat: 2

Mealycup sage (salvia farinacea). The salvias have been growing in my garden for years and they are extremely attractive to all sorts of bees.

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 1

I think the bumblebees love hibiscus because they get to sit down to eat. They also sleep inside the flowers when they close in the afternoons.

Sunday Garden Chat: 3

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 2

This is a new tomato for me called Burgundy Traveler — it has been extremely productive so far.

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 3

I wish my neighbor who loved cucumbers hadn’t moved away this year.

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 4

I tried to grow catnip from seed sown outdoors last year, but the cats found them and destroyed them at the seedling stage. So when I saw this sickly looking rootbound plant on the clearance table, I decided to try one more time. This time I was able to nurse the plant back to health before the cats found it, although you wouldn’t know that by looking at it now.

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 5

This cat is Pierre. The insanely overgrown rootball turned out to be protective, because I’m sure without that they would have pulled it out of the pot.

Sunday Garden Chat: Sun Lovers 6

***********

I know it’s a busy season for us gardeners, but — Send me more photos, people!

We finally got our first ripe full-sized tomatoes this week! A full-sized Momotaro Gold (highly recommended for flavor), and a couple of Cherokee Purples (predictably among the first and last producers every year). Lots of green globes swelling nicely…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Mel
  • satby
  • VeniceRiley
  • WereBear

    3. 3.

      Mel

      Pierre made me laugh out loud.

      Our late, great kitty Brunhilde used to tear entire  parsley and mint plants out of their pots in the kitchen, and then gleefully race through the entire house, four or five circuits with them, rootballs dropping dirt the whole way. The Dustbuster became my good friend during Brunhilde’s reign!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mel

      @VeniceRiley: What kinds of roses do you grow? I used to grow a few old ramblers on the fenceline, and some Bourbons (oh, the beautiful fragrance!), but haven’t had any for about 10 years (health issues, etc.).

      I miss them!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      I keep wanting to grow sunflowers, but I suspect bunnies eat the seedlings as soon as they come up. I love that Velvet Queen one!

      I just took some pictures last night AL. I’ll send you some.

      Today after coffee for the UUs I have to prune and treat all my roses. The cycles of rain followed by high heat and higher humidity have got some spots starting on the foliage. NONE of them are blooming.

      Reply

