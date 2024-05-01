Looks like we can use an open thread!

Yes, Henry is lying on 4 beds piled high, and snuggling with his favorite stuffed baby.

Nice work if you can get it!

One more week and it’s haircut time.

Sure, Biden doesn’t do everything I wish he would do, but no one ever will. Biden can do great things or fuck up royally in the next 4 years but one thing I know for sure after those 4 years he won’t try to steal power and become a dictator Trump on the other hand already tried — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) May 1, 2024

Open thread.