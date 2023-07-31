Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

We still have time to mess this up!

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The words do not have to be perfect.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

“woke” is the new caravan.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Doooomed! (Open Thread)

Doooomed! (Open Thread)

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

How screwed is Ron DeSantis right now? According to a NYT/Siena poll, this screwed:

Doooomed! (Open Thread)

One heralded by the NYP as “DeFuture,” DeSantis gets 17% in the recent poll to Trump’s 54%. He’s shedding Repub support faster than his campaign can lay off Nazi meme-mavens.

The “gets things done” rating must really rankle Rancid DeMeatball, whose entire pitch is “competent fascist.” Still, there are things I do not understand, such as how Repubs find DeSantis — rigid, weird, peevish dickhead DeSantis! — more “likeable” than Trump.

I mean, I hate Hair Furor’s guts too and would immediately flee any venue he entered unless he was wheeled onstage while ball-gagged and in stocks and I was provided a basket of rotting produce to hurl. Still, I’m almost offended on his behalf. I’m also puzzled as to why polled Repubs rate Trump more likely to beat Biden, given that Biden already kicked Trump’s orange ass once.

Oh well. The usual caveats apply — it’s early, anything can happen, blah blah blah. But this poll is pretty humiliating for DeFailure. Good.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Falling Diphthong
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • karen marie
  • Karen S.
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • S Cerevisiae
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • wonkie

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Ronnie isn’t getting any small donor donations. His money is coming from fat cats. When will they decide that he’s a bad investment?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      He’s shedding Repub support faster than his campaign can lay off Nazi meme-mavens.

      There may be a cause-and-effect relationship here…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      I can no longer understand or predict what will send starbursts down GOP voters’ collective legs.

      Their mating preference is the ugliest personality and most repellent moral code.

      I guess TFG wins by a hair on that one, since he is “more entertaining.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @Alison Rose: The odd one to me was “able to beat Joe Biden”, where DeSantis came in with less than half the support of the man who already lost to Biden once.

      But I should remember, these are Republican primary voters, so not necessarily the sharpest spoons in the drawer.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I’m also puzzled as to why polled Repubs rate Trump more likely to beat Biden, given that Biden already kicked Trump’s orange ass once.

      This one is easy. They don’t think Biden beat him. They think Trump won. They truly, deeply believe this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Falling Diphthong

      I’m intrigued by the 16% who think DeSantis is more fun.

      I sincerely hope that Tim Scott starts to garner more support, as he seems willing to run against Trump and Trump’s brand. Most of the people in the race are adoring Trump sychophants who just want to be conveniently on the ballot should he have to anoint a successor. DeSantis stood out for trying to run on “Trump isn’t Trumpy enough, I am the real Trump” which is just not a winning argument to a base that also has Trump as an option.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      S Cerevisiae

      I love that 30% bailed on the “fun” question. Neither one of those troglodytes is either fun or likable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Almost Retired

      I would not want to spend my Saturday night with any of the 16% who think DeSantis is “fun.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      THIS is why I don’t wanna hear anything chastising us how we feel about The Turtle.

      The openings existed because he did everything he could to block President Obama from being able to fill them.

       

      Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) tweeted at 1:08 PM on Mon, Jul 31, 2023:
      Donald Trump entered office with more judicial vacancies than almost any president in U.S. history.

      As the workhorse of the conservative legal movement, Texas was rewarded with more new federal district and appellate judges appointed than any other state. https://t.co/EdzFahCnuA
      (https://twitter.com/TexasTribune/status/1686076267869716489?t=dhnq-y91nvx3VQaKPLqWoA&s=03)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      wonkie

      Republicans like assholes. They greatly prefer assholes over decent people. I think they perceive asshole behavior as “strong” and “gets things done.”   They of course have no idea what things Trump got done.  They likely know about taking kids from their parents, which is a horrible thing to do and thus appealing to Republicans. Other than that….I am surprised that they see DiSantis as more moral than Trump. I mean I’m surprised that so many of them are aware that Trump is not moral. I guess some of the stories about sexual assault got through.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      I read that article and my main takeaway is that over half of the GOP primary electorate is a bunch of demented cretins who hate America.

      My second takeaway is that the quarter of the party that is not open to trumpov better speak. the. hell. UP.  I don’t care whether they’re motivated by impending electoral disaster or a sudden outbreak of putting their country over party for once, but holy cow they’d better do something, and quickly.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Karen S.

      @rikyrah: That and Trump supporters love the drama, the circus atmosphere that follows their anointed orange fart cloud. They feel like they’re part of something momentous, cool, and IMPORTANT with tRump. PuddNBoots is weak sauce compared to that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      @Ken: Honestly, I would love to see those two debate. Biden could alternate between Uncle Joe and Dark Brandon and Ronnie Puddin’ Boy would give us a redux of Nixon circa 1960 in his first debate with Kennedy…except of course he makes Nixon look like a fucking saint.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: Jennifer Rubin had a good piece up yesterday (I think it was yesterday…let me go check…yup, yesterday

      that both a) complimented President Biden on the diversity of his judicial picks and b) called for expanding the federal judiciary in general (and in a relatively low-friction way)

      Congress could speed up the process by, among other things, authorizing more federal judgeships — and timing the new seats to give both parties a shot at nominations. It’s not like federal judges are underworked. To the contrary, federal courts have been plagued by delays and backlogs for years.

      In that vein, Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) introduced a bill in July 2021 to create 77 new federal districtseats, the exact number recommended a few months earlier by the Judicial Conference of the United States, a nonpartisan policymaking body for the federal judiciary. Half would come on Jan. 21, 2025, and the other half on Jan. 21, 2029. The bill died with that Congress.

      This March, the Judicial Conference recommended Congress “create two permanent judgeships in the courts of appeals, and 66 permanent district court judgeships, convert seven temporary district court judgeships to permanent status, and extend two existing temporary district court judgeships for an additional five years.”

       

       

      To which I can only say: YES

      Expansion is key whether it’s the federal judiciary, the House, the number of states, all of it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      wonkie

      “I sincerely hope that Tim Scott starts to garner more support, as he seems willing to run against Trump and Trump’s brand. ”

      I disagree. Scott, in my opinion, is their only viable candidate against Biden. Yes, he is better than Trump, though not by much. His personal life isn’t sleazy, but I don’t really care about that. His tone is not as aggressively hateful, but he will support the hater agenda. As for policy, he’s another pro-oligarchy, pro-polite fascism elitist and, as such, every bit the threat to democracy and the future as Trump.

      Trump’s brand is a symptom, not the problem. Changing the brand only gives the illusion of actual change and that illusion is dangerous because it legitimizes the polite fascists and the Ayn Rand cultists as within the political norms

      Going back to the pre-Trump Republican party means going back to the George Bush/Karl Rove/ Brett Kavanaugh/gerrymandering/voter suppression/abuse of power/serve the oligarchy party that was successful for decades because so few recognized it for what it was: politely fascist.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      Nazi enthusiasm for DeSantis isn’t a new thing, and the way his hires in the state government and campaign spokespeople respond is telling. When Nazis hung antisemitic banners from highway overpasses and paraded around a GOP convention and theme park entrance with swastikas and DeSantis campaign swag, his spokespeople bristled at the suggestion that he should tell the Nazis to fuck off. How hard is that? “Fuck off, Nazis.” Just three little words.

      Same thing happened when one of the speechwriters made a Nazi meme a couple of weeks ago. It’s not 100% clear that he was fired for that or one of the third of the campaign total who got shit-canned due to lack of funds. The official statement was that Hochman was no longer on the team and the campaign would not engage on the matter further.

      That’s bullshit right there — every journalist, including Brett Baier, who’s interviewing Meatball soon, should ask about the Nazi symbol staffer. You shouldn’t get to duck questions like that, not even if you’re a Repub in a Fox News safe space.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      Still, there are things I do not understand, such as how Repubs find DeSantis — rigid, weird, peevish dickhead DeSantis! — more “likeable” than Trump

      Maybe it’s his smile.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Karen S.

      @Falling Diphthong: I sort of see what you’re saying here, but Tim Scott is awful. He recently stirred himself to make some negative comments about DeMeatball’s assault on African American history in FL schools, so that’s fine, as far as it goes. Yet doesn’t seem to have any problems with anything else Meatball has done. Scott’s as bad as the rest of his GOP brethren.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      I’m also puzzled as to why polled Repubs rate Trump more likely to beat Biden, given that Biden already kicked Trump’s orange ass once.

      A good chunk of these people believe the lies that Trump won the 2020 election.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.