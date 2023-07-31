On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity

Our last full day in the Serengeti began with an interesting story from one of the people in our group, told over breakfast. Here’s the story, in his words.

”The last night on the Serengeti it was beginning to rain as Sherry and I sealed ourselves into our luxury tent for the night. Sherry went to bed and I sat at a small desk by the tent flap downloading the day’s pictures. The tent had an awning and a vinyl floor. After about 20 minutes I heard a couple of steps on the flooring, a grunt and then the tent pushed in against my leg. Heard a series of low growling snarls and slowly moved my leg back. Eventually finished downloading photos and went to bed. Several very large paw prints on the vinyl floor the next morning.”

So after breakfast we all hurried down to look for tracks near their tent. Indeed, it appears that the tent overhang was used for a rain shelter by a very large lion…