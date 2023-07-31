Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

I was promised a recession.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The revolution will be supervised.

No Justins, No Peace

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: X’ing Out

Late Night Open Thread: X’ing Out

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It’s looking more and more like The Great Lord Musk is spiraling into terminal Stop me before I kill again territory, and I hope one or more of his creditors steels themselves to do the deed soon.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Burnspbesq
  • cain
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Burnspbesq

      I’ve run out of things to say about Leon Skum and his antics. I’m waiting for the ground to open up and swallow him.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      Women’s World Cup features two of the nations with an eye on the title.

      Spain v Japan, it’s gonna be a good one.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Space Karen is the poster child for confiscatory tax rates. His fuck you attitude combined with his fuck you money makes for one big fucking mess after another. I think a big part of his problem is that he doesn’t have any kind of life with people who enjoy being with him, so he spends all of his time figuring out ways to fuck with people who mean nothing to him other than his amusement.

      Emotionally, Elon Musk’s actions are more like those of a boy than of a man.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!

      What a fantastic counterattack from Japan!

      And Spain responds with a dangerous play off the corner, but no goal.

      Great match, wide open, plenty of chances.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.