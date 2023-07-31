Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This fight is for everything.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The willow is too close to the house.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Monday Morning Open Thread: New Week, Same… Stuff

Monday Morning Open Thread: New Week, Same… Stuff

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Erick ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erickson cannonballs into the chat!

If only we could count on the aliens to save us. Or even the rumors of aliens.


The aliens have landed. And they have a gavel!

That is as plausible a takeaway as any from this week’s House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, the curiosity formerly known as UFOs. The panel’s national security subcommittee brought in, as its star witness, one David Grusch, a former Defense Department intelligence official who now claims:

– That there are “quite a number” of “nonhuman” space vehicles in the possession of the U.S. government.
– That one “partially intact vehicle” was retrieved from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1933 by the United States, acting on a tip from Pope Pius XII.
– That the aliens have engaged in “malevolent activity” and “malevolent events” on Earth that have harmed or killed humans.
– That the U.S. government is also in possession of “dead pilots” from the spaceships…

Alas, Grusch has no documents, photos or other evidence to corroborate any of his fantastic claims. It’s classified, you see.

Maybe everything he says is true, even the claim that “the Vatican was involved” in pursuing extraterrestrials, and Grusch has just exposed the best-kept secret and most sprawling conspiracy in the history of the universe. Or maybe Grusch himself is a conspiracy theorist, or he’s just having a lark at the subcommittee’s expense. Easier to discern was the motive of several Republicans on the panel: They greeted his out-of-this-world claims with total credulity, using them as just more evidence that the deep-state U.S. government is lying to the American people, covering up the truth and can never be trusted. Their anti-government vendetta has gone intergalactic…

Just over a year ago, a House Intelligence subcommittee held a similar hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena” but with dramatically different results. The panel’s bipartisan leadership said the matter should be taken seriously to protect pilots and to make sure enemies don’t develop breakthrough weapons. But they assured the public there was no evidence of “anything nonterrestrial in origin,” and they cautioned against conspiracy theories. In addition, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, where Grusch worked, testified to senators in April that his UAP-hunting office “has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics.” NASA has said likewise…

Some of the House’s leading conspiracy theorists — Republicans Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, James Comer — took seats on the dais, whether or not they were on the subcommittee. Many in the audience, who lined up for a seat in the room, applauded the beaming witnesses when they entered. And for more than two hours, Republicans on the subcommittee indulged in otherworldly accusations of a government coverup.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) proposed that the government is trying “to gaslight Americans into thinking that this is not happening.” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) accused the government of “misdirection,” and Mace suggested the United States acted “unlawfully.” Complaints about overclassification even came from the Democratic side.

“The coverup goes a lot deeper” than politics, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) argued, vowing “to uncover the coverup” perpetrated by the Pentagon and the intelligence community. “You can’t trust a government that does not trust its people.” Burchett said he would like to visit Area 51 or other locations purportedly housing alien spaceships, but “as soon as we announce it, I’m sure the moving vans pull up.”…

“I don’t trust anything in this town,” complained [Rep. Eric (R-Mo.)] Burlison.

But Burlison trusted Grusch COMPLETELY, even relying on the witness to explain the “interdimensional potential” of nonhuman spacecraft — which Grusch obligingly illustrated with his index finger.

“You can be projected, quasi-projected from higher dimensional space to lower dimensional,” he explained. “It’s a scientific trope that you can actually cross, literally, as far as I understand, but there’s probably guys with PhDs who would probably argue about that.”

Yeah, they probably would…

Monday Morning Open Thread: New Week, Same... Stuff

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • EarthWindFire
  • hueyplong
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mousebumples
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • OverTwistWillie
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • rikyrah
  • RSA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      On the ‘it’s real science’ front,

      Deep sea expedition looks for new species off Alaska
      [snip]
      The expedition vessel, the Okeanos Explorer, is specially equipped for deep-sea studies. On board is a large underwater robot that is remotely controlled from the boat and equipped with video cameras. During this expedition, 23 dives are planned with the robot, down to a maximum depth of 6,000 metres. The dives will be filmed and sent via a cable up to the ship so that researchers on board can see the seabed. The films are also sent to a satellite and broadcast live around the world via a website on the internet.
      [snip]
      In addition to scientists, the public, i.e. anyone, can join the expedition! On the website you can follow the ship to see where they are exploring, and even watch the dive video live from the seabed together with the scientists. Source

      Link to the exploration cam.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Logic doesn’t always apply to ‘biologics’ but I assume if we are visited the aliens will have friendly intentions because the ability to have interstellar travel should imply they have the ability to destroy us without us knowing they are there.

      What happens to us after they get to know us… 🫨

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      The GOP – the Party From Another Dimension.

      (ETA: With voyeuristic intention? Yes, with respect to Hunter Biden’s dic pics.  Madness takes its toll.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Media mentions.

      Because some here expressed curiosity about it, note that Cocaine Bear arrives August 11th on Prime.

      Over on MHz Choice, the Aussie short run comedic series Preppers drops in August 1st. Looks like fun.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      Starting to see more and more progressives demand public swimming pools. Get ready for the next entitlement program.

      It’s true though – I love public pools.We have two in my tiny little town -one west side, one east side. Republicans put them in way back when Republicans were normal people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      How did it get to be the last day of July already?

      July, she will fly, and give no warning to her flight…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Princess

      I guess I don’t find the Millbank piece funny. I find it absolutely terrifying that a branch of government is taking this whacked-out nut job so seriously and I believe they’re doing it deliberately, as part of their assault on facts. If they can get us to believe in the ufos, they can get us to believe in anything. It’s the same reason the fascists are promoting flat earth beliefs, hard. And I don’t think Millbank’s gentle ridicule in any way treats this phenomenon with the seriousness it deserves.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      EarthWindFire

      Like Idiocracy before it, The X Files achieves documentary status. WASF.

      Edited: or what princess said.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning! Add me to the list who loves public pools. I was a lifeguard at one growing up, and now we have at least 2 in my suburb.

      We have a Y membership (and an at home splash pad from Costco) since it’s cold for half the year, and my kiddos love swimming. But I love that the public pool is accessible to the community as a whole. (and good paying jobs for teens! Minimum wage is still low in Wisconsin, but I’d bet they’re making over $20/hour)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      @Princess: Agree. Trying to decide between disgust and creeping fear at just how credulous a significant percentage of the population has become.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Millions of dollars are pouring into Ohio for a ballot measure that has become a proxy war for abortion rights. The measure, known as Issue 1, would raise the threshold for future ballot initiatives — moving the requirement for passage from a simple majority to 60 percent of the voteIn normal times, such a change would probably not prompt such massive levels of expenditures, nor national attention, especially as it’s being considered in an otherwise sleepy special election.

      The push to pass Issue 1 is widely seen as an attempt by Republicans in the state to effectively block a separate initiative for abortion rights that is set to be considered this November. As such, it’s prompting a massive arms raise between heavy-hitting groups on each side of the debate.
      One Person One Vote raised $14.8 million as part of its effort to oppose Issue 1, according to reports filed with the secretary of state’s office on Thursday. Protect Our Constitution, the group in support of Issue 1, raised $4.9 million. Money is not the only factor in a successful campaign, but the influx of financial support is a reassuring sign for the opposition campaign.
      Both sides received substantial funds from out-of-state donors. Most of Protect Our Constitution’s funds — $4 million — came from Illinois-based GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein.

      So the anti democratic, anti womens autonomy side of this raised 4.9 million, 4 million of which came from one incredibly wealthy man who doesn’t even live in the state. Perfect.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      Erick:

      Starting to see more and more progressives demand public swimming pools. Get ready for the next entitlement program.

      So weird that us liberal types want our governments to do nice things for people.  Not sure why Erick feels he has to say that’s a BAD thing, but that’s conservatism for you.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      So the anti democratic, anti womens autonomy side of this raised 4.9 million, 4 million of which came from one incredibly wealthy man who doesn’t even live in the state. Perfect.

      I don’t know if Citizens United and subsequent SCOTUS rulings have left any room for limiting contributions like this, but I’m sure that if any state tried, SCOTUS would slam the door on it in a heartbeat.  But the notion that one state’s governance can have some out-of-state billionaire potentially play such a large role in it is the antithesis of democracy.

      And it’s funny how the GOP can continue to demonize Soros when they’ve got dozens of string-pulling billionaires on their side.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Ugh, the Uihleins strike again! The only good thing I can say about those shady oligarchs is that they pour a lot of their money down unproductive (for them) ratholes, which I hope is the case in the OH ballot initiative. We will never have a fully functioning democracy until we get fat cat money out of it. ETA: I wonder which GOP SCOTUS justice the Uihleins sponsor?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OverTwistWillie

      Yellow Trucking shutdown at noon yesterday. Their lawyers will be in court today filing a chapter 7.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RSA

      @lowtechcyclist:  So weird that us liberal types want our governments to do nice things for people.  Not sure why Erick feels he has to say that’s a BAD thing, but that’s conservatism for you.

      Erick apparently can’t conceived of the idea that people would want something and be willing to pay for it, either directly or through taxes. It’s an “entitlement.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.