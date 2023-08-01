The Pickled Onion, Uxmal, Yucatan

After visiting Uxmal, we decided to hit up the Pickled Onion, a fairly well-regarded Yucatan restaurant located along Ruta Puuc.

Foreground: Lomitos de Valladolid (pork loin in tomato sauce)

Background: Poc chuc “Poc chuc is a Mexican dish of meat, commonly pork, that is prepared in citrus marinade and cooked over a grill. Poc chuc is often served with a side of rice, pickled onion, refried beans, and avocado. Poc chuc is one of the signature dishes of the Yucatán.[1] ”

Both were insanely good. If you ever visit Uxmal, THIS is the place to eat afterwards.