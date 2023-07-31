maybe it's just me but if i found myself in this position giving this advice — and having to explain why i'm giving this advice — i'd rethink my life choices pic.twitter.com/xW4LOfIEti — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 31, 2023

Yes, I clicked so you don’t have to…

Pedro Gonzalez, the magazine editor and online influencer who has amassed a following on the far right over the past several years, made more extensive anti-Semitic remarks than previously reported. The politics editor of the paleoconservative Chronicles magazine who gained prominence through appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, Gonzalez argued in online messages obtained by the Washington Free Beacon that former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) “can’t be criticized” publicly because she is a Jew—Pelosi is a Roman Catholic—and that Jewish scholar Yoram Hazony is an unfit spokesman for American nationalism because he was born in Israel. Gonzalez told the Free Beacon on Sunday that he now believes the comments “were wrong” and “don’t reflect who I am.”… … Gonzalez, who has made a name for himself as a vocal supporter of Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, wrote that “not every Jew is problematic, but the sad fact is that most are,” and that the “only tactical considertation [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements.”…

This seems to be surfacing now as part of an internecine war between Trump defenders at Breitbart and the Free Beacon, versus DeSantis ‘upstarts’ at the Chronicle and elsewhere. Ya gotta hand it to Ron DeSaster: His campaign is unintentionally unmasking a lot of squirmy ‘conservative’ bigotry among the fine upstanding members of the GOP.

Who else on earth needs to be given this advice. https://t.co/Ej4OUjFFku — Now on Threads! (@agraybee) July 31, 2023





Like “don’t engage in cannibalism,” this is sound enough advice, but if you routinely find yourself in company that requires it, maybe it’s a sign of deeper problems. https://t.co/u52VelDnEu — Julian Sanchez (@normative) July 31, 2023

“why are all of these young people racist groypers and what is it that’s drawing them to this field and what does that say about me?” he apparently didn’t ask himself — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 31, 2023

to add some color here, this dude's whole beat is reporting about how DEI initiatives are the real racism https://t.co/WdkcimAKUy — Law Boy (@The_Law_Boy) July 31, 2023

I’m a basic lib and I have never had to tell this to anyone. Something to consider. — Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) July 31, 2023

Pretty sure this advice reduces to telling young conservatives to avoid *all* conservative group chats. https://t.co/VgjdFGwj4E — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) July 31, 2023

“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”

there is no line between edgelording and “earnest bigotry”. https://t.co/KHIC1CW08m — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) July 31, 2023

I know people understate how bad the 00s GOP already was but if the McCain campaign was found to have staffers openly posting Nazi memes and calling Obama racial slurs in private convos it would be considered a national disgrace and all over the news. — AquaImperium (@aquaimperium8) July 31, 2023