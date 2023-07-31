Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Excellent Advice, Which Will No Doubt Be Ignored

Yes, I clicked so you don’t have to…

Pedro Gonzalez, the magazine editor and online influencer who has amassed a following on the far right over the past several years, made more extensive anti-Semitic remarks than previously reported.

The politics editor of the paleoconservative Chronicles magazine who gained prominence through appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, Gonzalez argued in online messages obtained by the Washington Free Beacon that former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) “can’t be criticized” publicly because she is a Jew—Pelosi is a Roman Catholic—and that Jewish scholar Yoram Hazony is an unfit spokesman for American nationalism because he was born in Israel.

Gonzalez told the Free Beacon on Sunday that he now believes the comments “were wrong” and “don’t reflect who I am.”…

… Gonzalez, who has made a name for himself as a vocal supporter of Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, wrote that “not every Jew is problematic, but the sad fact is that most are,” and that the “only tactical considertation [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements.”…

This seems to be surfacing now as part of an internecine war between Trump defenders at Breitbart and the Free Beacon, versus DeSantis ‘upstarts’ at the Chronicle and elsewhere. Ya gotta hand it to Ron DeSaster: His campaign is unintentionally unmasking a lot of squirmy ‘conservative’ bigotry among the fine upstanding members of the GOP.


We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I would have been using “Pedro Gonzalez” as a swear word had I heard of him before now.  So, for the time being, I will just say this about him:  “Christ, what a DeSantis!”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Splitting Image

      Like “don’t engage in cannibalism,” this is sound enough advice, but if you routinely find yourself in company that requires it, maybe it’s a sign of deeper problems.

      I’ve heard that the Navy has this problem under control now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @HumboldtBlue: That is effing hilarious, but did make me Google what the fan press has to say about his family situation. Married since ’95, two sons, wife and kids still seem to like him, so Good Going, Guy!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Fieri has always been popular locally, and he has always given back to the community, particularly during natural disasters like the Paradise Fire and such.

      Then again, he came out as a Trumper two weeks ago and, as you would expect, among my friends that tempered any future praise and respect.

      Uncle Roger is hilarious.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Atticus Dogsbody

      “only tactical considertation [sic] of Jews is screening them for movements.”

      “Papers!… Hurry up!” shuffling papers “Ok, Finkelstein, tell me about your movements, Now!”

      “Ummm… well, Since Dr Thorssen gave me the senna, I’ve been very regular.”

      “Thorssen… hmmpf… Ok, plenty of water and fibre… move along. Next!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      Ah, I haven’t heard the “Pelosi is a secret Jew” one in a while. Yeah, sure, okay. The same Pelosi who went to St Peter’s to get communion from the actual Pope after her local archbishop denied her because she’s pro-choice. YOU KNOW, JUST THINGS JEWS DO.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @NotMax: As I recall, that was more-or-less the conclusion of a review of one of his restaurants that went viral a few years ago. Searching… Yes, google “Pete Wells Guy Fieri”.

      From the NYT, but there’s a copy at the reddit “MurderedByWords”, which is an accurate description.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Alison Rose:   I think the clincher will be when Rep. Pelosi is caught red-handed at a Chinese restaurant on Christmas.  After that, this nefarious plot will finally be exposed for all to see.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      kindness

      Fieri is an odd duck.  I used to watch his show.  It’s pretty good at highlighting small places I ordinarily wouldn’t know about.  I had read he isn’t all that gay friendly which for someone who grew up in Santa Rosa I find odd (liberal N. Cal suburb and all).  He did MC a benefit show I went to last winter, and was good at that.  So….can’t say I love his political views but I do like his exposure of small eating locals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      This description of Pee-wee’s Playhouse is so perfect:

      That was the thing about Pee-wee Herman, the creation of Paul Reubens, who died on Sunday at 70, and the character’s combination of child’s play, burlesque comedy and avant-garde art. You were either ready for it or you never would be.

      Those of us who were on its wavelength gained admission to a play-date in a kooky living room, full of anthropomorphic toys and furniture, hosted by a bow-tied pogo stick of a man-boy who bopped off the walls and opened his door to a string of eccentric neighbors. (Among them was a young Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis, wielding an animated lasso.) The overstuffed set, with its midcentury candy palette and zigzag angles, looked like a B-52s album you could live inside.

      Pee-wee the character was a parody — a high-on-Pixy-Stix exaggeration of the clean-cut kids’ hosts of the 1950s, a Howdy Doody who brought himself to life. But he was also the thing itself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      kindness

      The event Fieri MC’d was a benefit show Sammy Hagar puts on every year.  This year it was at SF’s Fillmore Auditorium and benefited the UCSF Children’s Cancer Center.  Great line up (Bob Weir, Sammy’s buddy Michael Anthony, Ann Wilson, Taj Mahal, Chris Issak, Joan Baez).  Good cause, great fun, fantastic show.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Jackie:

      yes that’s the middle of the night

      Right? If it’s before 4 a.m. it’s night. Anything after is morning until noon. Then there is the afternoon, late afternoon, early evening, evening, late evening and then night.

      Also, I’m a third the way through Barbie, and it’s very clever, dare I say, subversive.

      Reply

