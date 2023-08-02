Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An Unpunished Coup Is a Training Exercise

I’m not particularly interested in what the nay-sayers have to say at this point; it’s clear that they will never be satisfied.

What I am hoping to hear is what serious people have to say about it.  I have 2 more days of crazy work ahead – just today and Thursday – so I can’t really watch or listen or read for myself.  I tried listening to the indictment as I fell asleep last night – who thought Ali Veslhi had a voice good enough to be the one to read the indictments???  Terrible choice!

Anyway, I’m selfishly hoping you guys can filter the best of the smart takes and share them here, and share your smart takes, as well!

What are the best takes on yesterdays J6 indictment that you’ve heard?  What was it and where did you hear it?

I like the one in the title.  I have heard it before and I heard it again last night, but I have no idea where I first heard it or who said it.

Anyway, I plan to sneak back and read this thread 5 or 10 or 15 comments at a time – for a treat and some information throughout the day.  I can’t wait for Friday!

    1. 1.

      Low Key Swagger

      I’ve seen a number of hot takes from people i respect, but for me the line of the day was “political talk on the internet is like a book club meeting where no one has read the book.”  Think it was Melber.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nothing to add but I will repeat:

      “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president.”

      -Tanya Sue Chutkan

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Rachel Maddow said she was struck by the violence in Trump’s plans–not just the invasion of the capital but in things like Jeff Clark saying that if they kept Trump in power and people took to the streets in protest, they could invoke the Insurrection Act and sic the military on the citizenry. Of course, Trump is still threatening violence, trying to call his people to inflict harm on those prosecuting him and saying that there will be riots if he’s convicted.

      Also, I have a question for the lawyers among us. Mr DAW says he read that the co-conspirators listed yesterday won’t serve as defense witnesses because if they do, they’re waiving their 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination. Is that true?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Time, I guess, to start contemplating a possble NYC meet-up.

      Will be traveling there from the 22nd through September 6th. First weekend is completely taken up for me with a fershslugginer wedding, however the next (Labor Day holiday) weekend is wide open. Looking for preferences of dates/times among September 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th and also suggestions regarding a venue.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      I thought “It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership” was a pretty smart take, and clearly someone agreed since it’s already in the rotating tags. But can we count it, when it was made by a Trump advisor while the insurrection was being planned?

      Also, it’s purely a coincidence because of the lead times for comics publication, but today’s Blondie is a smart take, in certain social situations.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Not a 1/6 analysis/take but a general one: Justice is the process, not the result.  Justice being served is a defendant being able to plead their case in a court of law with all the legal protections they are entitled to, and then a jury decides if the govt has proved the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.  Then Appeals Courts decide if everything was kosher.  That is what Justice looks like, not “did person X go to prison or not?”

      Also shared this in another thread but Just Security put together a handy PDF of the Indictment that adds names for the Co-Conspirators for easier reading.

      Haven’t listened to any deep dive analysis of the Indictment yet, but there will be several out today (LegalAF, DailyBeans, CleanupOnAisle45, Talking Feds etc.) that should be good.  I’ll try and remember to drop them here, later.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Someone on MSNBC said that the way these indictments are structured, the only viable defense strategies would require Trump to take the witness stand – which he absolutely will not do, because he will perjure himself repeatedly and obviously.  He can’t help himself.  It’s who he is.  As such, his defense strategies are hamstrung from the start.

      I really hope that analysis is accurate.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: Entrapment by estoppel!

      (I have no idea what that means but apparently the Trump legal team was whining about it a few days ago. Something about not being allowed to contradict your previous legal testimony? Which I can see would be a problem if they need to put Trump on the stand.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  Mr DAW says he read that the co-conspirators listed yesterday won’t serve as defense witnesses because if they do, they’re waiving their 5th amendment rights against self-incrimination. Is that true?

      IANAL, but whether they can testify without waiving 5th amendment rights depends on whether they’ve been granted immunity. So it depends whether they have (or will) decide to provide evidence in exchange for immunity, and whether the prosecution decides their testimony is worth giving them immunity from prosecution. However, from the sounds of the indictment, their testimony isn’t required for conviction.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I think in that respect the Trumpites were being realistic.  A non-violent coup was never a realistic option.  Even if they had been able to keep Trump in power through clever legal maneuvering rather than direct violence, there was no way voters were going to accept it quietly.  A second Trump term in defiance of the voters’ will was always going to require massive state violence.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      I was struck by the details around what they did to pressure Pence, which I think is really the only new information for people who have been paying attention.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mvr

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’m not a lawyer but I used to work for one specializing in criminal law. Witnesses are subject to cross examination when they give testimony. If they took the fifth while under cross examination their whole testimony might well be stricken and the jury told to disregard it.

      There is a bit of an asymmetry about this with respect to whether they are a defense or prosecution witness. If the person took the 5th and was a witness against the defendant the defendant’s right to confront and cross examine their accusers would be implicated. So in that kind of case it would for sure be stricken if the defendant moved to strike it. The government doesn’t have a similar right since they are not being accused of a crime.  So I’m not sure whether it would be mandatory that the testimony be stricken if the prosecution moved to strike it when it is a defense witness who takes the 5th in response to some question or other.

      Their testifying would not be a blanket waiver of their right against self-incrimination for all times and all places.  A person can take the 5th at any point in their testimony/interrogation so long as I am still in legal jeopardy.  People often take the 5th with respect to certain questions but not others for example in testimony to congress or a grand jury. But you can force them to testify by giving them immunity so that they are no longer in legal jeopardy and hence not being forced to give testimony against themselves when they talk.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      I thought J6 was really bad at the time but even I am a little taken aback at how the fraudulent electors gambit was an actual plan.

      A lot of things had to go right for us to have dodged this bullet – all they needed was one judge in one state to violate his/her oath and go to bat for them and THEN all we would need was one legit media source “just asking questions” about the fraud allegations  and the anti democratic insurrectionists would have pried the door open just a crack. They didn’t get it open that crack but reading the indictment they were dead serious about a coup.

      Credit where credit is due- I DO think media did a good job during the attempted coup, beginning on election night resisting the urge to “both sides” this. Had they given in to their penchant to defer to Republicans it would have been perhaps fatal.

      But wow. Whew. Close one.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LAO

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: IMO, the government would never grant the unindicted co-conspirators immunity to testify on behalf of a defendant. It is clear to me, as a federal defense attorney, that the government doesn’t need these witnesses and that the unindicted co-conspirators will not remain unindicted for long. I expect separate indictments to follow.

      Reply

