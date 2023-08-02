I think there was a West Wing episode where one of the White House aides noticed a federal judge was issuing opinions in iambic pentameter. He (the judge) probably figured nobody would notice.

I’m reading the latest Trump indictment, and while it’s not in iambic pentameter, it has poetry.

The document accuses Trump of grounding the three criminal conspiracies for which he’s charged on mistrust created by the “pervasive and destabilizing lies” Trump told about election fraud. When I read those words, I recalled the dumb “stop the steal” rallies on the courthouse lawn in my nowhere little town.

The best poetry evokes images and puts you in the moment. I salute the use of those on-point adjectives.

My guess is Trump is unimpressed with the wordsmithing because he hasn’t read the indictment. Flunkies probably had to create a deck with no more than three bullets per page and one graphic on each.

Maybe Trump is interested in numerology, as many crackpots are? If so, perhaps the fact that it’s a 45-page indictment will catch his piggy little eye. Or, as someone in comments noted,* that he now faces a total of 45 federal counts.

Open thread.

*I haven’t double-checked, so maybe that’s wrong. But it’s a poetic touch if true.