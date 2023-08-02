Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 'Pervasive and Destabilizing Lies'

‘Pervasive and Destabilizing Lies’

by | 116 Comments

This post is in: 

I think there was a West Wing episode where one of the White House aides noticed a federal judge was issuing opinions in iambic pentameter. He (the judge) probably figured nobody would notice.

I’m reading the latest Trump indictment, and while it’s not in iambic pentameter, it has poetry.

The document accuses Trump of grounding the three criminal conspiracies for which he’s charged on mistrust created by the “pervasive and destabilizing lies” Trump told about election fraud. When I read those words, I recalled the dumb “stop the steal” rallies on the courthouse lawn in my nowhere little town.

The best poetry evokes images and puts you in the moment. I salute the use of those on-point adjectives.

My guess is Trump is unimpressed with the wordsmithing because he hasn’t read the indictment. Flunkies probably had to create a deck with no more than three bullets per page and one graphic on each.

Maybe Trump is interested in numerology, as many crackpots are? If so, perhaps the fact that it’s a 45-page indictment will catch his piggy little eye. Or, as someone in comments noted,* that he now faces a total of 45 federal counts.

Open thread.

*I haven’t double-checked, so maybe that’s wrong. But it’s a poetic touch if true. 

    2. 2.

      raven

      “Sometimes American politics feels like a spirited book club where no one’s read the book. ” He actually said it in 2019 as well as last night.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      I don’t think the indictment is much of a scandal.  I haven’t seen anyone add a “-gate” suffix to it yet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      The other thing that amused me last night was that someone on MSNBC dubbed it a “shouting” indictment, rather than a speaking indictment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hildebrand

      One of the Pod Save America guys mockingly noted that Smith is a ‘scab/strike breaker’ because his writing is so good.  And it is, he tells the story so clearly, so effectively, it’s like the January 6 commission all over again – these folks just know what they are doing, and they are among some of the best communicators we have seen in government for some time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gvg

      I don’t care about 45 indictments because i don’t think we are done yet. He hasn’t been charged with everything yet. I am not sure he has even quit committing more crimes.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Man Shadow

      I truly hope Smith and company prove me wrong and the system can hold this rogue domestic terrorist accountable for his crimes against the nation and our ideals.

      And I hope they prove me wrong and Trump does go to prison along with his conspirators.

      And I hope they are smart enough to realize that if he is sent to prison, that prison will become a target for deranged supporters hoping to help him escape and that there might be sympathizers within the law enforcement people running that prison.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Maybe Trump is interested in numerology, as many crackpots are? If so, perhaps the fact that it’s a 45-page indictment will catch his piggy little eye. Or, as someone in comments noted,* that he now faces a total of 45 federal counts.

      In an earlier time someone close to Trump would have left a [*ahem*] on his desk by now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @patrick II: not a doubt in my mind that Walt Nauta and other witnesses are the object of on-going witness tampering, by trump, his kids, his lawyers….. I don’t know how much of that can or will be recorded

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      The indictment means the former president now faces 78 felony charges in total, spread across three cases, with Trump facing another criminal investigation into his efforts to reverse the election outcome in Georgia.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Immanentize

      Personally, trochaic octameter best suits my writing style.

      Trump! A man who understood naught.
      Lost a prize with violence sought,
      Ran his mouth ’til charges Jack brought.
      Jail and prison? Crimin’ Trump caught.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      The best thing abt tRump’s continuous criming is his continuous real-time admissions and brags abt his criming.  If there are degrees of Dunning-Kruger they should name the worst after tRump.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      I’m reading the latest Trump indictment, and while it’s not in iambic pentameter, it has poetry

      We need Trump limericks.

      There once was a grifter named Trump
      Who on this great country did dump
      But he soon was indicted
      And all were excited
      To see Trump get kicked in his rump

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      So in “All The President’s Men II”, who plays what part?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dww44

      @Alison Rose: Based on comments in some of last night’s threads, I believe that Chris Hayes has moved to the head of the line as being the most disliked MSNBC host among the commentariat here.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anyway

      @dww44: Based on comments in some of last night’s threads, I believe that Chris Hayes has moved to the head of the line as being the most disliked MSNBC host among the commentariat here.

      I haven’t watched Hayes much (and skipped TV yesterday) – my most disliked MSNBC host is Alex Wagner. I checked her out a few times after she took over the 9pm slot and could only bear to watch a few minutes. Style, content, choice of topics — everything is awful.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Immanentize

      @dww44: The “Garland must do something now” crowd lost their audience when something was done. But they have decided to double down with that stupid hot take and are now playing the back up  long game of criticizing Dems:

      “Trump would have lost if Garland and Biden had indicted Trump sooner!!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dww44: I don’t dislike Hayes, but I take all of his takes with a large Tara Reade shaped grain of salt. He’s book-smart, but inside of him, and not that deep down, is a Brown sophomore wearing a “Not A Dime’s Worth of Difference” T-shirt

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Alison Rose

      @dww44: Which is a bit of a shame to me because, while yes he can be petulant sometimes, he often offers very strong commentary against the GOP and their bullshit. Plus he wrote one of my favorite articles ever, so I give him a bit of leeway.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @dww44:

      Based on comments in some of last night’s threads, I believe that Chris Hayes has moved to the head of the line as being the most disliked MSNBC host among the commentariat here.

      Has he changed his views or something. I don’t watch many news shows or pay attention to hosts, but I have seen him mostly go after Trump and the GOP on the few episodes I’ve seen.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Rudy Giuliani in Vile New Audio Transcripts: ‘Jewish Men Have Small Cocks

      “Jewish men have small cocks because they can’t use them after they get married,” Giuliani said, according to the transcript. “Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger.”

      Giuliani railed against how Jewish people “want to go through that freaking Passover all the time” and how they should “get over the Passover” because it was 3,000 years ago. “OK, the Red Sea parted,” the transcript reads. “Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

      Giuliani doesn’t elaborate on other instances when the Red Sea was parted.

      The transcripts also feature Giuliani discussing which celebrities are Republican. Giuliani is trying to think of someone in particular and Dunphy volunteers that Matt Damon is “very liberal.”

      “Matt Damon is a fag,” Giuliani replies. “Matt Damon is also 5’2″, eyes are blue. Coochi-coochie-coochie-coo.”

      Then there are the lewd comments directed toward Dunphy. “Come here, big tits,” Giuliani says on one occasion, according to the transcript. “Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me [indiscernable]. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits.”

      Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that the relationship with Dunphy was “consensual” and questioned Dunphy’s motivations in filing the lawsuit. “It’s disappointing to see some so-called ‘journalists’ stoop so low with these smears and attacks against a man who has dedicated his life to serving others,” he added. “Mayor Giuliani cleaned up the streets of New York City, took down the Mafia and comforted the nation following September 11th.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Rudy’s spokesman really shouldn’t have taken “noun-verb-9/11” literally.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      HumboldtBlue

      Of all the galling things about this ever-galling asshole is the privilege on display. Trump SHOULD be in custody for the Natsec documents he kept and flashed around like trophies, but he’s not, anyone else would be, and it’s because the privilege of having been president and wealth.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      different-church-lady

      @satby: This is why I’m glad Twitter is dead — who knew he did valuable long-form content when all anyone would link is his Tweets?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      narya

      @dww44: I’m the outlier who likes him. I appreciated what he did during the pandemic (especially with Drs. Hotez and Fauci), and I like a lot of what he does. While he definitely was (wrongly) critical of Garland last night, I was genuinely surprised by it–I watch him every night, and I had not picked that up. (That is, he doesn’t beat that drum relentlessly.) I also appreciate his podcasts; they’re deep dives, and many have been quite interesting. I can take Maddow in weekly doses, O’Donnell occasionally, but Wagner and Ruhle not at all. I watch so little political TV, though.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alison Rose: Each one is more appalling than the last except that each one also is more appalling than the one that follows.

      ETA:  Come on, Passover was so much earlier.  You guys have had time to get over it.  Also, I have personal issues with a policy of killing first born Gentiles.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OT

      I can’t believe he’s still trying to fight on this hill, except that I can. I am a little surprised that Fox News is helping him keep digging, but maybe Harris Faulkner thinks if he gets the nomination it’ll be her ticket to a prime time slot, at long last

      Aaron Rupar@atrupar

      DeSantis on Fox News defends Florida’s new slavery curriculum: “People acquired skills in spite of slavery, not because of it, and then they used those when they achieved their freedom.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @trollhattan:

      This is one of those moments when I really regret the retirement of so many older Jewish lawyers from the legal profession here. They had some really inventive Yiddish phrases that they could apply and inform with. The younger Jewish men and women here have pretty well ditched most of that expressive culture.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Alison Rose

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Next time he says anything like this (somewhere other than Fox where they won’t challenge him), a reporter should ask “So do you wish you’d been a slave? If you could time travel, would you want to go back to the early 19th century as a Black man and be enslaved? You know, since you would have learned so many wonderful skills and all.”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      rikyrah

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      I was traveling yesterday, but I gave CNN @jamiegangel a statement on the indictment of the former president for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and for the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

      Among other things, I said:

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      This is an historic, tragic, and regrettable day for America.

       

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      This day is all the more tragic and regrettable because the former president has cynically chosen to inflict this embarrassing spectacle on the Nation — and a spectacle it will be.

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      January 6 and the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, together with the first criminal trials of an American president, will now become singularly infamous events in American history.

       

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      For the first time in history, an American president will be on criminal trial in multiple venues — federal and state — during a presidential campaign in which he will be the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party for the Presidency of the United States of America.

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      Never again will the world be inspired by America’s democracy in the way that it has been inspired since America’s founding almost 250 years ago.

      @judgeluttig (@judgeluttig) posted at 8:40 AM on Wed, Aug 02, 2023:
      These events will forever scar and stain the United States. And they will forever scar and stain the United States in the eyes of the world.
      (https://twitter.com/judgeluttig/status/1686733794332774400?t=ovejqtmWaBV607NnbjJsoA&s=03)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Brachiator: We are sorry that we took our eyes off the ball to marvel at the awfulness of Rudy’s character.  Thank you for that chastisement.  We will endeavor to be more serious in the future.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Geminid

      @dww44: Chis Hayes has been on my shit list since June, 2020

      Edit: I don’t watch the guy, but I wonder if anyone who does ever saw him explain his attempt to promote Tara Reide’s scurrilous lies.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      MazeDancer

      Chris Hayes has been President of the Bernie Bro Fan Club for quite some time. Part of the attack Hillary group.

      Tiny D on Twitter, today, bloviating about the indictment while including that he hadn’t read the indictment is so wrong.

      As Stephanie Ruhle said last night – you are either running for president or you’re not. And supporting Trump, not trying to bring him down, means you’re not. You could be running for VP. But you ain’t gunning for the top job,

      Reply
    73. 73.

      HumboldtBlue

      Democ… Republicans in disarray!

      WZZM-TV Channel 13 (the ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids) reports that documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request offer details on a violent conflict that occurred during a recent Michigan GOP meeting in the Doherty Hotel in Clare. And the Republicans involved in that incident have very different versions of what occurred.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      dww44

      @Immanentize: I’m actually one of those in the camp  of Garland dithered with the little ones far too long.  And was only brought around by the Jan. 6 hearings. In an evening piece at the Washington Post, Jennifer Rubin started off with this:

      Some Americans thought this day would never arrive. Many doubted that Attorney General Merrick Garland possessed the boldness and wherewithal to overcome historically risk-averse career staff at the Justice Department. He certainly did not move swiftly to investigate the effort to concoct phony electoral college slates after the 2020 presidential election.

      Then she noted this:

      Had Trump not declared his candidacy, the Justice Department might still be “working its way up the chain” in its Jan. 6 investigation.

      She also said that the real heroes of all of this were the January 6  committee hearings.    Without those, likely nothing would have happened.  The whole piece is worth a read.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      minimizing slavery is, of course, not new for DeSantis (link to the dread NYT)

      “Mr. Ron, Mr. DeSantis, was mean to me and hostile toward me,” said Ms. Pompey, who graduated in 2003. “Not aggressively, but passively, because I was Black.”
      She recalled Mr. DeSantis teaching Civil War history in a way that sounded to her like an attempt to justify slavery.

      “Like in history class, he was trying to play devil’s advocate that the South had good reason to fight that war, to kill other people, over owning people — Black people,” she said. “He was trying to say, ‘It’s not OK to own people, but they had property, businesses.’” […]
      Another student who requested anonymity because he feared repercussions for his job said Mr. DeSantis’s takes on the Civil War were the subject of so much talk that students made a satirical video about him at the time for the video yearbook.
      The video, which was reviewed by The Times, includes a short snippet in which a voice purporting to be Mr. DeSantis is heard saying: “The Civil War was not about slavery! It was about two competing economic systems. One was in the North. …” while a student dozes in class. (A student voiced the role of Mr. DeSantis, because students did not have any actual footage of him, according to a student who helped put it together.)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      H.E.Wolf

      @patrick II: ​
       You’re right: that’s how “-gate” is used now.

      The original Watergate scandal was so named because Nixon’s “plumbers” burgled the National Democratic Party’s headquarters, located in the Watergate Office Building.

      I can remember my grandfather pointing out the famous silhouette of “the Watergate” some years later, as we rode past it in a taxi. :-)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Brachiator

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      DeSantis on Fox News defends Florida’s new slavery curriculum: “People acquired skills in spite of slavery, not because of it, and then they used those when they achieved their freedom.”

      This is repulsive bullshit on so many levels. It also falsely implies that slavery was only for a short period of time and was quickly followed by emancipation.

      Yes, there were enslaved people who acquired skills. But these skills were ultimately used for the benefit of those who exploited them. And most slaves died and never had any opportunity to use their skills for their own benefit or for the benefit of their families.

      Again, DeSantis defiles history and insults black people.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      patrick II

      @narya:

      I like Chris Hayes too, and for some of the things he is criticized for here — I don’t mind booksmart.  I have also seen him give some powerful rants with some real depth about the conservative intended dystopia.  But he is just a very bad interviewer of conservatives. His bookishness works against him.  They run all over him.  And he is a critic of Garland (as am I), which doesn’t go over well here, but last night especilly was just the wrong night to be making that point.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      AM in NC

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:   I will say it again, how about we try letting the world be run by post-menopausal women?*  They have seen everything; most of them have developed the patience of saints out of necessity; they understand the importance of sharing, fairness, and being kind; and It seems like everyone else is just too freaking hormonal to be trusted to make rational decisions when needed.

      Generally ain’t grandma running around obsessed with the size of somebody’s junk and claiming someone’s body parts as their personal amusement park.

      *Only mildly serious

      Reply
    86. 86.

      dww44

      @zhena gogolia:  Is that a genuine thanks to Jennifer Rubin? I honestly am not sure how to take your remark..  What I do know is that when Rubin disavowed Trump and the Republican party she did so without reservations. And that piece is a clear and succinct summation of the events leading up to yesterday’s indictment of Trump.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      zhena gogolia

      @dww44: I’m not taking Garland criticism from someone who cheerled for the Benghazi investigation. I’ll give her credit when she’s right, but she’s wrong here. As are you.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Spanky

      OT for an OT thread: The shooter in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue attack has been sentenced to death.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      JoyceH

      @patrick II: Personally, I’m glad to see the retirement of -gate. Watergate was the great Ur-scandal of the 20th century and then for decades after, every penny-ante little kerfuffle got the -gate treatment. But honestly, Trump crime spree really leaves Watergate in the dust. I propose that henceforward, the new suffix for political scandals should be -a-Lago.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      HumboldtBlue

      @raven:

      There is no one here that someone doesn’t like and will be quick to let everyone know it.

      I’ve read that sentence, like, six time, and I’m still not sure what it means but I love it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Brachiator

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      We are sorry that we took our eyes off the ball to marvel at the awfulness of Rudy’s character.  Thank you for that chastisement.  We will endeavor to be more serious in the future.

      Odd. I only noted my own lack of interest. I didn’t chastise anyone else or suggest what anyone else should think about the post.

      But hey, you be you.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Alison Rose

      @MazeDancer: When I first learned how old DeSantis was, I refused to believe it and I still do. It’s not that he necessarily looks old, but he sure as shit doesn’t look nigh-45. When I first started seeing him everywhere, I thought he was early to mid 50s. I’m convinced he’s played a con on everyone since he was a preteen. FFS, Zelenskyy is 45! No fucking way those two are the same age.

      (Before the pedants leap on me like a cheetah on a gazelle with a broken leg, I am kidding. I know Ronnie is the age he says he is.)

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ishiyama

      @Brachiator:

      This is repulsive bullshit on so many levels. It also falsely implies that slavery was only for a short period of time and was quickly followed by emancipation.

      Yes, there were enslaved people who acquired skills. But these skills were ultimately used for the benefit of those who exploited them. And most slaves died and never had any opportunity to use their skills for their own benefit or for the benefit of their families.

      Again, DeSantis defiles history and insults black people.

      Slaving destroyed African societies that had sophisticated technologies, from smelting to fabric production. Some people need to read Walter Rodney’s study, How Europe Underdeveloped Africa.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @AM in NC:

      Make it “post-menopausal black women”, and I’m in.  There’s a depth of character and empathy there that doesn’t seem to be as evident with far too many of their caucasian counterparts.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      zhena gogolia

      Reading the indictment now. I think it was Alison Rose who said they should follow Randy Rainbow’s lead and call him “Donald Jessica Trump” all the way through. Then it would be perfect.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      dww44

      @Baud: Honestly, the piece is not alternative history.  It is the opinion of Ms. Rubin, whose explanations are entirely rational and believable.

      I have seen plenty of opinions shared elsewhere that pretty much come down on the side that Garland waited a bit too long and his hand was forced by the Jan. 6 committee.  In his very mild mannered way, on the LOD show last evening, Lawrence Tribe said much the same thing about Garland’s waiting too long, while being very complementary about the speed and thoroughness of SC Smith.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Baud

      @dww44:

      Had Trump not declared his candidacy, the Justice Department might still be “working its way up the chain” in its Jan. 6 investigation

       
      How is this not alternative history? All alternative history is opinion.

      I don’t care if people think Garland could have acted sooner. I care that they can’t let it go. That’s why it’s a religion. The world is moving on, but people want to cling to their old opinion-based grievances.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Immanentize

      @dww44: Sorry, that is an opinion and your feelings about what has happened, but they seem unencumbered, I fear, by any understanding of criminal law, criminal procedure or what it takes to investigate a serious, complicated conspiracy.

      People who want/ed fast indictments and resolution just want Trump’s idea of corrupted justice, but on our side. As has been said, Justice is a process, not a personally favored outcome.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      BellyCat

      Probably raised by another jackal, but the iambic pentameter judge was Eakins. This guy involved in a string of racist and misogynistic emails, and he resigned (amid an ethics inquiry) from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2016. Linky

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Garland could have acted later.  Or acted differently.  Or not acted at all.  I find the idea that very little was happening prior to the appointment of Smith to be frustrating.  A metric shit ton of the ground work was done before that.  That ground work allowed Smith to act quickly.  But some people are wedded to the Garland is feckless theory.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, Ron, you fucking asshole. What about the millions and millions of people who never “achieved their freedom” and died in slavery?

      I think Ron, his wife, and his kids should be put in chains and set out in a Florida farm field for one – just one day – then lets ask him what skills he learned.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      smith

      @Ishiyama: The unspoken assumption, of course, is that Black people who were enslaved were simple savages who would be unable to do anything much if it weren’t for the benevolent intereventions of their enslavers. It’s not just a racist argument, but a stupid one, as well, since anyone who attains adulthood has gained skills adaptive to their environment regardless of whether they are held in bondage or not.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      dww44

      @zhena gogolia:  What proof do you have that Rubin and I are wrong?  You are entitled to believe what you believe, but her opinions, as are mine, are entirely valid ones to hold.  Until the official account of this time are written for the history books or until witnesses stand up to settle the issue one way or the other, believing that Garland, an institutionalist through and through, waited too long to authorize a Special Counsel Investigation of Trump is entirely supportable.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      karen marie

      @dww44: They’re all useless. I don’t understand why any of them are admired. No matter how pretty the words, it’s all speculation all the time. My life isn’t long enough to waste time listening to cable “news” shows.

      Reply

