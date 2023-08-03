Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It's Like Groundhog Day, All Over Again

It’s Like Groundhog Day, All Over Again

by | 105 Comments

This post is in: 

So this week, Trump was “indicated” and is being arraigned again.

I wonder if it’s a “If it’s Tuesday, this must be Belgium” kind of thing, where he gets confused about whether this is NY or GA or DC and whether it’s Jack Smith or Fani Willis or Alvin Bragg.

With all these charges, I can only imagine the kind of stress a normal person would be under.  So I guess my only question is how drugged up is Donald Trump these days?  He wouldn’t say “Not Guilty” at one of these; he made his attorney say it. I wonder if he’s worried that his voice would break.  Mine surely would!

If there’s a live stream, someone post it, please.  I’m not sure anyone can top the “Law and Order” promo with Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Jack Smith, etc, but I hope people are trying!  Does anyone have the link to that?

Open thread.

    7.

      WaterGirl

      I just saw this as the first hit when I googled “video Trump indictment today”

      It's Like Groundhog Day, All Over Again

      And I wondered what person in their right mind would want to watch that.

    14.

      Roger Moore

      He wouldn’t say “Not Guilty” at one of these; he made his attorney say it. I wonder if he’s worried that his voice would break.

      My guess is he’s thinking politically.  He doesn’t want to say “Not Guilty” because it could, and would, be used endlessly in Joe Biden’s ads.  It’s probably also embarrassing as hell, so he wants to make the lawyer do it.

    16.

      JoyceH

      Got the tv on and it dawns on me that this must be incredibly stressful on Trump – because he has to be there on time!

    20.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      My recollection is that we don’t allow kiddie porn people unfettered access to the internet pending trial on their charges.  Just sayin’….

    21.

      LAO

      Stupid side note, but in my experience, the lawyer always enters the not guilty plea. Defendants don’t speak at arraignment.

    22.

      NotMax

      Saw where the sheriff of Fulton county made a statement that if Dolt 45 is indicted in the Georgia case, he will be “treated like anyone else” — mugshots and fingerprints.

    28.

      West of the Rockies

      I often wonder about Trump and stress.  77, 40 lbs overweight, crap diet, minimal cardio, 8 metric tons of weapons-grade stress… and the best health care available.   What does it add up to?

    35.

      WaterGirl

      Since this is an open thread…

      Is anyone interested in having some number of soccer threads in the sidebar for the soccer version of “sweet sixteen”, the group of eight, the “final four” and the finals?

    36.

      Fair Economist

      Trump has seemed for a while to have some senility/ early dementia mental issues (e.g. word salad) so I’d expect that he is starting to have trouble keeping up with all his legal trouble.

    37.

      Wyatt Salmanca

      @West of the Rockies:

      I often wonder about Trump and stress.  77, 40 lbs overweight, crap diet, minimal cardio, 8 metric tons of weapons-grade stress… and the best health care available.   What does it add up to?

      If Trump were ever sent to prison, I bet he’d be dead within 3 years.

    38.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Is anyone interested in having some number of soccer threads in the sidebar for the soccer version of “sweet sixteen”, the group of eight, the “final four” and the finals?

       

      Yes. That would be very much appreciated. One for each round would work. Or any way you see fit. Thanks.

    39.

      cain

      The funny thing is that he’s probably really enjoying the attention. The guy is nuts.

      As I was saying down post – the day the verdict comes out – and if that’s televised – it will be the most watched thing in the history of watched things – and the man will milk it for all its worth including asking for money.

    40.

      delphinium

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I am so tired of this man.

      So am I-haven’t been watching any of the news about him. Just go the fuck away already. And take all of your America-hating, slavering sycophants with you.

    41.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:  Can you explain what you mean by this?

      One for each round would work.

      It's Like Groundhog Day, All Over Again 1

      Do you mean 8 for the column on the left?  Or do you mean one post for all 8 matches in the “sweet 16”?

      It seems like all 7 of the matches in the 3 columns on the right deserver their own post.  I could do that, but it wouldn’t be filled with soccer-y info, and I would make them ahead of time and put them in the sidebar so you guys could have them at the appropriate times.

    45.

      different-church-lady

      Just realized the reason Trump keeps his mouth shut in a courtroom is because he knows who he can bully and who he can’t.

    52.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: Petty WG:

      Love that they ran late and made him sit and wait.

      Love hearing that he was fidgety.

      Love that he wasn’t “Former President”, just “Mr.”

      Good for office Hodges showing up.

      Really loved that Jack Smith talking about the defenders of the capital, and called them defenders of democracy, when he announced the indictment.

    53.

      Marcopolo

      Am listening to the C-Span call in show whilst watching footage from outside as the courtroom drama unfolds in DC. OMFG!!!  Every other caller is absolutely deranged, ignorant, and pretty much out of touch with reality (at least the one I inhabit).  I know this is the way it’s been since at least 2016 but coming face to face (or rather ear to ear) w/ it is so freaking disheartening.  Infuriating as well, but it’s where we are so best to just work to make sure those folks lose as many elections as possible.  I don’t think the majority of them are redeemable/deprogrammable.

    55.

      Yarrow

      There’s a T flag in the crowd outside the courthouse that says “Finish the Wall.” Is that still a thing? Does he still talk about that?

    60.

      Ishiyama

      I used to practice before a federal judge who boasted of having the shortest time, on average, between arraignment & trial. Trump has no idea; the trial could start November 6.

    62.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:Do you mean 8 for the column on the left?  Or do you mean one post for all 8 matches in the “sweet 16”?

      One post each, for round of 16, round of 8, round of 4 and finals, I think would be enough. But others may want more.

    65.

      JWR

      Scott MacFarland noted that TFG used his own voice, and not that of one of his mouthpieces, to utter the words, “not guilty”.

      Another thing, the crowd shots from outside the courthouse aren’t a sea of red hats, tee shirts and banners. Looks more like a bunch of tourists who don’t know what’s going on. Weird.

    66.

      Dangerman

      Instead, the former president will be released on very minimal conditions of release, which include not being allowed to communicate with anyone known to be a witness in the case unless through an attorney.

      “No, Melania, you cannot be a witness; sit down.”

    67.

      Yarrow

      I agree with this. The whole party is full of low quality people.

      What Donald Trump understood is the Republican Party was run by weak men and women of little character who would allow him to humiliate them personally and make a mockery of their professed “values” if he helped them acquire and keep power. https://t.co/uiobK48pBi— Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) August 3, 2023

    69.

      cope

      @LAO: One of the better scenes in “My Cousin Vinny” is Vinny struggling to enter the pleas for his clients without multiple prompts from Judge Chamberlain Haller.

    71.

      pajaro

      @LAO:

      Remember the OJ case?  I do.  It did nothing for the rule of law to have the case televised, to put it mildly.

      there is simply too much temptation for Trump and his attorneys to play for the cameras, particularly if they believe they are going to lose, and that’s something I doubt the Judge is going to want to encourage.  Also, the court should do everything it can to treat it as a criminal case, consistent with the way criminal cases are treated in the federal courts in the district.   The public has a right of access, but the federal courts have consistently permitted that access to be achieved by press coverage, not TV.  IMO, if they compromise on a radio feed it’s OK with me, because it’s not as if the public at large has enough patience to actually listen in.

    74.

      trollhattan

      @Burnspbesq:

      I envision is thus:

      “Being found guilty of these charges, I sentence you to prison for life [pause] or twenty years [longer pause] as IF!” Bangs gavel “Bailiff, remove the prisoner, court dismissed.”

    76.

      moops

      I think there are going to be more indictments for Trump yet to come.  Hope this month Georgia comes forward with their charges.   I also suspect Smith is going to file charges for the Bedminster stories of misused classified documents.     I hope Trump’s lawyers are exhausted and stumbling through all these cases and start committing more errors.

    80.

      Alison Rose

      Andrew Weissman saying he’s never heard a judge tell a defendant not to commit more crimes and not to tamper with a juror while awaiting hearings. Iiiiiiiiinteresting.

    82.

      raven

      @CarolPW: Yea, they want to do bloodwork in the morning so I’ll take him in. We’re talking about how bad it got with our two down the stretch and know we just have to be supportive.

    84.

      Old School

      Since there seems to be a number of fans here:

      A set of stamps celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sir Terry Pratchett’s first Discworld novel, The Colour of Magic, has been published.

      The author, who lived in Wiltshire, wrote 41 books in the Discworld series, the last of which was released after his death in 2015.

      The set of eight stamps will go on general sale on 10 August.

    92.

      geg6

      Soooooo…

      I’m seeing reports that they are closing the road in front of the Fulton County Courthouse next week.  Maybe WG will finally have time to make an indictment cake by then.

    93.

      JWR

      From NBC:

      4m ago / 2:03 PM PDT
      Other federal judges sat in the courtroom for Trump’s appearance
      Garrett Haake

      Multiple federal judges who serve on the District Court for the District of Columbia attended Trump’s arrangement today, though they are not involved in the case. Among them were Chief Judge James Boasberg, Judge Amy Berman Jackson and Judge Randy Moss.

      Their appearance was first reported by Politico.

    95.

      bbleh

      @NotMax: oh you KNOW that he — and to a much greater extent and more overtly — his cultists are gonna be all over her for being a Black woman doing what is properly a White man’s job.

      I just wish the comedy shows were still rolling.  Think of the skits.  “The Court finds that the Defendant dressing as he did when he was in office may subconsciously sway the jury.  Accordingly when in the presence of the jury he will wear one of the three fetching pastel-colored ensembles being displayed by the Bailiff.  Oh, and one of our jurors is allergic, so no hair product in the courtroom.

      @Jay: he’s going to have to take liberties with the size of the courtroom in order to fit in a suitably large cross

      @JWR: “Seated behind Trump, they were out of his view, and so he couldn’t see them sticking their thumbs in their ears and waggling their fingers.”

    98.

      zhena gogolia

      Whew, I just finished reading the indictment. I knew most of it from the J6 hearings, but to read it again — how did we get enslaved to this worthless piece of shit?

    101.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      +1 for a single thread for each round. If you’re unfamiliar, we’re into single-elimination now, unlike the group stages where a loss did not automatically eject you from the tournament.

      There are from this point no draws: every match goes until there is a winner and I’ll be darned if I’m going to try explaining overtime and PK shootout rules. (Will just note that with 10+ minute stoppage time/half like I’m seeing so far, a match leading to a shootout will mean an astonishing 140 minutes of field time, with a maximum of six substitutions.)

    103.

      Yarrow

      @Wyatt Salmanca:  ABC carried them. They were short. He talked about how D.C. looks terrible since he was there – broken windows and graffiti. And then said it was a political prosecution. If you can’t beat someone, prosecute them.

      As usual with him and these creeps, every accusation is a confession.

    104.

      moops

      At this point Trump has nothing to lose going all in on witness tampering and juror intimidation.    They can charge him with those extra crimes but he is basically looking a “dying in jail” if he doesn’t get elected President and pardon himself.  So far no judge or prosecutor has come after Trump throwing sand in the gears of justice.

