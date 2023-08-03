So this week, Trump was “indicated” and is being arraigned again.

I wonder if it’s a “If it’s Tuesday, this must be Belgium” kind of thing, where he gets confused about whether this is NY or GA or DC and whether it’s Jack Smith or Fani Willis or Alvin Bragg.

With all these charges, I can only imagine the kind of stress a normal person would be under. So I guess my only question is how drugged up is Donald Trump these days? He wouldn’t say “Not Guilty” at one of these; he made his attorney say it. I wonder if he’s worried that his voice would break. Mine surely would!

If there’s a live stream, someone post it, please. I’m not sure anyone can top the “Law and Order” promo with Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Jack Smith, etc, but I hope people are trying! Does anyone have the link to that?

Open thread.