War for Ukraine Day 526: A Brief Thursday Night Update

War for Ukraine Day 526: A Brief Thursday Night Update

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I am completely fried, so just a brief by the numbers update tonight. I will try to get to Ms. D. Ranged question tomorrow night.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Everyone must work for the victory, for the protection of people and Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

3 August 2023 – 21:45

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

There were many meetings today. Different ones. International work, internal security, defense of the state.

The meeting on the Crimea Platform – the content of the summit, the international presence at the summit, its impact on our ability to keep up the pressure for the liberation of Crimea – we are working on the details. And we are already preparing not only the Crimea Platform Summit at the level of leaders in August, but also the parliamentary dimension of the Crimea Platform, which will be held in the autumn.

Today is the second day of an important meeting with the ambassadors of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region.

Yesterday and today we had the highest political and highest military levels of communication. The ambassadors had very substantive conversations with the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief, Commander of the Air Force, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Naval Forces, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko, and NSDC Secretary Danilov. All of them. I specifically asked Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, the commanders and Mr. Kuleba to hold such a meeting to discuss the key things that our warriors and defense forces need so much, so that they could convey all this to the ambassadors.

Prime Minister Shmyhal, Yulia Svyrydenko, Stefanishyna, Kubrakov also attended the meeting today. There was also a meeting between the ambassadors and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk on parliamentary diplomacy, which can be very effective if it is fully consistent with our overall state strategy.

It is important that the ambassadors of Ukraine are fully informed about every need of Ukraine in great detail. Weapons, equipment, munitions, finances, specific political decisions… I thank everyone who was active at this meeting in Zakarpattia, and I thank Zakarpattia for such a welcome.

Today, there were reports from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Malyuk and Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko. In particular, one of the issues is the inspection of the “military commissars”.

We talked in detail. The inspection reveals many abuses. Frankly disgusting ones. All the facts revealed by law enforcement officers will be presented to the public and investigated in the framework of criminal proceedings. The conclusion is obvious: the recruitment system needs people who understand the value of defending Ukraine. The value, not the price of decisions. People who have seen the war and gone through it should work in the “military enlistment offices”. There are those who, unfortunately, lost their limbs, but did not lose their dignity and did not lose Ukraine. I am grateful to them.

Minister Klymenko reported separately and in detail on the training of our National Guardsmen – the provision of ammunition and equipment is a priority. He also spoke about the protection of critical facilities, including nuclear power plants. We discussed the situation in the regions after the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, and the provision of all necessary supplies to people. The Minister also reported on measures taken to combat crime. There were informative reports on the entire range of work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

And, of course, the frontline.

The battles are tough, the occupiers are trying their best to stop our guys. The assaults are very fierce. Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka directions. Southern directions. It is difficult everywhere. But no matter what the enemy does, it is the Ukrainian force that dominates. And I am grateful to everyone on the frontline for this!

Today I would like to recognize the warriors of the 15th operational brigade of the National Guard. Melitopol direction. Thank you, guys! I would also like to mention the warriors of the Izmail border guard detachment who, together with the maritime units, counter Russian “Shahed” attacks.

In total, the terrorists have already launched at least 1961 “Shaheds” against Ukraine, and a significant number of them have been shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them. We are working to shoot down more – to shoot down as many as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems. In particular, this is a task for each of our ambassadors, all representatives of Ukraine.

Everyone must work for the victory, for the protection of life. The lives of people and the protection of our beautiful Ukraine! We will definitely win.

Glory to Ukraine!

Kherson:

Another insidious attack by russian terrorists on Kherson. This time, the 18th-century St. Catherine’s Cathedral and public transportation were targeted. Three people were injured. The russians deliberately fired at the cathedral for the second time while the rescuers were putting out the fire. Four of them were injured.

Kyiv:

Novoselivske:

As promised yesterday, I am showing you the first russian tank destroyed yesterday in Novoselivske.

Please listen to the voice-over message from one of their drone pilots regarding the drones.

Russians attacked Novoselivske with an armored formation that included at least 4 tanks and an evacuation vehicle. The 32nd brigade needed more drones to continuously monitor for enemy activity.

However, with your help, @LibertyUkraineF team passed 2 more drones to them just in time to repel this attack and repel.

Yesterday you saved the lives of Ukrainians and my friends.

Today we need to reinforce them more. The drones are finally in stock, and the return on investment from these drones is beyond expectations. It’s saved lives and destroyed russian tanks that cost millions of dollars.

Please donate via this link: paypal.com/pools/c/8WoEyu We will purchase 4 daylight drones and 1 thermal drone for the brigade.

The second video will probably be published later. I have it, but I am not allowed to post it yet.

Southwestern Russia:

That’s all I’ve got the energy for for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s a new Patron slide show at his official TikTok page. As the slide shows don’t embed, click across to watch it.

Open thread!

  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
  • Bill Arnold
  • Jay
  • Ken B
  • Sparkedcat
  • trollhattan
  • wombat probability cloud
  • Yarrow

    1. 1.

      Jay

      Reuters
      @Reuters
      3h
      When Ukrainian sapper Volodymyr and his team discovered corpses of Russian troops at an abandoned position, something looked off. After a closer look, the reason was clear. The bodies strewn across the floor were actually lying on top of landmines reut.rs/3rVUiG2

      https://nitter.net/Reuters/status/1687167699154350081#m

      and,……. in regards to arming the Ruzzians,…… in Ruzzia,…….

      Victoria
      @victoriaslog
      Aug 2
      Ex-Wagner mercenary Igor Sofonov has been arrested for 2 months after killing 6 people.

      He killed a father and son in one house and 3 men and a woman in another. Then he tried to burn both houses down to hide the evidence (probably a habit he got in Ukraine).

      Russia let those psychos walk on the streets as free men in exchange for the crimes they committed. Russia is a country where terrorists are treated as heroes.

      https://nitter.net/victoriaslog/status/1686818390222979080#m

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      @Jay: Good god, the story of the four sappers returning from their day via the route they had just cleared, all stepping on mines…I can’t even.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bill Arnold

      Context for the (apparently) exploding watermelon head?
      Did some notable Russian recently die from a head shot?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yarrow

      Thanks, Adam.

      Russian local authorities have begun distributing machine guns to civilian forces in the south-west of the country for the first time since the Ukraine war began

      Well, that just screams confidence by Russia that things are going well. What could possibly go wrong indeed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      Mykola Kuleba
      @MykolaKuleba
      6h
      Boarding school, foster family, brainwashing, participation in the war against the Motherland — this is what awaits every Ukrainian child when he falls under the influence of the Russian Federation. And our purpose is to return home as many children as possible, whom Russia separated from their parents and took to its territory.

      Ukrainian children, like all other children in the world, have the right to a happy childhood in their families. They have the right to live in joy and safety, to receive proper care and attention, and to learn and enjoy unforgettable moments of their childhood.

      8 rescue missions are behind, but the memories of it still haunt the soul. We have to remember the effort that goes into saving each child. And we are not going to stop as long as our children are in the territory of the aggressor.

      https://nitter.net/MykolaKuleba/status/1687130773206269953#m

      GENOCIDE, #RUZZIA IS A TERRORIST NATION

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sparkedcat

      Thank-you Mr. Silverman for these updates. It is so difficult to watch the slow grinding advance of the Ukrainian military. Slava Ukraini!

      Reply

