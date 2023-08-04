Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Bark louder, little dog.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Evening Open Thread: The National Capitol

Friday Evening Open Thread: The National Capitol

by | 62 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Jim Newell, at Slate“What It Was Like Inside the Courthouse at Trump’s Most Consequential Arraignment Yet”:

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, a few blocks down Constitution Avenue from the United States Capitol, has seen its host of major trials before. But neither it nor any courthouse has or is likely to see a federal case on the magnitude of United States v. Trump, for which former President Donald Trump was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

By early Thursday morning, the typically accessible building was blocked off by police—many, many police—bike racks, and yellow tape, with dump trucks positioned as an additional barrier along the east-facing 3rd Street entrance. The white-tented, farmers market vibe of broadcast networks’ standup spots was arrayed along the front, south-facing facade of the building, alongside dozens of vans with equipment to unload.

The media entrance, on the west side of the building, had a line out the door that had started the night before—some of the major news outlets paid line-standers to hold spots for them, with reporters coming to relieve them of their duties in the wee morning hours. By 7:30, when I got in line, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was already leaving, having shot his video defending Trump—his theoretical primary opponent—from charges of profound crimes against the republic.

Once inside the courthouse, though, it might as well have been any other day. There was Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will eventually preside over the Trump case, grabbing a coffee from the cafeteria. She wouldn’t have to deal with the circus today, at least; the arraignment was a magistrate judge’s problem. Chief Judge James Boasberg of the district court went down the line of reporters who were waiting to check in, shaking hands, schmoozing, cracking jokes. Was something big going down in the courthouse Thursday? You’d never know.

The arraignment was a strange thing to behold: routine procedure, applied to a monumental moment in history…

With only about 10 to 20 seats available for media and the public inside the actual courtroom, most members of the media were held in a large conference room. Four screens, each showing three camera angles of the courtroom, were projected, and staff dimmed the lights in the media room more than an hour before the proceedings began. The mood was set: We were going to be viewing either a federal arraignment or a drone strike.

The defense and prosecution sat at two oblong tables next to each other, with screens and microphones at the end of each. The special prosecutor charging the case, Jack Smith, entered the courtroom at 3:45 p.m. and took a seat on the first row of benches behind the prosecution’s table, on the right. (The gallery, beyond a handful of public members and the press, also attracted a few curious D.C. federal judges in the building who came for the spectacle.)

When Trump entered the courtroom about five minutes later, he sat in the middle seat of the defense table between two of his attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche. From there, he had a direct, unobstructed view of Smith, sitting about 20 feet away. The former president sat with his hands folded, mostly whispering back and forth with his attorneys. Smith mostly whispered with his own associates. It was as if these two men, in the process of making each other’s lives substantially more complicated, were going out of their way to not acknowledge the other’s presence…

When Judge Upadhyaya arrived, the lawyers on both sides introduced themselves, and the defense attorneys identified their client as “President Trump.”

“Good afternoon, Mr. Trump,” Upadhyaya said. He would be “Mr.” for the remainder of the hearing, including when she read him his Miranda rights.

She asked him, among other things, to state his full name.

“Donald J. Trump. John.”

And his age?

“Seven-seven,” he said, oddly…

The government didn’t request to detain Trump, but the conditions for his release include that Trump not violate federal, state, or local law. He was reminded that it’s a crime to threaten a juror, bribe a witness, or retaliate against anyone cooperating with the government. According to one pool reporter in the room, Trump appeared most irritated in this moment, shaking his head when she mentioned arrest as a consequence of violating these terms…

The judge allowed for him to file a written motion making his case to Chutkan, and the hearing was over. After half an hour of sitting and behaving like a normal, well-adjusted person who might not have a proclivity for going out of his way to get into legal trouble, Trump was back on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport, complaining about political persecution.

When I left the courtroom, the public presence outside the building had grown substantially. It was largely the same festival of stupid content creation that my colleague Alexander Sammon witnessed outside the Miami courthouse during Trump’s previous federal arraignment…

Tiger Beat on the Potomac, frankly disappointed: Subdued crowd gathers outside Washington courthouse where Trump was arraigned :

While the crowd slowly grew throughout the day, mostly thanks to curious onlookers passing through, as of about 5 p.m. only around a dozen supporters of the former president were outside the courthouse, brandishing Trump 2024 flags, calling for the release of Jan. 6 “political prisoners” and wearing red hats. On the street, a few cars passed by carrying the same banners of support. The large majority of onlookers seemingly had no idea that Trump had arrived shortly after 3 or had left after he was arraigned, and they did not express any support or opposition.

There were about a dozen celebratory counterprotesters as well, playing music and holding signs that read “Lock Him Up,” while others mocked the former president while dressed in their best Trump garb. They also had a mini rock concert later in the afternoon.

One of Trump’s supporters told POLITICO he was not surprised about the low turnout, citing what he perceived as persecution of Trump’s base.

“They have scared Americans — namely Trump supporters — shitless,” said Dion Cini, 54, of New York City, who held a Trump 2024 flag in his hands and said he has traveled the country to support the former president for years. “All the Republicans are just scared right now, and rightly so.”…

Around the Washington courthouse, counterprotesters who were celebrating the indictment played music on speakers and occasionally shouted chants on a bull horn. One popular attraction for passersby and the media was a person dressed up in an inflatable baby Trump costume, mimicking the voice of the former president.

“We’re just here to celebrate our government attempting to prove that democracy is still possible and that we have any intention of holding people accountable,” said Karen Irwin, a 47-year-old from Manhattan who was preparing to tie balloons to a poster she made with the words “Trump Indictment Celebration Tour.”…

The subdued scene was fitting for a quiet August day in the capital, a time when Congress — and, along with it, some of Trump’s biggest banner carriers — is out on recess.

President Joe Biden was also out of town, taking a vacation back home in Delaware. While on a bike ride Thursday morning, Biden smiled but did not respond to a reporter who asked about the impending court proceedings in Washington, according to a pool report.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Dan B
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • Juju
  • Ken
  • MisterDancer
  • NotMax
  • OlFroth
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Roger Moore
  • Sandia Blanca
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • smith
  • surfk9
  • Tenar Arha
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    62Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      a dozen supporters

      Or possibly two supporters and ten FBI moles.  I am always tickled when I read another article about deplorables getting all paranoid about their fellow travelers because they suspect some are agents or informers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      Weren’t we promised riots if Trump was arrested?

      As I think Adam has reminded on a number of occasions, and we all saw on Jan 6th, terrorism is a major tool in these asshats’ arsenal. To sum up one axis of that attack: so long as we decent folx fear reprisals for speaking and acting against these evils — for that is what this is, at its core — they win.

      But there’s more to it, these days. I’m shamed, personally, I didn’t see the Tea Party in that light. But it’s a sin, as well, that so much of the media salivates at the thought of violence, and the ratings it brings. It risks becoming the modern-day bread and circuses, these “political” fights that are really about the most basic and base of moralities and civilities of civilized life.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken: ​
       

      I am always tickled when I read another article about deplorables getting all paranoid about their fellow travelers because they suspect some are agents or informers.

      They’re probably right, which makes me even happier. I want law enforcement to pay at least as much attention to crazy right wingers as to non-violent left wingers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OlFroth

      “They have scared Americans — namely Trump supporters — shitless,” said Dion Cini, 54, of New York City, who held a Trump 2024 flag in his hands and said he has traveled the country to support the former president for years. “All the Republicans are just scared right now, and rightly so.”…  And yet, no one bothered Mr. Cini.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterDancer

      @Baud: I’m more surprised there weren’t more people there cheering.

      Aside from it being DC, not a Trump-friendly area?

      He’s not winning. And the cult of Trump — like most authoritarians — requires the illusion of winning, if nothing else. It’s why, time and again, the marginalized are scapegoated. They are easy pickings for wins, ones that seemingly never run out, ones where any defense is seen as an attack. (See also: DeSantis, Abbot, etc.)

      As long as he projected the aura of a winner, he was up, no matter the realities on the ground. Now he’s not projecting that aura in the same way, plus a lot of his most rabid followers are in or looking at jail time.

      It’s fucking far from perfect for the many under direct attack and even genocide. But I think something is changing in all this. Something hard to see, under all the viciousness and rhetorical and real harm.

      This would-be Emperor has not lost his clothes, by any means. But maybe — just maybe — he’s lost a shoe, or his undershirt. And his hangers-on are noticing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @MisterDancer:

      Aside from it being DC, not a Trump-friendly area?

      I think the idea was there would be lots of Trump haters there cheering that he was indicted.  In practice Trump haters mostly have better things to do than hang around for the indictment.  The verdict, OTOH…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterDancer

      @Sister Golden Bear: Republicans inciting stochastic terrorism

      And if you push people like Walsh? It’s always rhetorical. Never “really what they meant,” the real violence. Just a joke, nothing to see here, you snowflakes.

      It’s never real, until they feel safe for it to be real. Like it was on Jan 6th.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      I find that “Donald Jessica Trump” bit by Randy Rainbow so hilarious that I’m going to assign random women’s middle names to every POTUS whose middle initial I can recall from the time of my mother’s birth to the present. Here goes:

      • Franklin Dorothy Roosevelt
      • Harry Samantha Truman
      • Dwight Delilah Eisenhower
      • John Fatima Kennedy
      • Richard Marsha Nixon
      • Gerald Rachel Ford
      • James Edith Carter
      • Ronald Wendy Reagan
      • George Helen Winona Bush (two-fer!)
      • Willam Jennifer Clinton
      • George Winona Bush
      • Barack Hermione Obama
      • Donald Jessica Trump
      • Joseph Rebecca Biden

      Heh.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      surfk9

      One of the members of our Democratic Club was in DC yesterday for the indictment. The pictures she sent made the anti-TFG demonstration look more robust than the one described in the article

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Frank Wilhoit

      I grew up in the suburbs (Bethesda) of what is now the Imperial Capital, left in 1981, last went back to visit in 1991, don’t think I’d recognize the place at all today.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dan B

      @Sister Golden Bear:  There are many RWNJ’s who are itching for war because they assume they won’t get caught in it.  And there is a huge cohort of people who just want to lead a “normal life” and not be bothered with politics and “issues” – you know: human rights, social justice, climate crisis, immigrants, etc.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @Dan B: ​
      A little like when covid was just killing the “right sort of people.” It was a real thing, for awhile [dun-dun-dun].

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gvg

      I have come to see the rights interpretation of the 2nd amendment as authorizing murder. It’s a threat to any government official or employee the way they use it, to be misused by anyone who disagrees with a result or rule. It has to go.

      I understand that we rebelled and essentially fought a successful civil war to separate from England, undoubtedly breaking their laws and doing what they called murder. But it was after many had reached consensus to break, not after single often very bad people decided to take what they wanted violently. The wording of the second is just all wrong for a moral purpose.

      it will take decades at a minimum to get a repeal through by convincing  enough voters.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      trollhattan

      Rich asshole I never heard of has decided to halt shoveling money at Puddin’ Boots. For now.

      Aug 4 (Reuters) – Hotel entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, the biggest individual donor to a group supporting Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, told Reuters on Friday he will not donate more money unless the Florida governor attracts new major donors and adopts a more moderate approach.
      The comments by Bigelow, who gave $20 million to the pro-DeSantis “Never Back Down” super PAC in March, underscore donor concerns about the Florida governor’s struggling campaign, which has been unable to make a dent in former President Donald Trump’s huge lead for the 2024 Republican nomination.
      “He does need to shift to get to moderates. He’ll lose if he doesn’t … Extremism isn’t going to get you elected,” Bigelow said in an interview, adding that he had communicated these concerns to DeSantis’ campaign.
      When asked which specific policies Bigelow did not support, Bigelow cited only DeSantis signing in April a bill passed by the Florida legislature banning abortions after six weeks, a move that came after Bigelow had donated the $20 million.
      Bigelow said he would not donate more money for now. “Not until I see that he’s able to generate more on his own. I’m already too big a percentage,” Bigelow said. “A lot of his donors are still on the fence.”
      Bigelow, the founder of Las Vegas-based Bigelow Aerospace, said he wasn’t waiting for an exact fundraising figure, but that “it’s going to be a lot.”
      In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign, Bryan Griffin, said they were “grateful” to supporters and donors who gave them “the capacity to compete for the long haul,” without addressing Bigelow directly.
      Bigelow’s comments will likely stoke perceptions that DeSantis, once a donor darling expected to put up a real fight against Trump, is in a downward spiral as his right-wing social policies and wooden personality fail to excite voters.

      Answer to the unasked question: Budget Suites of America, whatever those hellmouths may be.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @NotMax:

      There are always some complete crazies who will show up for any protest to complain about whatever delusion they’re worried about this week.  We shouldn’t hold the organizers accountable unless there’s good evidence they actually welcome the crazies rather than just tolerating them as one of those things you have to put up with.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tenar Arha

      @Ken: I’m always amazed that Republicans or the MAGA right now thinks they’re all being “targeted.” And being weirded out by how upside down it feels because it’s almost always been the left or even moderate left who have reason to be paranoid.

      Ex. Watching Oppenheimer reminded me that being “prematurely anti-fascist” (and Jewish) was enough to get you called a fellow traveler and mentioned in an FBI file in the 1930’s before WWII.

      A generation later, being anti-segregation got you targeted for surveillance and harassment, even if all you did was march and deliberately get arrested etc etc.

      And, it becomes super weird to listen to a podcast like the film series the You Must Remember This, that I have been working my way thru for the past few months. I’ve skipped around, but right now, I’m listening to the series comparing & contrasting Jane Fonda & Jean Seberg’s careers & political activism. I’m often just holy wtf, about everything from the sexism, to the FBI.

      Anyway, listening to TFG’s followers complain about being targeted by the FBI or the DOJ, I feel like they never heard of or learned anything at all about our history. And it’s just the weirdest feeling of dissonance that gets carried on while I watch or listen to anything with even a bit historical relevance.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

       adopts a more moderate approach

       
      Shooting government workers rather than slitting their thrusts.

      is The comments by Bigelow, who gave $20 million to the pro-DeSantis “Never Back Down

      Sounds like he’s backing down.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Juju

      @Betty Cracker: I said this in an earlier thread, but long past the point anyone would check, I’m fine with the John part if you think of john as a toilet.  I’m not crazy about using a woman’s name as an insult. Jessica is probably a lovely person and doesn’t deserve the insult to her name.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Juju:

      Jessica is probably a lovely person and doesn’t deserve the insult to her name.

       
      Jessica Fletcher was an unrelenting serial killer who framed hundreds of innocent people.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      @trollhattan: Does that asshole donor really think a pol whose entire brand is right-wing extremism can suddenly pivot and “get moderates”? DeSantis ain’t got nothing but extremism, Bigelow. Sorry about your $20M!

      🎻 [actual size]

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      @NotMax: Biden doesn’t drink champagne or anything alcoholic ///

      I, myself, am going to grab a case of champagne to have ready for every guilty verdict charged in all FOUR trials. 🥂🥂🥂🥂😊

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Bill Arnold

      Been stewing for minutes over this:

      She asked him, among other things, to state his full name.
      “Donald J. Trump. John.”
      And his age?
      “Seven-seven,” he said, oddly…

      To a UK person, 7/7 means the London suicide bomber attacks on the transit system.
      But one could wonder if DJT really wanted to say Eight Eight. (DJT often verbally refers to DJT as “we”, so it could make sense to such a … package.)
      Any other thoughts?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Dan B: ​
       

      And there is a huge cohort of people who just want to lead a “normal life” and not be bothered with politics and “issues” – you know: human rights, social justice, climate crisis, immigrants, etc.

      I understand this attitude, even though I strongly disagree with it. People who see things that way are basically disengaged and uninterested in any issue that isn’t obviously relevant to their day-to-day life. More than anything, it’s a form of privilege.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: We watch an episode of “Rosemary and Thyme” every once in a while, and it’s amazing how these garden designers find a body in every garden they work on. It’s one of the more ridiculous premises. But Felicity Kendal and Pam Ferris make it work somehow.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      smith

      Today Josh Marshall had a couple of items about how J6 reality is starting to pierce the armor of some Republicans. One was about how Mike Pence, now that it’s revealed he will be a star prosecution witness in the J6 trial, has figured out that he can no longer straddle the fence on the wrongs and rights of the coup, and has at long last made a full-throated condemnation of it. The other is about how DeSantis, now he’s going down in flames, may be inching toward a Hail Mary in the form of denying the Big Lie.

      This, I think, is a similar phenomenon to TFG’s avid supporters now understanding that couping is not just some political cosplay or a clever PR ploy. It’s a crime that puts you in real jeopardy. I think they fully believed Karl Rove when he said, “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality,” and reality has now reared up and bitten them on the ass.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      smith

      @zhena gogolia: That’s a feature of pretty much any mystery series that features an amateur sleuth, even Miss Marple. It’s pretty difficult to  elide the fact that everywhere they go, murdered corpses turn up. Most solve the problem by simply ignoring it.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Tenar Arha:

      Anyway, listening to TFG’s followers complain about being targeted by the FBI or the DOJ, I feel like they never heard of or learned anything at all about our history. And it’s just the weirdest feeling of dissonance that gets carried on while I watch or listen to anything with even a bit historical relevance.

      Probably because they never did. It’s disgusting how ignorant they are of basic American history and act like they’re the most Patriotic Americans TM evar!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Roger Moore

      @Tenar Arha:

      Anyway, listening to TFG’s followers complain about being targeted by the FBI or the DOJ, I feel like they never heard of or learned anything at all about our history.

      I disagree.  I think plenty of them know and approve of the past use of the FBI (and other government agencies) to harass, intimidate, and occasionally kill people who opposed the government.  But those people were almost exclusively from the political left.  The right has been largely immune to that kind of treatment because they have dominated the security state regardless of who was elected.  The shock and surprise comes from that no longer being 100% true.  How dare the police investigate their friends on the right!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: I am surprised there weren’t a lot more Republicans protesting.  The Brooks Brothers Riot had more congressional aides attending, and they had to fly to Miami.  Surely D.C., home of thousands of young Republican professionals who supposedly support Trump, could manage a couple hundred?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.