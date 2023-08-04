Jim Newell, at Slate — “What It Was Like Inside the Courthouse at Trump’s Most Consequential Arraignment Yet”:

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, a few blocks down Constitution Avenue from the United States Capitol, has seen its host of major trials before. But neither it nor any courthouse has or is likely to see a federal case on the magnitude of United States v. Trump, for which former President Donald Trump was arraigned Thursday afternoon. By early Thursday morning, the typically accessible building was blocked off by police—many, many police—bike racks, and yellow tape, with dump trucks positioned as an additional barrier along the east-facing 3rd Street entrance. The white-tented, farmers market vibe of broadcast networks’ standup spots was arrayed along the front, south-facing facade of the building, alongside dozens of vans with equipment to unload. The media entrance, on the west side of the building, had a line out the door that had started the night before—some of the major news outlets paid line-standers to hold spots for them, with reporters coming to relieve them of their duties in the wee morning hours. By 7:30, when I got in line, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was already leaving, having shot his video defending Trump—his theoretical primary opponent—from charges of profound crimes against the republic. Once inside the courthouse, though, it might as well have been any other day. There was Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will eventually preside over the Trump case, grabbing a coffee from the cafeteria. She wouldn’t have to deal with the circus today, at least; the arraignment was a magistrate judge’s problem. Chief Judge James Boasberg of the district court went down the line of reporters who were waiting to check in, shaking hands, schmoozing, cracking jokes. Was something big going down in the courthouse Thursday? You’d never know. The arraignment was a strange thing to behold: routine procedure, applied to a monumental moment in history…

With only about 10 to 20 seats available for media and the public inside the actual courtroom, most members of the media were held in a large conference room. Four screens, each showing three camera angles of the courtroom, were projected, and staff dimmed the lights in the media room more than an hour before the proceedings began. The mood was set: We were going to be viewing either a federal arraignment or a drone strike. The defense and prosecution sat at two oblong tables next to each other, with screens and microphones at the end of each. The special prosecutor charging the case, Jack Smith, entered the courtroom at 3:45 p.m. and took a seat on the first row of benches behind the prosecution’s table, on the right. (The gallery, beyond a handful of public members and the press, also attracted a few curious D.C. federal judges in the building who came for the spectacle.) When Trump entered the courtroom about five minutes later, he sat in the middle seat of the defense table between two of his attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche. From there, he had a direct, unobstructed view of Smith, sitting about 20 feet away. The former president sat with his hands folded, mostly whispering back and forth with his attorneys. Smith mostly whispered with his own associates. It was as if these two men, in the process of making each other’s lives substantially more complicated, were going out of their way to not acknowledge the other’s presence… When Judge Upadhyaya arrived, the lawyers on both sides introduced themselves, and the defense attorneys identified their client as “President Trump.” “Good afternoon, Mr. Trump,” Upadhyaya said. He would be “Mr.” for the remainder of the hearing, including when she read him his Miranda rights. She asked him, among other things, to state his full name. “Donald J. Trump. John.” And his age? “Seven-seven,” he said, oddly… The government didn’t request to detain Trump, but the conditions for his release include that Trump not violate federal, state, or local law. He was reminded that it’s a crime to threaten a juror, bribe a witness, or retaliate against anyone cooperating with the government. According to one pool reporter in the room, Trump appeared most irritated in this moment, shaking his head when she mentioned arrest as a consequence of violating these terms… The judge allowed for him to file a written motion making his case to Chutkan, and the hearing was over. After half an hour of sitting and behaving like a normal, well-adjusted person who might not have a proclivity for going out of his way to get into legal trouble, Trump was back on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport, complaining about political persecution. When I left the courtroom, the public presence outside the building had grown substantially. It was largely the same festival of stupid content creation that my colleague Alexander Sammon witnessed outside the Miami courthouse during Trump’s previous federal arraignment…

There were dozens, well more like A dozen, Trump supporters outside his arraignment. Weren't we promised riots if Trump was arrested? https://t.co/UG155cwLs1 — noname202 (@noname2020202) August 4, 2023

