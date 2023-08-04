Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Indictments / We Have Our Answers (At Least Two Of Them)

We Have Our Answers (At Least Two Of Them)

There was much discussion on Wednesday (I think) about whether the Aug 8 hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify Fani Willis  would still be happening after another judge ruled on what sort-of-mostly-seemed like the same thing.

We have our answer.

Amazingly, Trump’s attorneys have voluntarily dismissed their motion.  I would like to have been a fly on that wall to hear what their thinking was.  Since roads are being blocked off next week, did they figure out that their motion wasn’t going to stop Fani Willis?  Was Trump afraid it would make him appear weak to be smacked down yet again?  Whatever the reason, it’s unlikely to have been because it was the right thing to do.

On the other hand, who cares what he’s thinking?

I am glad, though, to see that Aug 8 hearing taken off the calendar.

In other good news, the two Justins won their special elections.

U.S. President Biden meets Tennessee representatives at the White House in Washington
Tennessee Democratic state representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, who faced expulsion over their participation in gun control protests, and Gloria Johnson, who retained her seat.  Photo from April 2023.

Two Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature earlier this year after angering the Republican majority with a protest against gun violence won a special election on Thursday to serve out the remainder of their terms.

Justin Pearson and Justin Jones both beat Republican challengers to reclaim their seats, the Associated Press reported.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Scout211

      This  article adds that Trump and his attorneys will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

      Lawyers for former President Donald Trump declared late Thursday that they will appeal a judge’s ruling that shot down their bid to gut Fulton County District Fani Willis’s prosecution of alleged criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

      . . .

      It was then assigned to Senior Judge Stephen Schuster from Cobb County, who scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 10. But that will no longer be necessary because Trump’s attorneys on Thursday said they are voluntarily dismissing this challenge so they can pursue an appeal of McBurney’s order.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Also good news is that the liberals have taken back the Wisconsin Supreme Court and seem to be taking immediate action.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Certainly looks like Willis is gearing up. They’re blocking off streets around the courthouse, starting Monday.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: Seems legit path.  The state Supremes threw out the request for emergency relief as premature.  Now, Trump’s attorneys will play through the appeals system and hope the elected judges on teh state supreme will back the party over the law or justice.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      geg6

      Seeing her photo with the Justins reminded me that Gloria Johnson is taking on MarshaMarshaMarsha Blackburn for the Senate seat. I don’t think she will win, but she’ll put up a hell of a fight. We need more of those kinds of fights and, eventually, we’ll win a few.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BellaPea

      @geg6: I would love to see Gloria Johnson win against the awful Blackburn, but it will be an uphill battle. Johnson is a former teacher, and she has a lot of credibility in the education field.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      suzanne

      Good news. I’m feeling hopeful.

      I am sitting outside a video arcade in Cape May, because it is waaaaay too loud and chaotic inside. And I bought a cup of coffee and it cost $9.05 and it isn’t very good. And I had to pay with Venmo. The future is weird.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Craig

      I met Justin Pearson last month. Real sweet, smart guy. He went on stage a couple hours later and just uncorked a stem winder of a talk. Remarkable political talent.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Shalimar

      January 6th of 2024 is a Saturday.  To me, it seems like it would be the perfect symbolism that we are past all the long investigative delays if the trial in D.C. began on the Monday immediately after the anniversary.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Shalimar: Maybe, but far more fitting if the trial’s over by October, and January 6 is when he reports to prison.

      (I know, not going to happen because of appeals….)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @Anonymous At Work: IIRC when they sent it back down the supremes made a few remarks concerning the merits of the suit that were not particularly favorable toward it.

      And anyway, Willis will probably indict long before they ever get to it again.  Heck, she may indict before an appeal is even filed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Salty Sam

      Whatever the reason, it’s unlikely to have been because it was the right thing to do.

      They probably are tired of all the winning…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Yeah, pretty much but the intermediate appellate court has to rule and issue opinion before the Supremes decide to review, set a date, review, and issue opinion.  ALL of which has to beat Willis to the punch.  As bbleh noted, that’s unlikely.

      @bbleh:

      While true, this would be the first time they’ve weighed in on the conflict of interest that forced Willis to recuse for 1 fake elector, only for Trump.  New territory and a good opportunity to put thumb on scale for first time.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Scout211: 2018, GOP got 46% of state Lege vote but 64% of seats.  Current map would require Democrats to get over 61% of two-party vote to breach 50%.

      WI Supremes will probably strike down map, appoint special maters, and try for 2024 maps.  I suspect we’ll see how the SCOTUS decides to protect partisan gerrymanders from state level review.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steve in the ATL: No, we are wondering about Jordan Love and thinking that he’s probably going to better than we fear but not as good as we hope.  While waiting for our cheese curds.  Try to keep up.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: What Scout211 said, and that’s impartiality.  That vote disparity isn’t democratic or republican (lower-case).  Only “Republican” with a capital letter.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      my never humble opinion: If you want to hurt Blackburn, keep her in the minority, that will need to happen in Montana, Ohio, Nevada and Arizona

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @Steve in the ATL: I hear Rodgers is a J-E-T jet now. Read somewhere the other day he’s being a model citizen in NYC and ostentatiously deemphasizing all the crackpot stuff that dented his marketability.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      randy khan

      In other Trump news, I continue to marvel at his stupid lies.  Yesterday, in his statement after being arraigned, he threw in a line about terrible D.C. looked during his trip from the airport to the courthouse, describing, among other things, broken buildings.

      As it happens, I work near the courthouse, and walk and drive in that area all the time.  I don’t know the specific route he took, but on the route from the airport to the city itself is a parkway and a nice bridge, then you see the Jefferson Memorial, and then depending which way you go it’s mostly highways with nice buildings around or some of the nicer bits of D.C. – 14th Street, which goes across the Mall, Constitution Avenue or Pennsylvania Avenue (past, ironically enough, his former hotel), etc.  There’s not a single “broken” building and no visible graffiti or even much in the way of litter.

      What a jerk.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Thanks!  So it’s the folks filing the lawsuit about gerrymandering that are not wasting any time; it’s not that the Supreme Court has taken action on day 1.  Either way, progress!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: From that PBS article I posted:

      Protasiewicz ran with support from Democrats and other critics of the current maps and was outspoken during the campaign about her desire to revisit the issue.

      “The map issue is really kind of easy, actually,” Protasiewicz said during a candidate debate. “I don’t think anybody thinks those maps are fair. Anybody.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      different-church-lady

      I suppose a semi-competent lawyer might have said, “Let’s stop wasting our time on this hopeless angle and spend it on something that might work instead.” They’ve got so much to cover that resources are probably getting stretched pretty thin.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      LAO

      OT, Fox News is going to be lit tonight.  There’s a “riot” in Union Square in NYC. Apparently a famous YouTuber (I have no idea who he is, Kai something) was making an appearance. Very crowded with kids and large fight broke out.  Cops are moving in with brutal force.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trnc

      In other good news, the two Justins won their special elections.

      If anyone sees any suggestion by the NYT or any other mainstream outlet that the republicans may have overreached on this, mark the date.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Shalimar

      @Betty Cracker: Part of the crackpot stuff in Green Bay was developing signals with his receivers that the coaches didn’t even know, which made for a very high learning curve to work with Rodgers and gave him a way of punishing receivers he didn’t like.  The results were great and he got away with it because of the prodigious talent, but that is not good coaching.

      His offensive coordinator in New York is his favorite coach from the Packers, Hackett.  I find it hard to believe the Jets offense is going to work differently from how Rodgers has operated for over a decade.  It’s fine.  But it won’t be less dysfunctional.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      LAO

      @Scout211: I couldn’t figure out how to link to the Citizen app. Thank you for posting.

      im annoyed I have to take my dog out ( I live near union square).

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Petri at the Post:

      “Sir,” the strong men wept. “Sir, we have never seen anything like this witch hunt, where people are trying to charge you with crimes just because you attempted to overturn the election! And we are all judges and lawyers, and one of us is even a fireman!” They held one another and sobbed. Several even tore their garments, though Trump was relieved to see that they had extra garments underneath.

      Reply

