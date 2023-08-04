There was much discussion on Wednesday (I think) about whether the Aug 8 hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify Fani Willis would still be happening after another judge ruled on what sort-of-mostly-seemed like the same thing.

We have our answer.

Amazingly, Trump’s attorneys have voluntarily dismissed their motion. I would like to have been a fly on that wall to hear what their thinking was. Since roads are being blocked off next week, did they figure out that their motion wasn’t going to stop Fani Willis? Was Trump afraid it would make him appear weak to be smacked down yet again? Whatever the reason, it’s unlikely to have been because it was the right thing to do.

On the other hand, who cares what he’s thinking?

I am glad, though, to see that Aug 8 hearing taken off the calendar.

No more sham hearing, Fani. Time to bring the thunder. https://t.co/zXxrRV3M7i — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 4, 2023

In other good news, the two Justins won their special elections.

Two Democratic lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature earlier this year after angering the Republican majority with a protest against gun violence won a special election on Thursday to serve out the remainder of their terms. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones both beat Republican challengers to reclaim their seats, the Associated Press reported.

Open thread.