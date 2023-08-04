On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

tomtofa

We went to Norway in May of this year. Unlike most of our traveling – airbnb, rental car/public transportation – this one was a group tour, the standard ‘Norway in a nutshell’. Not sure I’d do it the same way next time; most of the places worth seeing had parking nearby, and the roads were not difficult or dangerous to navigate. There were only a couple of times the bus came in handy, like touring a fjord from one spot and being picked up at another.

The weather, unusually for Norway in May, was perfect for the whole time we were there, except for our brief time in Oslo, where it rained.

I broke the series up into different aspects of the country: lakes and fjords (of course), mountains, towns, and this first series, trees and waterfalls.