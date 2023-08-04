On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
We went to Norway in May of this year. Unlike most of our traveling – airbnb, rental car/public transportation – this one was a group tour, the standard ‘Norway in a nutshell’. Not sure I’d do it the same way next time; most of the places worth seeing had parking nearby, and the roads were not difficult or dangerous to navigate. There were only a couple of times the bus came in handy, like touring a fjord from one spot and being picked up at another.
The weather, unusually for Norway in May, was perfect for the whole time we were there, except for our brief time in Oslo, where it rained.
I broke the series up into different aspects of the country: lakes and fjords (of course), mountains, towns, and this first series, trees and waterfalls.
This is just an area along the road toward the eastern side of Norway. It shows how the country is mostly trees, water and rock, with areas cleared for cultivation or housing. This is pretty much how a lot of the country looks. (link to a larger version)
This is a good example of how hard it was for people to carve out a farm along the fjords (this is along the Hardangerfjord), and is another example of how trees (and rock) dominate the Norwegian landscape. (link to a larger version)
The next two photos are of Steindalsfossen, a waterfall in the eastern part of Norway. Not the biggest or most impressive, but it has a path that takes you underneath the falls – always fun. (link to a larger version)
Here’s the view from underneath Steindalsfossen. Kind of hypnotic, like looking at a fire in the fireplace (except you get cold and wet instead of warm). (link to a larger version)
This is Voringfossen, an incredible waterfall (actually several waterfalls merging). Notice the ice tunnel the water passes under at the bottom – the ice is about two or three meters thick even in mid May. Also notice that the water at the bottom is pretty shallow; a lot of it is diverted to hydroelectric power stations, common in Norway due to the abundance of rivers and waterfalls.
Norway has about 1800 hydroelectric stations, producing about 91% of its power. A certain rate of flow is enforced keep the tourists from being too disappointed ;-). (link to a larger version)Hiking up above the falls, you can see the smaller streams that go on to make up the larger waterfalls of Voringfossen. (link to a larger version)
Hiking up above the falls, you can see the smaller streams that go on to make up the larger waterfalls of Voringfossen. The area has a fairy tale look. (link to a larger version)
The Voringfossen site a very large park. You can see the footbridge and trails on the other side of the gorge. The steep angle of the footbridge made it interesting to traverse; there are many warnings not to try it in the months snow is still around. Technically this was one of those months, but the bridge and trails were pretty clear of snow. (link to a larger version)
Even further up above the falls, on the plateau. The trees are mountain birch, a smaller variety than the usual silver birch found at lower elevations. These are the trees that I’ll show at a distance in the mountain series of pictures next time. They look very cool at a distance. (link to a larger version)
I was struck by how little the vegetation needed to live. This photo shows the shallowness of the growing layer on the rock at the edge of the Voringfossen plateau. (link to a larger version)
