Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We still have time to mess this up!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

No one could have predicted…

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

People are complicated. Love is not.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Bark louder, little dog.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Cole is on a roll !

It’s the corruption, stupid.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: And What Fresh Hell?…

I cannot imagine what Murphy the Trickster God might have scheduled for a Friday Doc Dump. (Well, I can imagine some possibilities, but I’m hoping everyone takes a long summer weekend!)

Genuinely good news!

Topic of the Week, below the fold, for the sensitive:

Black Republican Michael Steele:

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We are fortunate that such a fair/competent judge has been assigned to the trial of the millennium

      I’d prefer a hanging judge myself.

    4. 4.

      p.a.

      Ornstein, “back in the day”, was a center/center right political analyst (may still be) BUT he was among the first to statistically document and honestly report the antidemocratic shift to the far-right of the Republican electorate and then the institutional Republican party.

      IIRC he and his analytical partner(s)- can’t remember the others- were of course attacked and written off as wrong Wrong WRONG experts.  He’s maintained his integrity and really stands out against the craven MSM for quite a while.

    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Joey Mannarino: “Imma find the most expensive thing I can at the local Wegmans and…and BLAME BIDEN for it!  Genius!”

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What a f’n storm. Lost power Wednesday eve for the 6th time in 3 weeks. Landline phone was ringing with damned near every lightning strike. 4 1/2 inches of rain. Flash flooding everywhere. Spent most of yesterday morning getting toilet water, gas, setting up the generator and cords…

      Blech.

      Woke up about 11 last night and realized the power was back up. Turned off the generator. In the rain. Spent another hour cursing up a blue streak plugging everything back in.

      Double blecch.

      Woke up this morning and guess what? We still have power.

      Not so blecchy.

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie has a good piece up that ties Jeffrey Clark’s “eh, we’ll just shoot any Dem protestors” mindset to the 2016 election and our democracy’s larger much-needed fixes: This Is The Most Frightening Park of The Latest trump Indictments

      (heavily excerpted ’cause I’m out of gift links! =)

      Buried in the federal indictment of Donald Trump on four counts tied to his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is one of the most chilling paragraphs ever written about the plans and intentions of an American president.
      It concerns a conversation between Patrick Philbin, the deputy White House counsel, and Co-Conspirator 4. On the morning of Jan. 3, 2021, Co-Conspirator 4 accepted the president’s offer to become acting attorney general, a job he ended up never holding. That means Co-Conspirator 4 is almost certainly Jeffrey Clark, whom Trump hoped to install as attorney general because Clark “purportedly agreed to support his claims of election fraud,” as a report in The Times put it.
      Later that day, Co-Conspirator 4 spoke with Philbin, who told him that “there had not been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that if the Defendant” — that is, President Trump — “remained in office nonetheless, there would be ‘riots in every major city in the United States.’ ” To which Co-Conspirator 4 is said to have responded, “Well, that’s why there’s an Insurrection Act.”

       

      …as we mark this development, we should also remember that the former president’s attempt to overthrow our institutions would not have been possible without those institutions themselves.
      Most people who cast a ballot in the 2016 election voted against Trump for president. But in the American system, not all votes are equal. Instead, the rules of the Electoral College gave a small fraction of voters in a few states decisive say over who would win the White House. The will of the majority of the people as a whole — or at least the majority of those who went to the polls — meant nothing compared with the will of a select few who, for reasons not too distant from chance, could decide the election.

      it’s not just that our process for choosing presidents is less resilient than it looks. In addition to its structural flaws, the Electoral College also inculcates a set of political fictions — like the idea that a “red” state is uniformly Republican or that a “blue” one is uniformly Democratic — that can make it easier, for some voters, to believe claims of fraud.
      There is also the broader problem of the American political system when taken in its entirety. There is the inequality of voting power among citizens I mentioned earlier — some votes are worth much more than others, whether it’s a vote for president, senator or member of the House — and the way that that inequality can encourage some voters to think of themselves as “more equal” and more entitled to power than others.

      …one thing is clear, if not obvious: If we truly hope to avoid another Jan. 6, or something worse, then we have to deal with our undemocratic system as much as we do with the perpetrators of that particular incident. Whatever benefits our unusual rules and procedures are supposed to have are more than outweighed, at this point in our history, by the danger they pose to the entire American experiment. The threat to the integrity of the republic is coming, as it often has, from inside the house.

    12. 12.

      different-church-lady

      Not that these assholes will change their tack one bit, but it might be noted that the president’s son is trying to plead guilty.

    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      The butterfly effect from Brandon Brown is small change compared to the Butterfly Ballot Effect in 2000.

    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      I was skeptical of the Dark Brandon meme at first, but you know what? It works! Kudos to its creators!

    26. 26.

      eversor

      @p.a.:

      Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein are the pair.  One worked at Brookings Institution as the center left and the other at AEI as center right.

      They still both work together.  And while AEI has picked up some issues they aren’t The Heritage Foundation.  They are largely Reagan or pre Reagan in their viewpoints though they did pick up some Bush II people.

    29. 29.

      JWR

      @p.a.:

      Norm Ornstein and Thomas Mann wrote the book, “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks”. It’s an excellent read, and why he’s one of the few right wingers I tend to read and/or trust. He noted that once that book came out, he became a non-entity to most of our lovely media, not just Fox.

    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: It was relentless. Indian Creek got within a foot of overtopping Hwy A. In 13 years I have never seen it get anywhere near that high.

    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      Reuters has an exclusive about Judge Cannon making bone-headed errors in a trial unrelated to Trump:

      WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) – The judge in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming trial over his handling of classified documents made two key errors in a June trial, one of which violated a fundamental constitutional right of the defendant and could have invalidated the proceedings, according to legal experts and a court transcript.

      Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon closed jury selection for the trial of an Alabama man – accused by federal prosecutors of running a website with images of child sex abuse – to the defendant’s family and the general public, a trial transcript obtained by Reuters showed. A defendant’s right to a public trial is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment.

      Cannon, a 42-year-old former federal prosecutor appointed by Trump to the bench in 2020 late in his presidency, also neglected to swear in the prospective jury pool – an obligatory procedure in which people who may serve on the panel pledge to tell the truth during the selection process. This error forced Cannon to re-start jury selection before the trial ended abruptly with defendant William Spearman pleading guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

      Cannon’s decision to close the courtroom represents “a fundamental constitutional error,” said Stephen Smith, a professor at the Santa Clara School of Law in California. “She ignored the public trial right entirely. It’s as though she didn’t know it existed.”

      Woof. Looks like the documents case could be a shit-show. Oh well. Maybe fiascos will raise public awareness about the importance of appointing competent judges.

      From what I understand, Trump appointed many who were far less qualified and experienced than Cannon. We’re not hearing about their fuck-ups, but it matters.

    37. 37.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: The rational part of me is glad for Judge Chuktan. The irrational part of me wants a Cardassian judge (“The verdict is guilty. Let the trial begin.”).

      Note that’s Cardassian, not Kardashian.

