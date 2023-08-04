Brandon Brown's win at Talladega started what has to be one of the most insane butterfly effects I have ever seen. https://t.co/F9nqY1IBLa — No Context NASCAR (@NoContextNyoom) August 3, 2023

I cannot imagine what Murphy the Trickster God might have scheduled for a Friday Doc Dump. (Well, I can imagine some possibilities, but I’m hoping everyone takes a long summer weekend!)

my favorite thing ever is that whoever runs this account posts videos of Joe Biden being a badass like it's somehow a bad thing https://t.co/nTVa09j9bv — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 3, 2023

Genuinely good news!

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, TN lawmakers who were booted from the House earlier this year, win their seats in special elections Pearson secured 93% of the vote in TN-86

Jones won 77.7% of the vote in TN-52 pic.twitter.com/G0cH1XxJse — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 4, 2023

The populism party complaining about the price of filet mignon. https://t.co/o8x9QngjnR — Now on Threads! (@agraybee) August 3, 2023

There is an entire generation who have grown up believing that “conservative” means racism, misogyny, reckless spending, supporting mob rule, contempt for the Constitution, corruption and preferring authoritarianism to democracy. And they’re right. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 3, 2023

Topic of the Week, below the fold, for the sensitive:

Breaking: Judge Chutkan intends to set a trial date at the hearing on August 28. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 3, 2023

We are fortunate that such a fair/competent judge has been assigned to the trial of the millennium.

Chutkan, Who'll Preside in DC Trump Criminal Case, Is Working on Familiar Ground https://t.co/ilngC2T7dQ via @NYLawJournal — Richard Signorelli ?????? ?? (@richsignorelli) August 3, 2023

All the news coming out about the military’s actions during and after Jan 6 is really shaping up to be the rare Based Lib moment. Pretty much immediate consensus that there would be no extra-constitutional transfer of power. Like, I do have to give it to them. https://t.co/3noiDoPhFs — A-100 gecs (@PinstripeBungle) August 3, 2023

Black Republican Michael Steele:

Tim stop with this BS. You know damn well there aren’t “two different tracks of justice.” Did you put classified documents in your bathroom; or try to overturn an election? If you did you know where you’d be right now and no one would be spouting GOP talking points on your behalf https://t.co/YCd5SHZL8e — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 3, 2023

Republicans wetting their pants about “two different tracks of justice”, well, THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE. No other criminal defendant gets this treatment. Where’s the mug shot, the perp walk? Because Trump acted like a thug he should forfeit treatment like a former president. https://t.co/ZyoQvTknZO — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 4, 2023

OK, let’s compromise. Let his detail in prison be the agents who lied about January 6 and who erased the electronic communications. https://t.co/Ec3rpOJiTK — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 3, 2023