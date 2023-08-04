Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

He really is that stupid.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / APA Shade (Open Thread)

APA Shade (Open Thread)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Florida’s Department of Education is in the news again, and that’s never good. In June, the DOE tried to get the College Board to change its AP psychology coursework to eliminate lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation. Having learned its lesson from the AP African American studies fiasco early in the year, the College Board said nope:

(Tampa Bay Times) “Please know that we will not modify our courses to accommodate restrictions on teaching essential, college-level topics,” the group wrote at the time. “Doing so would break the fundamental promise of AP: Colleges wouldn’t broadly accept that course for credit and that course wouldn’t prepare students for success in the discipline.”

But the state board released a list of approved social studies courses in July, and AP psych was on it, as if the College Board had agreed to censor coursework. The College Board only learned that this week when someone who was in a private conference between school superintendents and state DOE officials clued them in. So they issued an even more definitive nope:

“Our policy remains unchanged,” the group said in a statement released Thursday. “Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled ‘AP’ or ‘Advanced Placement,’ and the ‘AP Psychology’ designation cannot be utilized on student transcripts.”

Hooray for the College Board, which learned you can’t knuckle under to authoritarian bullies and keep your academic integrity. But it sucks for the 30K students who planned to take AP psych this school year. AP psych is one of the most popular advanced courses, and it can save students thousands in college tuition if they earn credits in high school.

Districts are looking at offering courses from Cambridge International and International Baccalaureate, which reportedly told state officials they could comply with Florida’s censorship requirements. I say “reportedly” because state officials either lied about or where clueless regarding the AP psych class a month ago. It’s an absolute clown show, and I’ve got to think parents who get wind of it will be pissed off.

When the College Board originally told Florida it wouldn’t alter coursework in June, the American Psychological Association released a statement commending that decision. This week, APA CEO Arthur Evans encouraged IB and Cambridge to sack up and refuse to cave to the censors too:

“Offering what amounts to an incomplete psychology course will reduce the number of people who can obtain college credits for psychology in high school and negatively impact pathways for psychological scientists as well as mental health professionals in Florida, where students and the broader population desperately need more mental health resources.

Emphasis mine. It’s factually correct, but that sentence also contains enough shade to frost Miami Beach in July. Well done, APA!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BR
  • Brachiator
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Trivia Man

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Clearly, the APA is loaded with a pack of woke communists.

      What I’m eagerly awaiting is for the complete crash that Chris Rufo inevitably has coming, a crash which will directly impact his “anti-woke” crusade and wheelhouse.  Dunno if it’ll be child porn, sex trafficking, some drug scandal, some scandal involving him having a secret gay or drag life, but that day is coming.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I can’t imagine that the IB program would agree to censor its courses for FL. The program is based on giving the same exact exams to all students internationally. Also, righties have always hated it because of the international in its name. Obviously, it must be some commie thing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @BR:

      I asked all the crime guys in my shop for approval to raid my escrow account and to rob a bank.  None of them said yes.

      I’m hoping to find someone to give me approval.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      in Florida, where students and the broader population desperately need more mental health resources.

      Love it! What a burn.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.