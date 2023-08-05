I can’t top this https://t.co/HQ7kw2bgDl — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 3, 2023

Po-faced both-siderist zombie pundits never die. They don’t even lose their precious top-grade media slots, dammit!

yes, so weird how "somehow" that always happens pic.twitter.com/GCuyc1QwfF — Karl Bode (@KarlBode) August 3, 2023

… Like all elites, we use language and mores as tools to recognize one another and exclude others. Using words like “problematic,” “cisgender,” “Latinx” and “intersectional” is a sure sign that you’ve got cultural capital coming out of your ears. Meanwhile, members of the less-educated classes have to walk on eggshells because they never know when we’ve changed the usage rules so that something that was sayable five years ago now gets you fired. We also change the moral norms in ways that suit ourselves, never mind the cost to others. For example, there used to be a norm that discouraged people from having children outside marriage, but that got washed away during our period of cultural dominance, as we eroded norms that seemed judgmental or that might inhibit individual freedom…

Life was just fine for David Brooks under The Traditional Morality: It didn’t stop him from nestling down in a snug top-tier media job, writing best-selling books to explain why kids these days are WRONG and RISIBLE, or dumping the wife that helped make his career for a much younger ‘research assistant’ fresh out of Wellesley. Brooks can’t understand why the rest of us peons keep raising such a stink about personal freedom — no wonder the rubes are resentful!



This, in particular, goes in the "You're so close to getting it" hall of fame. Yes, a Trump voter is EXACTLY someone who hears Barack Obama use the word "smart" and immediately thinks "He's calling me stupid." I wonder why that is. pic.twitter.com/lClSiB69mG — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 3, 2023

British expat, now living in DC:

ironically picking up his shitty book about 'bourgeois bohemians,' full of lavish praise from supposedly serious outlets on the back, was a major step in my general cynicism toward the US elite. people who would praise something this dumb and full of lies couldn't be trusted — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 3, 2023

I live in one of the wealthiest counties in the nation and have a large number of similar MAGA neighbors. There *is* an explanation that applies to many of them. ?? — Tom Tell (@ThomasTell) August 4, 2023

Resentful and well-to-do in their communities. “Support for Trump was strongest among the locally rich — that is, white voters with incomes that are high for their area.” https://t.co/QgnhLSiGwM — Jennifer Baty (@JenBaty) August 3, 2023

Brooks and his ilk are busy creating, as Adam might say, a permission structure for the out’n’proud squirmy white racists…

NEW @RichardHanania is a right-wing star. A @UTAustin scholar, his fans include JD Vance, Thiel, Musk, Sacks, Rufo. @HarperCollins will publish his book "The Origins of Woke" HuffPost found he used a pseudonym for yrs to write for white supremacist sites https://t.co/NOPSmIc0vH — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 4, 2023

Three of those fans are white guys who spent parts of their childhoods in apartheid-era South Africa. https://t.co/ubBxezwJhT — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 4, 2023



(And Vance and Rufo are the wholly-owned creations of the Apartheid Three.)

The secret writings of Richard Hanania, who is about to have his book published by Harper Collins after endorsements from Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie. Remarkable scoop from @letsgomathias.https://t.co/rDNNaPqlmp pic.twitter.com/KAJAemuAo4 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 4, 2023



(Nothing to stop y’all from moving your vast fortunes talents to Orania, boys. Well, maybe not Sacks…)

When you’re a very normal person with normal interests and not a racist dork pic.twitter.com/I7K80EQCKy — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) August 4, 2023