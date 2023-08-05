Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: BoBo Brooks Is Back At It, Encouraging the Worst Among Us

Po-faced both-siderist zombie pundits never die. They don’t even lose their precious top-grade media slots, dammit!

BoBo Brooks Is Back At It - STOCKPILE

Like all elites, we use language and mores as tools to recognize one another and exclude others. Using words like “problematic,” “cisgender,” “Latinx” and “intersectional” is a sure sign that you’ve got cultural capital coming out of your ears. Meanwhile, members of the less-educated classes have to walk on eggshells because they never know when we’ve changed the usage rules so that something that was sayable five years ago now gets you fired.

We also change the moral norms in ways that suit ourselves, never mind the cost to others. For example, there used to be a norm that discouraged people from having children outside marriage, but that got washed away during our period of cultural dominance, as we eroded norms that seemed judgmental or that might inhibit individual freedom…

Life was just fine for David Brooks under The Traditional Morality: It didn’t stop him from nestling down in a snug top-tier media job, writing best-selling books to explain why kids these days are WRONG and RISIBLE, or dumping the wife that helped make his career for a much younger ‘research assistant’ fresh out of Wellesley. Brooks can’t understand why the rest of us peons keep raising such a stink about personal freedom — no wonder the rubes are resentful!

British expat, now living in DC:

Brooks and his ilk are busy creating, as Adam might say, a permission structure for the out’n’proud squirmy white racists…


(And Vance and Rufo are the wholly-owned creations of the Apartheid Three.)


(Nothing to stop y’all from moving your vast fortunes talents to Orania, boys. Well, maybe not Sacks…)

    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      Japan v Norway is a far more interesting and enjoyable way to enjoy these early morning hours as the round of 16 is underway.

      Fuck the racists for two hours.

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      Smart of Brooks to site himself at the heart of the ‘educated, intellectual elite’ whose norm-shifting tyranny he then gives himself licence to blame for all the ills of the modern era. Sorry, did I say smart, I meant typically shifty and as boring as shades of magnolia.

      And on the topic of far-Right racist propagandists being given megaphones from which to spew their position, I’m currently in Vienna. Last night we walked past a busy park in Schwedenplatz where they have a monument that I’m pretty sure names it as the site of the Gestapo HQ for Austria.

      They’d pulled it down and said it was a bad thing, so it’s not like there aren’t already some pretty long lasting and traditional norms in place for dealing with the things that Brooks excuses and Hanania represents. There’s just no excuse.

    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Oh my word, Norway, that’s disastrous, you can’t give away a goal to Japan like that.

      That’s unfortunate, but Japan’s pressure is the cause.

