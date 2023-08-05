Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republicans in disarray!

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

We’re not going back!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

No Justins, No Peace

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Come on, man.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

T R E 4 5 O N

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Beginning to Agree Satire Is No Longer Possible

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Beginning to Agree Satire Is No Longer Possible

The Reichwingers are absolutely furious at Christie — they’ve all decided to call him ‘White Lizzo’. Because what could be worse than comparing a white man to a fat, black woman?

‘Biden will not lie down & give up! This is practically cheating, if you squint hard enough… ‘

Okay, we can still make fun of our extraplanetary (mis)adventures, I guess…

