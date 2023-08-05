Fox News had a lot to say about the latest Trump indictment. Here are 5 of the *most desperate* legal theories hosts and guests pushed this week: pic.twitter.com/GUXYJWE6sm — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 4, 2023

The Reichwingers are absolutely furious at Christie — they’ve all decided to call him ‘White Lizzo’. Because what could be worse than comparing a white man to a fat, black woman?

Propaganda coup for zelensky here: he's signaling to putin that things are going so well he can afford to waste time chatting with absolute nobodieshttps://t.co/OwIhjRxhkP — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) August 4, 2023

‘Biden will not lie down & give up! This is practically cheating, if you squint hard enough… ‘

There were 15 candidates in 2019 and now there's one. https://t.co/dLMpuwIRsl — Now on Threads! (@agraybee) August 5, 2023

Fox News is freaking out about Biden’s newest video where he sips from a Dark Brandon mug: “That’s actually a really dark joke at the expense of the American public! Brandon is not a compliment!” pic.twitter.com/dC0q7NnKy4 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 4, 2023

They should probably run the guy who won against trump last time and not the one who got dumpstered in the primaries twice in a row https://t.co/dIH0KxHxCY — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) August 3, 2023

Okay, we can still make fun of our extraplanetary (mis)adventures, I guess…