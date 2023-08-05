Bill and I went out for breakfast this morning and got ambushed by a sermon. This unpleasant start to the day occurred at our favorite breakfast café, an unpretentious place in courthouse square.

There’s a room in the back of the diner that seats about 20 or so. It has large double doors that are never closed because the restrooms are off that room, which keeps it from functioning as a private banquet area.

Unbeknownst to us, it was serving as a men’s Christian study group breakfast this morning. The server seated us at a table about five feet outside the door, me facing the group and Bill with his back to them.

At first, the group members were just eating and talking like everyone else, so nothing seemed off. Just after we’d put in our order, a man rose from one of the group’s tables.

Dressed casually in a tight-fitting polo shirt, jeans and white New Balance sneakers, he ostentatiously carried a large Bible and a clipboard containing papers that were copiously tagged with post-its to a table in the back and began holding forth in a loud, booming voice.

We tried to ignore it and carry on our own conversation, but it was hard.

The preacher identified himself as a Fox News-watching asshole early in his discourse, when he described foreigners arriving at the U.S. border and just brazenly expecting to waltz into the country as one of America’s most daunting challenges.

It got worse. Jesus would have puked!

At our table, trying to distract myself and make amusing observations that would keep Bill from rising to tell the man to shut the fuck up, I described the increasingly desperate fidgeting of a pair of unfortunate boys in the group. They created a table hockey game using butter knives, sugar packets, jelly tubs and creamers until their father (I assume) admonished them.

It reminded me of the obnoxious antics my sister and I engaged in when forced to endure our maternal grandfather’s interminable sermons as children. Granddaddy was fun and indulgent at home, but he was a hellfire and brimstone Southern Baptist preacher who held forth at great length, and that’s a lot when you’re six and seven years old.

Anyhoo, I also thought of this passage from Wuthering Heights, a dream sequence in which an exasperated parishioner rebels during a marathon sermon called Seventy Times Seven:

Oh, how weary I grew. How I writhed, and yawned, and nodded, and revived! How I pinched and pricked myself, and rubbed my eyes, and stood up, and sat down again, and nudged Joseph to inform me if he (the reverend) would EVER have done. I was condemned to hear all out: finally, he reached the “FIRST OF THE SEVENTY-FIRST.” At that crisis, a sudden inspiration descended on me; I was moved to rise and denounce (the Reverend) Jabez Branderham as the sinner of the sin that no Christian need pardon. “Sir,” I exclaimed, “Sitting here within these four walls, at one stretch, I have endured and forgiven the four hundred and ninety heads of your discourse. Seventy times seven times have I plucked up my hat and been about to depart – Seventy times seven times have you preposterously forced me to resume my seat. The four hundred and ninety-first is too much. Fellow-martyrs, have at him! Drag him down, and crush him to atoms, that the place which knows him may know him no more!”

My guess is Emily Brontë endured many lengthy sermons too.

The meeting concluded while Bill was at the counter paying the check and I was finishing my coffee. I heard the preacher tell someone the meeting was held on the first Saturday of every month. I won’t forget.

