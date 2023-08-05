So our power went out around 10 am this morning, and about 2:30 I realized I was starving (not literally) so I ordered pizza. I shared it with the neighbor who was also without power because they were surely hungry, too. Everyone on the other side of the street had power, so my neighbor across the street who made me a “Henry” wi-fi network when I was without internet for a couple of days a month or two ago, brought me online again and said he could recharge my devices before bedtime.

Then, just as the pizza arrived, he called to ask if I would like some of the fancy chocolate cake with raspberry something on top, that his mom had made yesterday when she was visiting.

So we are all eating pizza and fancy chocolate cake.

Power came back on just as I walked in the house at 4:27, from delivering the pizza. It’s great to have good neighbors!

Open thread.