Pizza and Cake!

So our power went out around 10 am this morning, and about 2:30 I realized I was starving (not literally) so I ordered pizza. I shared it with the neighbor who was also without power because they were surely hungry, too.  Everyone on the other side of the street had power, so my neighbor across the street who made me a “Henry” wi-fi network when I was without internet for a couple of days a month or two ago, brought me online again and said he could recharge my devices before bedtime.

Then, just as the pizza arrived, he called to ask if I would like some of the fancy chocolate cake with raspberry something on top, that his mom had made yesterday when she was visiting.

So we are all eating pizza and fancy chocolate cake.

Power came back on just as I walked in the house at 4:27, from delivering the pizza.  It’s great to have good neighbors!

Open thread.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      Your neighbors all sound so nice!

      We are heading home tomorrow, from a lovely week in Lewes/Rehoboth Beach. It was just so great to let the kids have so much fun, basically do whatever they wanted. Beach time, ice cream, movies, board games, no agenda other than chillness. SuzMom has held up okay without us, and will be getting a hip replacement. And the doctors assured her that she was not imminently dying and instructed her to chillax.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JoyceH

      Heh – whenever I see someone exclaim “Pizza!” I think Trump’s been indicted again. A friend and I always get pizza on indictment day so the first person who hears the news texts to the other “Pizza!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Repeated from downstairs: I’m trying to decide whether to sell some of my clothes from Svaha on the Facebook fan group, or whether I should just send them all to ThredUp and have ThredUp sell them for me. Advantages of Facebook sale: 1) sell straight to the fan base 2) potentially more money in my account right now. Advantages of ThredUp: 1) no shipping fees 2) just pop it into one box and ThredUp takes care of everything else.  Any suggestions?

      Reply

