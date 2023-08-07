Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Judge Chutkan Not Wasting Any Time (Open Thread)

By 3 pm on Tuesday (that’s either today or tomorrow, depending on when you are reading this) the 2 parties have to file a joint notice of TWO dates and tines when both sides are able to attend a hearing on this.  Hearing dates/times must be on or before this Friday, August 11.

“The court will waive the requirement of Defendant’s presence.”

Translation: no, you cannot delay by saying Trump isn’t available.

Here is the direct link to the PDF file of the response from Jack Smith & company.  It’s brutal, which is well-deserved.

I hope Trump ends up with a much more restrictive protective order since his attorneys and Trump have made it clear that their goal is to try this case in the media, not in a court of law, as Jack Smith likes to say.

Oh, and may I just say…

What a difference a judge makes!
    1. 1.

      feebog

      I think the judge decided on a hearing because she wants to give to Trump’s lawyers with both barrels.  Gunna be some blood on the courtroom floor.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      Jack Smith’s nearly instant

      But is their speed that impressive? Trump’s lawyers have gone beyond telegraphing their planned bogus legal arguments, to broadcasting them on all the Sunday news shows.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rachel

      I suppose if Judge Cannon had set her trial’s date in August, this could have been a problem. But since she’s put it off to next year…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Not much doubt about the answer to that one!  But I did edit my comment to wonder if they will at least have learned it before they show up on Tues/Wed/Thurs/Friday.

      She did say times “on or before” Friday.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      LAO

      @WaterGirl: serious, defense attorney mindset: a story.

      When I was interviewing for my first criminal defense job, a partner interviewed me. He handed me a list of 10 people/things related to a criminal trial and he asked me to put them in order of importance. I looked over the list and gave him my order of importance. I placed judge last at number 10. He looked over my list asked a couple of questions, that had nothing to do with the list. And then offered me the job.
      One day, out of the blue, after I’d been there about 5 years, he told in all the years he’d been interviewing associates (he was in his 70s), no one had ever put the judge in the 10th position, which he believed was the correct answer.

      I’m not saying, he was correct or that I still feel that way: but that absolutely is the attitude of most defense attorneys.

      so Watergirl, no they’re not smart enough.

       

      era: fixed typos cause the gummy has kicked in

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: In the meanwhile, Fani might add her FU to the pile and trigger the Fulton County indictment!

      Edited to add I must replenish my Indictment essentials tomorrow! 🍷and 🍿

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @LAO:

      era: fixed typos cause the gummy has kicked in

      That made me laugh.

      As for the story, it’s interesting!  I thought for sure he was gonna tell you that you were totally wrong to make the judge #10, but that he respected the hell out of you for being that ballsy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      “In television appearances, defense counsel also made specific claims about what the defendant allegedly said and did during the charged criminal conspiracies, and discussed anticipated testimony of Michael R. Pence, stating on ABC that the former Vice President would ‘be one of our best witnesses,’ and on CBS that ‘the Vice President will be our best witness.’”

      Huh. Kinda seems opposite of what the frightened puppy was FalseSocialing about Pence.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      @LAO: That is so interesting. IANAL but in my naive heart I feel that should be and should have been the correct answer. I am glad that two of you from the opposite ends of experience agreed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Saving that for later this week! :-)

      It’s a good thing I’m bad at holding grudges because whoever told me I shouldn’t do that really pissed me off.  Part of why I’m bad at holding grudges is that even though I have a really good memory, I don’t retain information about WHO said it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      are Trump’s lawyers smart enough to have learned that yet?

      I think it’s moot.  Even the non-idiots have an impossible client to work with, who will demand they do suicidal things.  Trump is used to being treated with kid gloves, and cannot grasp how incredibly lucky he got to get a total crackpot like Cannon on his first case.  He’s used to civil lawsuits where he has vastly more money than his opponent and even the worst consequences will just require him to divert money he’s stolen from other people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Urza

      Can we get like baseball cards or NFTs or something for people in the legal profession.  Her and Jack Smith should be heroes to everyone.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      👩🏿‍⚖️

      I keep trying to remember how Baud made emojis bigger but nothing works, and it only worked half the time for most of us anyway. But there’s a judge emoji. (Hard to see when it’s so tiny, but it’s the dark skin tone lady judge)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      @LAO: I notice (and sort of gasp) these days that a beer in a bar is like $8-10 now. Even the occasional N.A. beer I’ll inquire about in restaurants is often six or seven bucks. It’s gotta be one of the really good tasting ones to get me to fork over.

      $3 for an evening’s enjoyment (though I am not interested in edibles or anything THC these days) seems like a bargain, if that’s the recreational serving size.

      👩‍⚖️

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      “The grudge you hold on to is like a hot coal that you intend to throw at someone, only you’re the one who gets burned.”
      – Gautama Buddha

      Reply

