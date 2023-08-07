By 3 pm on Tuesday (that’s either today or tomorrow, depending on when you are reading this) the 2 parties have to file a joint notice of TWO dates and tines when both sides are able to attend a hearing on this. Hearing dates/times must be on or before this Friday, August 11.

“The court will waive the requirement of Defendant’s presence.”

Translation: no, you cannot delay by saying Trump isn’t available.

Here’s Jack Smith’s nearly instant devastating response to Trump’s 5 pm filing. As Smith explains, there is no First Amendment right to publicize the discovery materials provided to defendant to help him prepare his defense. Period. https://t.co/5AjCQcP78x — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) August 8, 2023

Here is the direct link to the PDF file of the response from Jack Smith & company. It’s brutal, which is well-deserved.

I hope Trump ends up with a much more restrictive protective order since his attorneys and Trump have made it clear that their goal is to try this case in the media, not in a court of law, as Jack Smith likes to say.

Oh, and may I just say…

What a difference a judge makes!

