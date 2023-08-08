The mid-life crisis hits some harder than others. One man may choose to ‘get fighting fit’; another may use what he perceives as his personal strengths to start throwing big talk about his huge stacks. From NYMag, “What We Know About Musk and Zuck’s Stupid (and Probably Pretend) Fight”:

Zuckerberg says he is ready, but Musk is wavering

After a good bit of trash talk and social media stunts in June, the fight prospect cooled off in July. But the matter was revived the first weekend in August when Musk tweeted that he was “preparing for the fight” and that all proceeds from the event, which would be live-streamed on Twitter, would go to charity for veterans…

Why is Elon Musk doing this?

For years now, Mark Zuckerberg has wanted to buy Twitter, even offering a bid for the nascent social media platform back in 2008. In recent days, he has been saying Twitter isn’t living up to its potential, telling MIT researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman on June 10 that “I always thought Twitter should have a billion people using it.” The day before, The Verge reported on the Meta app Project 92. Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox, called it “our response to Twitter,” which would allow their many users to sign up for a “sanely run” alternative to the app Musk seems fixed on tanking…

Why is Mark Zuckerberg doing this?

If you haven’t paid attention to the Facebook founder’s wellness journey, Mark Zuckerberg has spent the past few years getting extremely jacked and learning kickboxing. It’s a classic move for billionaires. What better way is there to invest than in yourself? (It also might help him avoid a Batman’s dad type situation.) Newly minted as a jock, the 39-year-old CEO appears to be ready to do jock things like beating up a really annoying guy in his orbit…

So if it actually happens, who would win?

Musk is purportedly six-foot-one, while Zuckerberg is five-seven, giving Musk the clear height advantage. Musk also has more than a few pounds on Zuck, though that might only be an advantage for what he calls his signature move:

The betting odds would be on the CEO who is younger and can do 100 pull-ups. But the real answer: the haters. The haters would win if these two chose to embarrass themselves like this.