War for Ukraine Day 530: Russia's Genocidal Aerial Barrage Continues

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

The Russians continue their genocidal bombardment of Ukraine. Today they opened up on civilian targets in Pokrovsk:

And Kruglyakivka:

Today, russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruglyakivka, Kupyansk district, destroying several homes.Two local residents, a woman and an elderly man, were killed. Five people were injured. With the methodicalness of serial killers, as today in Pokrovsk, russians launched a second strike just as rescuers arrived. Two of them were injured.

Perhaps, one day, never again will actually mean something.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Everyone who captures the occupiers at the front speeds up freedom for Ukrainians – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

7 August 2023 – 22:31

Dear Ukrainians!

A rescue operation is underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. After Russian missile strikes. Iskander missiles against ordinary residential buildings. All our services are working on the scene.

Unfortunately, there are victims. There are wounded, there are casualties. My condolences to the families and friends… Unfortunately, the second missile strike resulted in the death of an employee of the State Emergency Service. Colonel Andriy Omelchenko, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service Main Department in Donetsk region. May he always be remembered…

I would like to recognize the rescuers today. Our employees of the State Emergency Service. Those who work in different cities of Ukraine for the sake of life. To make the Russian terror lose, because lives are saved.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Kherson region: civil protection service Sergeant Vitaliy Murzenko and civil protection service Lieutenant Volodymyr Yavtushenko. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine of Kharkiv region: civil protection service Master Sergeant Serhiy Hladkyi and civil protection service Colonel Andriy Solianikov. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine of Dnipropetrovsk region: civil protection service Sergeant Kostiantyn Poturaiko and civil protection service Captain Vitaliy Denysenko.

All of them have repeatedly participated – directly participated – in eliminating the consequences of terrorist attacks, in saving the lives of our people. And, of course, all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions. I thank the entire staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine!

Today we have an important result for our team that deals with exchanges. 22 more men are back home in Ukraine. 20 of them are soldiers and sergeants, two are officers. They are servicemen of the Armed Forces. There are wounded among them. They were captured in different areas of the front. But now they are home. And we will do everything to bring back to Ukraine all our people who are now in Russian captivity. We remember everyone and are looking for everyone on the list of missing persons.

Fortunately, we manage to bring our people back. And it is important that this is a common task. It is a task for those who organize the exchanges: Yermak, Budanov, Malyuk, Klymenko. Thank you, guys! And the task of those who replenish the exchange fund for our country. Everyone who captures the occupiers at the front, who is active on the frontline. Each such warrior of ours speeds up freedom for Ukrainians. It is important to remember this.

The day began with a conference call. First of all, the military. A report on the situation at the front – our offensive actions, the capabilities of our movement and the dynamics of the movement. The Commander-in-Chief delivered the report.

Of course, there were reports on the supply of munitions and equipment, on our weapons production. The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industries. We are constantly increasing volumes! Both in supply and production. And we are constantly removing bureaucracy and making regulations more flexible. Our defense industry will reach the level that the state needs. Ukraine has this power. And I thank everyone who is working on Ukrainian production for this power!

Frontline. I would like to mention the Bakhmut direction. The 3rd and 5th separate assault brigades, “Fury” assault brigade of the National Police, the 92nd separate mechanized brigade. There are successes in destroying the occupiers, important successes. I thank you, warriors!

One more thing.

August 7. Every year on this day, the world remembers Russia’s aggression against Georgia. 15 years have passed. The Russian occupation remains – this wound on the body of the Georgian state remains. Many words have already been said that if the world had been decisive back in 2008, many things would have been different. Back then already Russia should have realized that the aggressor pays the highest price for aggression. It must definitely realize this now.

When Ukraine wins this war, it will not only stop the expansion of Russia’s aggressive appetites, it will not only save other nations from what we are going through – Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. Our victory will return normalcy to everyone – it will end the Russian occupation.

Ukrainians stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia, and I thank all Georgian citizens who are defending freedom with us! And especially those who are fighting as part of the defense and security forces of Ukraine!

Freedom will win, Georgia will win, Ukraine will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

More on Pokrovsk:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
Another war crime committed by the russians. Two missiles struck the city center. Several apartment buildings were damaged. Rescue efforts are currently underway. At least five people were killed, and thirty one were injured.
We will do everything possible to hold the murderers accountable for their crimes.

Here’s the full text of President Zelenskyy’s tweet:

The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Donbas, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones. Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues.

We have to stop the Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives. Everyone in the world who helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists together with us. Russia will be held accountable for everything it has done in this terrible war.

Kherson:

Robotyne:

Twenty-two more Ukrainian POWs have been returned home:

The Financial Times is reporting that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is doing his Hamlet impression again.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz is under mounting pressure to provide cruise missiles to Ukraine to bolster its struggling counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Two politicians in Scholz’s Social Democrat party (SPD), which has often been more cautious than its coalition partners, have recently joined a chorus of voices calling for Swedish-German made Taurus missiles to be sent to Kyiv.

“The counteroffensive is faltering, the Ukraine does not have a significant air force to support it,” Andreas Schwarz, an SPD member of parliament, told the German news outlet Der Spiegel on Sunday. “That leaves only guided missiles such as Taurus cruise missiles, with which the Ukrainian army could overcome the minefields laid by the Russians and recapture territory.”

His comments were cautiously echoed by Nils Schmid, foreign policy spokesman for the SPD in parliament, who told German newspaper Tagesspiegel that he did not “rule out” supplying systems such as Taurus in conjunction with the US.

Schmid warned, however, that it was vital to ensure that Ukrainian soldiers — rather than their German counterparts — could do target programming, otherwise it would bring Berlin “dangerously close to direct participation in the war”.

Further supplies of cruise missiles would offer a boost to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched in June, that has made only moderate progress towards its aim of liberating Russian-occupied far eastern and southern regions.

Equipped with German Leopard tanks and other Nato-grade weaponry provided by western allies, Ukraine’s infantry has struggled to break through heavily mined and fortified Russian positions.

In a bid to soften the ground, Ukraine’s air force bombers have used British Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, provided earlier this year, to repeatedly strike Russian weapons arsenals, fuel depots, command posts and logistical infrastructure including bridges.

Moscow has responded in recent weeks by heavily targeting air bases with air strikes in an attempt to counter the threat posed to its faltering full-scale invasion by the long-range missiles.

Last month, France announced that it would follow the lead of the UK by supplying Ukraine with Scalp missiles, the French version of the Storm Shadow, which have a range of about 250km.

But Germany, along with the US, has been more hesitant, with policymakers in Berlin fearing the risk of escalation that would come with supplying a weapon with a range of more than 500km that could be used to strike Russian territory.

Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius said last week that supplying Taurus missiles, which are produced by a joint venture between Germany’s MBDA and a subsidiary of Sweden’s Saab, “is not our top priority right now”.

He said that Germany, which is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine in absolute terms after the US, was not the only country to be hesitant about such a move, pointing to reticence from Washington. He added that German missiles had a “special reach”.

The debate has drawn comparison in Germany with the long and painful discussion about dispatching German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which reached a peak in January this year after months of deliberations that drew frustration from Berlin’s international allies.

Schwarz said that he now had a sense of “déjà vu”, adding: “As with the tank issue, we are now refusing to hand over important equipment that will probably be delivered in the end.”

He argued that Ukraine could already target Russian territory with Mars and Himars artillery systems that have been delivered by Germany — but had not yet done so.

What could go wrong? This:

The cost:

Eight years ago today, a Russian mortar killed my friend, Daniel Kasyanenko, a 19-year-old Ukrainian solider who volunteered to fight for his country after Russia first invaded in 2014.

He was only 19, but Daniel had an uncanny ability to put the war in perspective. He understood the toll that combat was taking on his young soul. It would have been better to go to war as an old man, he explained to me one afternoon while the sounds of Russian machine guns snarled in the distance, and bullets zapped overhead.

“At 19, now, I understand that I broke my head, I broke my understanding of life,” Daniel said. “I broke it in my 19 years. And this is really bad.”

For good luck, Daniel wore a crucifix necklace coiled around his wrist. He also kept a letter from his mother, Marina, tucked in the front pocket of his body armor vest. After seeing plenty of good soldiers die, he believed these talismans were the secrets to his survival. No other explanations made sense.

Daniel was committed to the war and believed he was fighting for his country’s independence from Russia. He also understood that he was spending the formative years of his manhood in a place where everything that life typically promised a young man — love, family, career — could be snuffed out in an instant.

“I want to get out of these battles,” he told me. “I want to forget it. But I can’t.”

I embedded with Daniel’s unit, and before leaving the front lines we pledged to stay in touch. Over a steady correspondence of text messages in the weeks that followed, we talked about the possibility of him visiting America one day, which was his dream.

Then one day, about a month after I’d returned to Kyiv, I received a somewhat disjointed note from Daniel. He’d been injured by a mortar, he told me, and had what the Ukrainian medics called a “brain contusion,” which probably meant he had a concussion, or more likely, a traumatic brain injury.

In any case, Daniel’s commanders gave him a few weeks’ leave in his hometown of Zaporizhia, located only a three-hour car ride from the front lines.

During his convalescence, Daniel’s parents, Marina and Konstantin, advised their son against returning to the war. And the truth is, he didn’t have to go back.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in the summer of 2014, Daniel, like so many Ukrainians at the time, had joined one of a number of irregular “volunteer battalions.”

Formed by the will of the Ukrainian people rather than government diktat, this coalition of civilian militias generally comprised young men and women with little or no military experience, including both native Russian and Ukrainian speakers from all regions of Ukraine. These volunteers learned how to be soldiers while in combat; a baptism by fire they jokingly referred to as “natural selection” boot camp.

Daniel, who was only 19 when he volunteered for war, went straight from living under his parents’ roof to living under Russian artillery and sniper fire. There was no basic training, no military academy, no time at a firing range, even, to serve as an interlude. It was like a jump cut in a film — straight from boyhood to war. To stay alive, he shadowed the older, more experienced soldiers, learning lessons they had themselves learned the hard way. And when he saw others die, Daniel would learn from their mistakes, too.

“It was crazy,” his mother, Marina, later told me. “None of the soldiers said no. They all went straight to the war no matter how young they were.”

While Daniel was home on convalescent leave, Marina would often watch her son sleeping. He’d changed so much in those few months he’d been away, she remarked. His hands, in particular, seemed to have aged decades.

“He went to war as a boy and came back as a wise old man,” she said.

On the day he was to return to war, Marina begged her son not to leave.

“Mom, I have to go back,” Daniel answered. “I have to go back to my friends. It’s my duty.”

Two weeks later, a soldier arrived at the door to the Kasyanenkos’ apartment. At the very first knock, both Konstantin and Marina feared something was wrong.

“Are you Daniel’s parents?” the soldier asked.

They said yes.

“There is no Daniel anymore,” the soldier said.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s also a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those won’t embed, so click across to see it.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Thanks for keeping us up to date.  It is exhausting reading all of this, one shudders to think how exhausting it is for you, not to mention to all of those living it.

      Just restating the obvious:  Patron is a Good Boy.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Open question to anyone who knows… is the world taking notice of Russian atrocities (bombing houses, blood transfusion centers, churches)?  Are their French and Japanese and Italian (i.e., e.g.) editorials noting the behavior of Russian leadership?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. luba

      Minor quibble–“Pokrovsk.”  The name comes from Pokrova, the Protectress, i.e. the Virgin Mary.

      Like many nations which had a traditional of goddess worship prior to christianization, the Virgin Mary is worshipped much more that the Jesus himself.  There are statues of the VM everywhere; I have yet to see a Jesus statue in Ukraine…..

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dr. luba: Fat fingered typo. You’ll notice I got it right in the additional material on the strike after the transcript of Zelenskyy’s address.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @West of the Rockies: I don’t think U.S./UK MSM are highlighting Russian atrocities & crimes against humanity any more. All of the editorial interest appears to be on the front lines.

      It would be nice if one of the major news organization maintains a daily tracker of Russian attacks against civilian targets & the resulting civilian casualties, w/ a bit of analysis to inform readers which attacks are deliberate & which might be mistakes (very high percentage are the former), & from there an analysis of the intended effect of the deliberate Russian campaign (induce terror, shear bloody mindedness) & its actual effect (steeling Ukrainian resolve).

      It would also greatly lighten Adam’s workload.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dr. luba:

      Like many nations which had a traditional of goddess worship prior to christianization, the Virgin Mary is worshipped much more that the Jesus himself.  There are statues of the VM everywhere; I have yet to see a Jesus statue in Ukraine…..

      The Dianic cult as it is generically called. It was all over the Mediterranean and the Black Sea regions and up into Europe and through the trans-Caucuses. Remember the part of the Torah where Miriam and the other Israelite women dance? This was a ritual from the Dianic Cult. The Irish folk tune Lord of the Dance? Same tradition. John Barleycorn? Same tradition. The Order of the Garter in England? Same tradition. All those dead English princesses and consorts royal every 48 years (for the Jubilee)? Same tradition.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay

      “Abducted Childhood”: A documentary revealing life inside Russia’s Ukrainian child brainwashing program
      First-hand accounts depict the hunger, homesickness, and violence kidnapped kids endure at propaganda centers training them to be Russian. One boy, forcefully adopted into Russia, has never seen his mother again.

      https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/08/07/i-wasnt-even-given-a-chance-to-say-goodbye-to-my-mother-new-documentary-abducted-childhood-exposes-russias-crimes-against-ukrainian-children/

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dr. luba

      Perhaps, one day, never again will actually mean something.

      One can hope, but there have been so many genocides since Never Again.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      God, what creeps are spreading lies that Patron is dead? JFC what is wrong with people. (Don’t answer that.)

      Is russia still sticking to their bullshit that all the apartment buildings and pizzerias they bomb are like, super secret military headquarters or whatever? And does anyone whose livelihood does not depend on putin actually believe that for one second?

      PILLORY HER IN CENTRAL KYIV AND THEN SHIP HER TO SIBERIA:

      Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained a woman from the country’s Mykolaiv region, accusing her of trying to gather intelligence for Russia on the movements of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

      The accused informant had “tried to establish the time and range of locations” involved in a visit Mr. Zelensky would be making to the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the agency said in a statement.

      The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the S.B.U., also accused the woman of working to locate Ukrainian ammunition store points and electronic warfare systems in the area, saying it had intelligence that showed Russia sought the information in order to plan a “massive airstrike” in Mykolaiv. It did not explicitly specify whether Mr. Zelensky was the intended target.

      Bitch.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ksmiami

      Maybe we should just shut down Russian internet. A country made up of Alcoholic, criminal thugs and enablers

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bex

      Adam, do you have any backstory on the Zelenskyy assassination plot?  Not expecting you to respond right this minute…but if there’s more info in the coming days it would be interesting reading…also scary! Thanks.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frank Wilhoit

      “…Perhaps, one day, ‘never again’ will actually mean something….”

      The two most important words in any language.  But we recall that it was customary, from time to time, for good citizens to be instructed to cut certain pages out of their copies of the Great Soviet Encyclopedia with a razor blade, and then burn the razor blade.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Medicine Man

      Hey folks. Is there anyone here with information on the arrest of Yurii Sheliazhenko in Ukraine? Googling has produced mostly links to peace organizations demanding his release. My wife is an avid follower of Democracy Now and I’d like to have more information before my next fight with her.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      @dr. luba: Start by following Adam. Then look at the list of who he follows and who follows him; you may recognize some names from here. Next, check out their following/followers list, and so on.  I have several interesting political writers & academics, as well as a lot of historians & writers of fiction—and when you see an interesting post from someone new, check out their profile.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dr. luba: Darth. TaMara. Cole’s got like three posts. Popehat for good legal commentary, as well as acerbic snark. Me if you don’t get enough here. I never used Twitter, so this is all new to me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Medicine Man: Nothing from any site that isn’t like CounterPunch. So I’ve got nothing useful for you. Either this is completely niche or it hasn’t hit even the mainstream Ukrainian news media, let alone the US’s or Europe’s.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Origuy

      @West of the Rockies: I checked some of the large Italian newspaper sites. My Italian isn’t great, so I looked at most of them in translation.

      Corriere Della Sera appears to have articles almost daily about Ukraine. Ukraine-Russia: news | Corriere.it  I didn’t see any editorials or columnists talking about it, but a couple discussed how dangerous the US is.
      La Repubblica also had a lot of news, as well as a few items on the editorial section. Italia-Russia, condannare Holodomor and Il destino della Russia
      To their credit, they have been covering the crisis in Niger more than I’ve seen in the US.
      I couldn’t get anywhere with La Stampa, everything is behind a paywall.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio): I’m pretty sure Satby and you and a few others are on there and following me. I need to go through and do some follow backs. So if you’re on here and I haven’t followed you back, again, it is because I never had a Twitter account or used it and actually having an account on one of these  sites and doing something with it is new to me. I’m not purposefully being disrespectful in not following you back!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jay

      @Medicine Man:

      he’s charged with “justifying Ruzzian Military Aggression”, so in his articles, communications and social media posts he probably went well beyond advocating for pacifisim, non-violence,  not supporting NATO and others support for Ukraine resistance and being anti-Russian sanctions.

      Ukraine tends to use that charge against people who repeat and amplify Ruzzian propaganda, like Gonzo Lira.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Adam L Silverman

      @FlyingToaster: You’re welcome. Like I’ve written to others, I need to go through and match up your accounts there with your nyms here and do some follow backs. It was so much easier when I just monitored social media…

      Reply

